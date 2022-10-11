ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

'They're suffering a loss' | GSP lays K-9 Figo to rest

COVINGTON, Ga. — It was a solemn Monday as metro Atlanta law enforcement honored a K-9 trooper killed in the line of duty. Georgia State Patrol K-9 Figo was escorted from Blue Pearl Veterinary Hospital by Sandy Springs Police Monday morning as crews took the patrol dog to his final resting place.
Georgia pastor's wife shot in head while sleeping passes away

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman shot by a stray bullet while sleeping in her home in Decatur has died. Lashunda Ellison was sleeping at her home along Wilkins Court last Wednesday when a bullet came through the house around midnight and struck her head, DeKalb County Police said.
Marietta police shoot gun-wielding man on roof of home, they say

MARIETTA, Ga. — A man who was believed to be suicidal was shot Saturday night by officers when he refused verbal commands and pointed a rifle at them, police said. The Marietta Police Department said they were called to a home off Frances Avenue around 10:30 p.m. The caller told dispatchers that his son was "in a crisis and suicidal."
Woman dies in wrong-way wreck on I-75/I-285 ramp in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 30-year-old Mableton woman died early Friday morning in a wrong-way wreck that happened on I-75 North, police said. According to the Cobb County Police Department, Chassity E. Hogan initiated the wreck driving southbound on I-75 North. It was not clear where she got on the interstate or how she came to be traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.
'The biggest servant's heart' | City of Newnan mourns loss of firefighter

NEWNAN, Ga. — The city of Newnan is mourning the loss of one of their own. The fire department announced the death of firefighter Damien Sorrells on Tuesday night. "Firefighter Sorrells loved the fire service and possessed the biggest servant's heart you could ever find," the department said on social media. "It has been an honor to work beside Firefighter Sorrells and he will be greatly missed."
Video: Car in Atlanta Pride Parade catches fire

ATLANTA — A classic car in the Atlanta Pride Parade caught fire Sunday sending thick black smoke through the air. Video from the scene showed an old Cadillac in flames. It appeared that parade-goers were cleared from the area into the park or further up the route. A witness...
Forsyth woman runs from arrest, injures two police officers

FORSYTH, Ga. — A woman injured two police officers after she attempted to escape arrest on Thursday in Forsyth. In a release, The Forsyth Police Department said that they were called out to a domestic dispute on Thursday around 8:22 p.m. at Union Hill Apartments. When Sgt. David Asbell...
