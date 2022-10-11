ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Wichita Eagle

Mavs Training Camp Update: Dallas Waives 4 Players

As the Dallas Mavericks continue to gear up for the 2022-23 NBA season – they'll officially tip things off at the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 19 – there's still some housecleaning to do when it comes to the roster. Dallas brought 20 rostered players to training camp, and that has to be trimmed to 15 before the start of the season.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Vikings-Dolphins Preview: Three X-Factor Players For Minnesota

One day after the first snowfall of the season in Minnesota, the Vikings are headed to Miami to play a football game in mid-80 degree temperatures and humidity. All that's standing between Kevin O'Connell's team and a fourth consecutive victory is a banged-up Dolphins squad that's down to its third-string quarterback, rookie Skylar Thompson. Miami still has plenty of weapons on offense, but with a seventh-round rookie at QB and a defense that has been awful against the pass, this is a very winnable road game for the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Bears Bobble Away Third Straight Game

View the original article to see embedded media. Bears coach Matt Eberflus called it a step forward for Justin Fields. If it was, it was a step that still came up a few inches short of the goal. Again. For the third straight week the Bears failed on a last...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers Preseason Game Preview

View the original article to see embedded media. The last time the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks met was the 2022 Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament. Trae Young led the Hawks to a comeback victory and waved goodbye to Cavaliers fans as time expired. Since then, both teams have reloaded their...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

13 Seconds? How the Bills Got Over It

The day after the Bills lost to the Dolphins in Week 3, Josh Allen wanted to share a meal with some of his closest friends on the team. Stefon Diggs has heard about Allen’s prodigiousness on the grill. But after playing in extreme heat that left him and his teammates exhausted, Diggs was willing to forgive the meal of order-in pizza and chicken wings.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

How Lions Can Still Finish With 7-10 Record in 2022

Optimism and faith in the Detroit Lions has diminished over the last five weeks, as the team has started off the 2022 season with a disappointing 1-4 record. After hope steadily increased during training camp, a myriad of issues have arisen that will force the coaching staff to adapt quickly.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Speaks Out On Roughing Controversy

To many fans and the media, these “roughing the passer” calls are getting out of hand. When Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was called for roughing the passer on a strip sack against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, the NFL world erupted. Since, a debate...
SEATTLE, WA
Football
Wichita Eagle

Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Ogbah, Phillips, Jackson, Ping Pong, and More

Part 1 of the pre-Vikings game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Do we know if the new ping pong table has been shipped out?. Salut Francis, funny question there. At least I think it’s funny. The whole ping pong table story sure became a thing late in the week, huh? I kind of side with Mike McDaniel here when I say I couldn’t care less why the table disappeared, whether Tyreek Hill was joking around when he talked about getting a new one, and everything associated with the story. So I’m afraid I can’t help you as to whether the new table is on its way, but I can tell you it’s going to make very little difference in wins and losses. The Dolphins started 3-0 with the table in the locker room, then went 0-2 with it still in there. That was a constant.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Broncos Must Win These Key Matchups To Beat Chargers

The Denver Broncos received a mini-bye ahead of Week 6. It's a timely rest, as Monday night's bout will be the toughest opponent Denver will have faced in its first six games. The Broncos are looking to get back to winning ways against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. While Denver sits in third place in the AFC West, the Chargers are in second place with a 3-2 record.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

On the evolution of Travis Kelce from brash wild-card to a pillar of the KC Chiefs

Before that roughing the passer fiasco Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium, the last time the Chiefs were fuming at referee Carl Cheffers was five-plus years ago. That was January 2017, when his holding call on Eric Fisher negated a game-tying two-point conversion late in an 18-16 loss to Pittsburgh in a divisional round playoff game … and evoked the postgame fury of the unbridled Travis Kelce after a game in which he’d also committed a personal foul.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Indiana Pacers preseason game preview: Pacers finish up preseason play against the Houston Rockets

The Indiana Pacers play their final preseason game tonight as they host the Houston Rockets in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both teams enter the game with a 2-1 preseason record. Two of the top scoring NBA rookies throughout preseason play — Bennedict Mathurin and Tari Eason — will go head to head for the first time in their careers. Both are scoring more than 20 points per game during exhibition play so far and have improved throughout training camp.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

