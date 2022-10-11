Read full article on original website
Related
The website to apply for student loan relief is live, and it only takes a few minutes
Here’s what to know about the short beta application for student loan debt relief
KIII TV3
Student loan relief update: Applications now open in beta test
WASHINGTON — Beta testing for student loan forgiveness applications began on Friday night, allowing borrowers to begin signing up before the official launch later this month. The beta version of the application, available on https://studentaid.gov/debt-relief/application, will allow borrowers to submit applications for the student loan relief program. 'We're accepting...
Comments / 0