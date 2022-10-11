NEWNAN, Ga. — The city of Newnan is mourning the loss of one of their own. The fire department announced the death of firefighter Damien Sorrells on Tuesday night. "Firefighter Sorrells loved the fire service and possessed the biggest servant's heart you could ever find," the department said on social media. "It has been an honor to work beside Firefighter Sorrells and he will be greatly missed."

NEWNAN, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO