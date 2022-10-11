Read full article on original website
Related
Butts County couple die on the way to football game in car wreck in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — A Butts County couple died after a wreck In Lamar County Friday, according to Lamar Coroner Clay Tillery. He says 34-year-old Kevin Sims died in a local hospital. His wife Christain Sims, age 35, died at the scene. Tillery says it happened around 7:45 p.m....
'He made the ultimate sacrifice': Georgia Fallen Firefighter Memorial honors Monroe County first responder
FORSYTH, Ga. — Friday, Georgia firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty were honored at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth during the 25th annual Georgia Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony. It was held in remembrance of firefighters and EMTs who lost their lives while...
'They're suffering a loss' | GSP lays K-9 Figo to rest
COVINGTON, Ga. — It was a solemn Monday as metro Atlanta law enforcement honored a K-9 trooper killed in the line of duty. Georgia State Patrol K-9 Figo was escorted from Blue Pearl Veterinary Hospital by Sandy Springs Police Monday morning as crews took the patrol dog to his final resting place.
Family speaks out as GBI searches for woman missing since April in Barrow County
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office searched a property this week in Winder in connection to a missing persons case. Cherish Brooke Rande, 38, was reported missing to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office by her mother on April 21....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia pastor's wife shot in head while sleeping passes away
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman shot by a stray bullet while sleeping in her home in Decatur has died. Lashunda Ellison was sleeping at her home along Wilkins Court last Wednesday when a bullet came through the house around midnight and struck her head, DeKalb County Police said.
Marietta police shoot gun-wielding man on roof of home, they say
MARIETTA, Ga. — A man who was believed to be suicidal was shot Saturday night by officers when he refused verbal commands and pointed a rifle at them, police said. The Marietta Police Department said they were called to a home off Frances Avenue around 10:30 p.m. The caller told dispatchers that his son was "in a crisis and suicidal."
Woman dies in wrong-way wreck on I-75/I-285 ramp in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 30-year-old Mableton woman died early Friday morning in a wrong-way wreck that happened on I-75 North, police said. According to the Cobb County Police Department, Chassity E. Hogan initiated the wreck driving southbound on I-75 North. It was not clear where she got on the interstate or how she came to be traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.
'The biggest servant's heart' | City of Newnan mourns loss of firefighter
NEWNAN, Ga. — The city of Newnan is mourning the loss of one of their own. The fire department announced the death of firefighter Damien Sorrells on Tuesday night. "Firefighter Sorrells loved the fire service and possessed the biggest servant's heart you could ever find," the department said on social media. "It has been an honor to work beside Firefighter Sorrells and he will be greatly missed."
IN THIS ARTICLE
'We want to bring her back' | Georgia mother works to get daughter's body from Memphis after deadly crash
ROSWELL, Ga. — A grieving metro Atlanta mother is trying to bring her child home after the unimaginable. Laurel Phoenix and her child Mayi were on their way to begin a new life in New Mexico on Oct. 3 when they were hit by an alleged uninsured driver in Memphis, Tennessee.
Video: Car in Atlanta Pride Parade catches fire
ATLANTA — A classic car in the Atlanta Pride Parade caught fire Sunday sending thick black smoke through the air. Video from the scene showed an old Cadillac in flames. It appeared that parade-goers were cleared from the area into the park or further up the route. A witness...
Forsyth woman runs from arrest, injures two police officers
FORSYTH, Ga. — A woman injured two police officers after she attempted to escape arrest on Thursday in Forsyth. In a release, The Forsyth Police Department said that they were called out to a domestic dispute on Thursday around 8:22 p.m. at Union Hill Apartments. When Sgt. David Asbell...
Eric André, Clayton English allege racial profiling in suit against Atlanta airport search practices
ATLANTA — Comedians Eric André and Clayton English are challenging a police program at the Atlanta airport they say violates the constitutional rights of airline passengers, particularly Black passengers, through racial profiling and coercive searches just as they are about to board their flights. Lawyers for the two...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
She started going to church at an early age. Now at 100, she creates sense of home for others
GEORGIA, USA — Born on October 12, 1922 in Colquitt, Georgia, the oldest of eight children, Jesse Vinson’s parents raised her in a Christian home surrounded by love and affection. At a very early age, one evening while “playing church” with her siblings, Vinson showed early signs of...
Pro-Russian 'hacktivists' targeted Atlanta airport website and others to 'make a point'
ATLANTA — On Monday, at least 14 airport websites and travel information websites were the target of a coordinated hack, seemingly for political gain and attention. Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport was one of the targets for the pro-Russian activists, in what cyber threat intelligence experts call the group's largest hacking effort to date.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 1