College football point spreads, betting lines for Week 7 games
Now coming into the second half of the college football season, the conference races are heating up and we're starting to separate the contenders from the pretenders. The pretenders? Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Arkansas. The contenders? The usual suspects like Alabama and Ohio ...
Wichita Eagle
What the Vegas odds say about the KC Chiefs-Buffalo Bills game... and why it’s unique
We’ve mentioned frequently that one of Patrick Mahomes underlying talents is to take a slight, real or perceived, and turn it into ammunition. But he’s never gotten that ammunition from this source. The oddsmakers in Las Vegas. For the first time in his career, Patrick Mahomes will be...
Wichita Eagle
Mavs Training Camp Update: Dallas Waives 4 Players
As the Dallas Mavericks continue to gear up for the 2022-23 NBA season – they'll officially tip things off at the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 19 – there's still some housecleaning to do when it comes to the roster. Dallas brought 20 rostered players to training camp, and that has to be trimmed to 15 before the start of the season.
Wichita Eagle
Final Vikings-Dolphins Injury Report: D.J. Wonnum, Alexander Mattison Questionable
Vikings edge rusher D.J. Wonnum (illness) and running back Alexander Mattison (shoulder) are questionable heading into Sunday's game against the Dolphins in Miami. Wonnum missed practice on both Thursday and Friday. "We gave him another day to kind of turn over from that illness," Kevin O'Connell said. "Just a routine...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings-Dolphins Preview: Three X-Factor Players For Minnesota
One day after the first snowfall of the season in Minnesota, the Vikings are headed to Miami to play a football game in mid-80 degree temperatures and humidity. All that's standing between Kevin O'Connell's team and a fourth consecutive victory is a banged-up Dolphins squad that's down to its third-string quarterback, rookie Skylar Thompson. Miami still has plenty of weapons on offense, but with a seventh-round rookie at QB and a defense that has been awful against the pass, this is a very winnable road game for the Vikings.
Wichita Eagle
Bears Bobble Away Third Straight Game
View the original article to see embedded media. Bears coach Matt Eberflus called it a step forward for Justin Fields. If it was, it was a step that still came up a few inches short of the goal. Again. For the third straight week the Bears failed on a last...
Wichita Eagle
Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers Preseason Game Preview
View the original article to see embedded media. The last time the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks met was the 2022 Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament. Trae Young led the Hawks to a comeback victory and waved goodbye to Cavaliers fans as time expired. Since then, both teams have reloaded their...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Micah Parsons: ‘No Question,’ ‘No Beef’ with Eagles: Injury Update from Inside Practice
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons - a native of Harrisburg, Pa. - is set to head back to his home state Sunday night for a divisional bout with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The 123rd edition of the headed rivalry brings with it some heavy stakes, as Dallas aims for 5-1 and potentially first place in the NFC East.
Wichita Eagle
13 Seconds? How the Bills Got Over It
The day after the Bills lost to the Dolphins in Week 3, Josh Allen wanted to share a meal with some of his closest friends on the team. Stefon Diggs has heard about Allen’s prodigiousness on the grill. But after playing in extreme heat that left him and his teammates exhausted, Diggs was willing to forgive the meal of order-in pizza and chicken wings.
Wichita Eagle
How Lions Can Still Finish With 7-10 Record in 2022
Optimism and faith in the Detroit Lions has diminished over the last five weeks, as the team has started off the 2022 season with a disappointing 1-4 record. After hope steadily increased during training camp, a myriad of issues have arisen that will force the coaching staff to adapt quickly.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Speaks Out On Roughing Controversy
To many fans and the media, these “roughing the passer” calls are getting out of hand. When Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was called for roughing the passer on a strip sack against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, the NFL world erupted. Since, a debate...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers RB Najee Harris Has Been Playing With Steel Plate in His Cleat
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers second-year running back Najee Harris has been wearing a steel plate in his cleat to help his recovery from a lisfranc sprain he suffered in training camp. Harris missed a little over a month during the summer after going down in Latrobe with a foot injury....
Wichita Eagle
Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Ogbah, Phillips, Jackson, Ping Pong, and More
Part 1 of the pre-Vikings game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Do we know if the new ping pong table has been shipped out?. Salut Francis, funny question there. At least I think it’s funny. The whole ping pong table story sure became a thing late in the week, huh? I kind of side with Mike McDaniel here when I say I couldn’t care less why the table disappeared, whether Tyreek Hill was joking around when he talked about getting a new one, and everything associated with the story. So I’m afraid I can’t help you as to whether the new table is on its way, but I can tell you it’s going to make very little difference in wins and losses. The Dolphins started 3-0 with the table in the locker room, then went 0-2 with it still in there. That was a constant.
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Must Win These Key Matchups To Beat Chargers
The Denver Broncos received a mini-bye ahead of Week 6. It's a timely rest, as Monday night's bout will be the toughest opponent Denver will have faced in its first six games. The Broncos are looking to get back to winning ways against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. While Denver sits in third place in the AFC West, the Chargers are in second place with a 3-2 record.
Rams head coach Sean McVay hopes to break 2-game losing streak with Panthers matchup
Rams head coach Sean McVay talks to Curt Sandoval about a tough loss to the Dallas Cowboys as the Rams prepare to play the Carolina Panthers.
Wichita Eagle
For Chiefs vs. powerful Buffalo Bills, another slow start is not recommended: podcast
Teams with the AFC’s best records battle Sunday afternoon when the Chiefs play host to the Buffalo Bills. This is their fifth meeting in three years, and there could be a sixth soon enough in the NFL playoffs. It’s Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen in a great quarterback battle....
Wichita Eagle
Vikings-Dolphins Predictions: Which First-Year Head Coach Wins in Week 6?
Can the Vikings stretch their winning streak to four games? All that's standing in their way is a Dolphins team quarterbacked by third-stringer Skylar Thompson, a seventh-round rookie who made his NFL debut last week in a loss to the Jets. Still, this won't be easy. It's just the second...
Wichita Eagle
‘Cooper Kupp of RBs’: Rams Coach Has Unique Praise for Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey
The Los Angeles Rams boast receiver Cooper Kupp, arguably one of the league's most unique players, headed into Sunday's matchup with the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. The dominance of Kupp has become expected at this point in his six-year career despite the fact he looks like he could be a fan cheering from the stands.
Wichita Eagle
On the evolution of Travis Kelce from brash wild-card to a pillar of the KC Chiefs
Before that roughing the passer fiasco Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium, the last time the Chiefs were fuming at referee Carl Cheffers was five-plus years ago. That was January 2017, when his holding call on Eric Fisher negated a game-tying two-point conversion late in an 18-16 loss to Pittsburgh in a divisional round playoff game … and evoked the postgame fury of the unbridled Travis Kelce after a game in which he’d also committed a personal foul.
Wichita Eagle
Indiana Pacers preseason game preview: Pacers finish up preseason play against the Houston Rockets
The Indiana Pacers play their final preseason game tonight as they host the Houston Rockets in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both teams enter the game with a 2-1 preseason record. Two of the top scoring NBA rookies throughout preseason play — Bennedict Mathurin and Tari Eason — will go head to head for the first time in their careers. Both are scoring more than 20 points per game during exhibition play so far and have improved throughout training camp.
