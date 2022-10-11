ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Wichita Eagle

Arnold Barnes Discusses Iowa Football Offer

Arnold Barnes says Iowa has always been a dream school of his. Now the New Orleans running back has a chance to play for the Hawkeyes. They extended a scholarship offer to the Booker T. Washington High ball carrier Friday. The Class of 2023 member planned on visiting them at the end of this month.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

