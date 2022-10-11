ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

2022 Zozo Championship third round tee times, how to watch event in Japan

After a week out west in Sin City, the PGA Tour’s best are in East Asia and it’s time for the weekend. Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, plays host once again to the 2022 Zozo Championship, where a limited field of 78 players is competing for one of the bigger purses on Tour.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy