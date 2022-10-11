Read full article on original website
Related
advantagenews.com
County seeks forfeiture of catalytic converters
An employee at an East Alton scrap dealer is accused of buying catalytic converters without the required paperwork, and now his employer may have to forfeit nearly 300 of the pieces of equipment. 42-year-old John T. Freely II of Belleville has been charged with a couple of misdemeanors, but Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine is seeking the forfeiture of 287 catalytic converters that investigators seized from Summit Processors.
Metro East business owner acquires 300 catalytic converters illegally
A Metro East scrap-metal dealer is accused of owning nearly 300 catalytic converters without keeping proper records.
Bethalto police are looking for ATM theft suspects
The number of ATM thefts are growing in Bethalto, Illinois.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Illinois State Police arrested 45 year old Dustin E. Fore of Sardis, IN for a Jasper County FTA warrant for criminal trespass. Dustin was released to Jasper County. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 28 year old Mercedes M. Hadnot of Effingham for an Indiana warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Mercedes was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scrapyard closing after catalytic converter sting
Police say it’s one of the largest crackdowns yet on the St. Louis area’s black market for stolen catalytic converters.
southernillinoisnow.com
Motion detector leads to arrest of Central City man for burglary
Centralia Police say a motion detector led to the discovery of a burglary in progress at a home in the 1000 block of South Maple Street early Wednesday morning. 43-year-old Scott Hamburg of Breese Street was taken into custody after he allegedly broke out a second window and ran from police about a block before being tazed. He was arrested for burglary, criminal damage to property and resisting a peace officer.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during October 2-8, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Michael Mrazek, 44 of Livingston, is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth, driving on a revoked/suspended license, and driving on a revoked license in connection with an April 24 incident. He was also charged with possession of less than five grams of meth in connection with an October 1 incident.
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 33 year old Dylan K. McDaniel of Edgewood for violating conditions of probation. Dylan was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 42 year old Andrew J. Staley of Flora for an Effingham County FTA warrant for operating an uninsured motor vehicle/suspended registration. Andrew was given an NTA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 28 year old Miranda B. Davis of Effingham for a Jasper County FTA warrant for possession of cannabis by driver. Miranda posted $325 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 25 year old Jordan J. Kollman of Dieterich for aggravated fleeing/eluding, driving while...
advantagenews.com
Supply chain issues impact Alton Starbucks
Construction on a Starbucks that is planned for where the Alton Shop ‘n Save gas station once operated is still expected to begin soon, but the project has suffered some delays. Originally the hope was to get dirt moving months ago, but soil contamination issues had to be rectified first.
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Emergency Telephone System Board to Meet Tuesday
The Effingham County Emergency Telephone System Board is set to meet on Tuesday, October 18th at Noon. Effingham County Fire Chiefs – Funding for the New Proposed Communication System. Audit FY22 – Retain West & Co. Committee Reports. Finance Committee- Proposed FY23 Budget for Layover. Addressing/GIS Report. System...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two face new felony charges in Marion County Court
New felony domestic battery and meth charges have been filed in Marion County Court. 21-year-old Charie Brewer of Sanders Street in Wamac had bond set at $10,000 after being charged with possession with intent to deliver less than five grams of meth and possession of the drug. Brewer had the public defender appointed to represent him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
Driver flown to hospital after police chase ends in Troy, IL
TROY, Ill. (KMOV) -- One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a police chase Wednesday ended in Troy, Illinois, near the I-55/64 interchange. The Illinois State Police Department said they were notified of an “aggravated vehicular hijacking” on the interstate around 5:30 p.m. and attempted to stop the car involved. After the driver refused to stop, the car was disabled in the 7000 block of Plummer Business Drive, and the driver was seen with a handgun, the department said. Troopers then reported hearing a loud noise.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, October 13th. 2022
A 23-year-old Odin man has been arrested on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a possession of methamphetamine conviction. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies took Cody Lindsey of Perkins Street to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 12th, 2022
A 35-year-old Patoka woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for possession of a stolen four-wheeler. Toshia Dodson of East Clinton is accused of taking the vehicle from Patoka on September 10th. The owner earlier recovered the four-wheeler on October 2nd. Dodson was arrested when coming to the sheriff’s department Tuesday night.
southernillinoisnow.com
Both driver’s injured in crash on SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital parking lot
Both drivers were injured in a two vehicle crash trying to exit the SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital parking lot late Thursday morning. Centralia Police says 63-year-old James Brown of East Noleman in Centralia and 37-year-old Kristine Sherrill of O’Fallon were exiting from different isles in the parking lot when they collided.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, October 11th, 2022
A 21-year-old Centralia woman has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged meth delivery and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charie Brewer of Sanders Street was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 36-year-old Chaise Deadmond of South Sycamore Street in Centralia for domestic battery. Three others were arrested...
edglentoday.com
Metro East Mega Storage Open for Business in Edwardsville
The Ed/Glen Chamber of Commerce was on hand to help celebrate Metro East Mega Storage opening its doors to the Edwardsville community.
recordpatriot.com
Hawaiian Bros readies to open
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
14news.com
Ill. murder suspect takes the stand in day 8 of trial
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - A Fairfield man took the stand in his own murder trial on Wednesday. He’s accused in the 2014 murder of 15-year-old Megan Nichols. Brodey Murbarger was arrested in 2020. Police say Nichols was initially considered a missing person until her remains were found in a rural area in Wayne County, Illinois in 2018.
Comments / 0