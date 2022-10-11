Read full article on original website
Biden’s pardon for marijuana convictions and the future of decriminalization
Last week, President Biden announced that he will pardon 6,500 people who have federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, and he encouraged states to follow suit. Most cannabis convictions are at the state level. In September, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf launched an expedited pardon program for people with nonviolent marijuana...
Supreme Court turns away Trump objections in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case
The U.S. Supreme Court for now has tossed out former President Trump’s objections to the way the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals is handling the seizure of classified documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. The court’s action was announced even as the Jan. 6 committee was conducting...
Latest Pa. voter registration numbers show what could happen in November
This story originally appeared on WITF. Voters of both major parties are showing signs that they are equally energized about Pennsylvania’s midterm election. Plus, there’s some evidence voters may cast their ballots for candidates of opposite parties in different races. Those are some of the revelations political scientists...
Fight for Black voters intensifies in close Pa. Senate race
As Sheila Armstrong grew emotional in recounting how her brother and nephew were killed in Philadelphia, Dr. Mehmet Oz — sitting next to her inside a Black church, their chairs arranged a bit like his former daytime TV show set — placed a comforting hand on her shoulder.
Alabama Sen. Tuberville equates descendants of enslaved people to criminals
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., compared descendants of enslaved people to criminals on Saturday at a rally for former President Donald Trump, drawing intense backlash for promoting a racist narrative. In front of an overwhelmingly white crowd in Minden, Nevada, Tuberville criticized Democrats for being “pro-crime.”. “They want crime because...
Democrats seek to address confusion over ‘Mike Doyle’ in 12th Congressional District race
This story originally appeared on WESA. Democratic Congressman Mike Doyle will announce his retirement later today — again — in an effort to head off confusion about who exactly is on the ballot this fall for the seat he has long held in Congress. “I feel an obligation...
The Jan. 6 committee makes its case and subpoenas Trump
The January 6 committee on Thursday voted to subpoena the testimony of former President Trump. It was a dramatic conclusion to the year-long series of hearings into the attack on the Capitol. Once again, the House members presented evidence that former President Trump was responsible for the riot and for...
Election officials worry about potential poll worker interference this November
America relies on hundreds of thousands of temporary workers to staff the polls during elections. But with misinformation running rampant in certain corners, officials worry some poll workers may try to interfere with the voting process this fall. “There is mounting concern that temporary election workers recruited and trained by...
Biden’s pot pardon will help reverse War on Drugs harm to Black people, advocates say
President Biden announced this month an executive order to pardon federal, simple marijuana possession charges for thousands of Americans – an important first step, advocates say, to reversing decades of uneven drug enforcement policy that has historically burdened Black communities. “Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended...
Unchecked review: how Trump dodged two impeachments … and the January 6 committee?
On Thursday, the House January 6 committee voted unanimously to issue a subpoena to Donald Trump. He has indicated he is considering testifying but surely the likelihood of him doing so under oath is nil. He lacks all incentive to appear. The committee’s long-term existence is doubtful. In their...
Republican Blake Masters runs for Senate
Blake Masters is campaigning on reducing crime, protecting children's safety, and securing the southern border. He's hoping to be Arizona's next senator and replace incumbent Mark Kelly.
Meet the judge who tamed the Musk-Twitter trial
A lawyer for billionaire Elon Musk had barely begun speaking during a recent hearing when the Delaware judge presiding over Twitter’s lawsuit against Musk abruptly cut her off. “Skip the rhetoric and go to the meat,” Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick said bluntly. The judge’s tone that day...
