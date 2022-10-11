‘Reginald the Vampire’ Cast On What Attracted Them to the Series, Character Dynamics & More (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
‘Happy Valley’ Final Season: AMC+ Releases First-Look Images (PHOTOS)
The third and final season of Happy Valley is set to premiere on AMC+ and Acorn TV at a future date, and today, Thursday, October 13, the network is building anticipation with some first-look images. As revealed in the photos, Sarah Lancashire (Julia) returns as Sergeant Catherine Cawood for the...
‘The Midnight Club’ Bosses Break Down That Pivotal Green Day Moment (VIDEO)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1 of The Midnight Club.]. Creator Mike Flanagan‘s latest Netflix series The Midnight Club is another turning point for the horror extraordinaire — one that dives deep into 1990s nostalgia. For starters, it’s Flanagan’s first open-ended series. It hasn’t been...
Who Is Sauron? ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Cast Reacts to Fan Theories (VIDEO)
It’s a testament to the entertainment quality of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that everyone is chomping at the bit to find out who Sauron is. As Prime Video has been teasing, “Evil reveals itself” in the The Rings of Power finale on October 14, but we just couldn’t wait to talk about the Dark Lord at New York Comic Con 2022.
The Watcher’s true villain isn’t the secret stalker – it’s the creepy dad at its centre
There’s plenty to be scared of in The Watcher, Netflix’s latest collaboration with Ryan Murphy. Based on a true story, the thriller follows a family whose move from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs quickly becomes nightmarish. There’s a disturbing brother-sister neighbour duo who invite themselves onto (and into) the property as it suits. A spiky married couple across the street who have no qualms meddling in their garden. And a mystery stalker who sends them frightening letters, informing them that they’re constantly being watched and alluding to danger up ahead. Sharp scene cuts and surprise musical swells...
‘Gangs of New York’ TV Series in the Works With Martin Scorsese Directing
Miramax Television is developing a TV series based on Gangs of New York with Martin Scorsese attached to executive produce the series and direct the first two episodes. This project is different than the Gangs of New York series that Scorsese was previously attached to in 2013. Deadline reported this exclusive with the following information: “Details about the drama, from playwright/TV writer Brett Leonard (Shantaram), are sketchy but I hear this is a new take on the story with new characters that were not featured in the movie, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis and Cameron Diaz.”
‘The Abandons’: Kurt Sutter Western Gets Series Order at Netflix
Everyone’s jumping onto the Yellowstone Western train. Netflix has given Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter‘s The Abandons a series order. The action drama will be a 10-episode season with Sutter serving as showrunner and executive producer under his SutterInk production banner. Netflix announced the project was in development in November 2021. The Abandons will be set in 1850s Oregon.
Q&A: Park Chan-wook on love, genre and ‘Decision to Leave’
NEW YORK (AP) — Long before Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” triumphed at the Oscars and “Squid Game” circled the globe, Park Chan-wook was astonishing worldwide audiences with his sumptuously stylistic, outrageously violent and devilishly elaborate vision of Korean cinema. His latest, “Decision to Leave,” is in some ways more restrained that Park’s previous films. It lacks the brutal violence of “Oldboy” or the sex of “The Handmaiden.” But it might be his most devastating. It’s a twisty noir entwined with a love story. Intricate and mischievous, “Decision to Leave” is yet another genre tapestry for the masterful Park to make an elegant plaything of. At the Cannes Film Festival in May, it won him best director. It opens in theaters Friday.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Promo: Kate Walsh Returns as Addison & Meets New Interns (VIDEO)
Of course Dr. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) knows how to always make an entrance! And the promo (above) for her Grey’s Anatomy return in Season 19 in the October 20 episode shows that this time will be no different. But first: what leads to that moment. Dr. Meredith Grey...
