Police nab 3rd suspect in deadly Fall River shooting

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested the third suspect believed to be involved in a deadly shooting in Fall River over the weekend, according to prosecutors.

Anthony Miranda, 36, was apprehended in New Bedford Tuesday afternoon, just hours after two other suspects faced a judge.

Jose Pagan, 23, was arraigned on a charge of accessory after the fact to an assault and battery by discharge of a firearm. Luis Colon, 42, was arraigned on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Both men pleaded not guilty.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

The charges stem from a fight and shooting that happened early Sunday morning at the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street. Officers arrived to find 45-year-old Jose Roberto Zelaya on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Zelaya was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Prosecutors believe a fight broke out inside the bar and continued outside. Zelaya, who was already outside, was not involved in the fight.

Zelaya was actually trying to help the bouncer when Pagan and his friends got upset with him, according to prosecutors.

Miranda, who investigators believe pulled the trigger, has been charged with manslaughter, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and carrying a loaded illegal firearm. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.