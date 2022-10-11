ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WHYY

Alabama Sen. Tuberville equates descendants of enslaved people to criminals

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., compared descendants of enslaved people to criminals on Saturday at a rally for former President Donald Trump, drawing intense backlash for promoting a racist narrative. In front of an overwhelmingly white crowd in Minden, Nevada, Tuberville criticized Democrats for being “pro-crime.”. “They want crime because...
ALABAMA STATE
WHYY

The Jan. 6 committee makes its case and subpoenas Trump

The January 6 committee on Thursday voted to subpoena the testimony of former President Trump. It was a dramatic conclusion to the year-long series of hearings into the attack on the Capitol. Once again, the House members presented evidence that former President Trump was responsible for the riot and for...
POTUS
Leigh Chapman
WHYY

Meet the judge who tamed the Musk-Twitter trial

A lawyer for billionaire Elon Musk had barely begun speaking during a recent hearing when the Delaware judge presiding over Twitter’s lawsuit against Musk abruptly cut her off. “Skip the rhetoric and go to the meat,” Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick said bluntly. The judge’s tone that day...
DELAWARE STATE
