stjohnsource.com
Georgia Fugitive Arrested on St. Thomas, VIPD Reports
A man wanted in the state of Georgia was taken into custody Monday on St. Thomas, the V.I. Police Department reported Wednesday. Eason Sh’Roi Polk, 35, was taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Bureau about 4:20 p.m. Monday after an investigation revealed that he was wanted out of the state of Georgia for failure to appear on a charge of identity theft, police said. It was unknown where in Georgia Polk was wanted.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Wealthy film producer targeted by Georgia inmate in multi-million dollar hoax
Hollywood film producer Sidney Kimmel lost millions of dollars to a prison inmate in Georgia in one of the boldest heists ever to occur from inside a jail cell, Fortune reports. Arthur Lee Cofield, 31, incarcerated in the maximum-security Special Management Unit in Butts County, allegedly used an illicit mobile phone to impersonate Kimmel and persuade Charles Schwab customer service reps to withdraw $11 million on his behalf. The money was used to buy 6,000 gold coins, hire a private jet and purchase a $4.4 million house in Buckhead.
WOKV.com
Man convicted of killing a grandmother in Georgia in 2014
bloomberglaw.com
Uber Arbitration Clauses Shot Down in Pennsylvania State Court
Mandatory arbitration clauses for customers who sued Uber Technologies Inc. in Pennsylvania aren’t enforceable because the online registration webpage didn’t clearly inform them they were waiving their constitutional right to a jury trial, a state appeals court found. The court’s 2-1 decision proposes a new legal standard in...
WRDW-TV
Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities search for 3-year-old girl, woman suffering from bipolar disorder
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a mother and her 3-year-old daughter. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Lashaun Ponder, 25, was last seen walking away from her home Wednesday, October 12. She was with her 3-year-old daughter Nyomi.
bloomberglaw.com
Biometric Privacy Perils Grow After BNSF Loses Landmark Verdict
BIPA violation claims now have proven strength, pose real risk. Verdict may inspire new wave of BIPA litigation, attorneys say. Illinois’ first jury verdict in a biometric privacy class action will likely encourage more litigation in the state and place pressure on businesses to settle those claims long before they reach trial, attorneys say.
lakeplacidnews.com
Missing Georgia man found deceased
New York State Police’s Underwater Recovery Team Wednesday, Oct. 12 found the body of a 68-year-old Georgia man who fell into the West Branch of the AuSable River near the Flume on Sept. 29. George Thevis, 68, of Atlanta, was found deceased in the AuSable River after a nearly...
valdostatoday.com
“Just Drive” event offers GA teen drivers safety tips
ATLANTA – The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and community partners join together for the “Just Drive” event for teens. JUST DRIVE- Georgia drivers aged 15-20, in 2020, had 206 fatalities compared to 169 in 2019. In partnership with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and community partners, this event will target teens ages 14-16 and their parents/guardians. The objective is to help both groups avoid crashes and fatalities on the roadway by learning how to drive more safely.
State Representative Henry ‘Wayne’ Howard passes away at 67
State Representative Henry 'Wayne' Howard has died, his family confirmed with WJBF NewsChannel 6 late Thursday evening.
4 Georgia Senate debate moments everyone will be talking about
The top two candidates in the Georgia Senate race pitched themselves to voters, answering questions that are the top of mind for voters in the upcoming 2022 midterms.
These Georgia restaurants have made Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints’ for 2022
ATLANTA — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Three Georgia barbecue joints have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”. From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving. “Taken as a whole, the rankings offer a capsule assessment of ‘The State...
fox5atlanta.com
Warnock-Walker debate: How to watch Georgia Senate candidates
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The race for U.S. Senate in Georgia continues to heat up. Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock will square off for the first and only time Friday night in Savannah. The debate will be broadcast on Nexstar stations in Savannah, Columbus and Augusta as well as on FOX 5 Atlanta.
wabe.org
Warnock questions Wellstar's physician contracts amid Atlanta Medical Center's shutdown
Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is urging Wellstar Health System not to stand in the way of Atlanta Medical Center employees taking jobs with other companies. The senator sent a letter to its CEO ahead of Wellstar’s shutdown of the hospital’s Emergency Department Friday. In the letter to...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Experts Advise Carrying This Amount of Cash These Days
America is loosening its grip on its centuries-old love affair with cash. Counties most concerned about climate change in Georgia. Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Georgia using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Click for more.Counties most concerned about climate change in Georgia.
wabe.org
Survey: Georgia professors upset with tenure changes
A new survey of professors at Georgia’s public colleges and universities shows most respondents are unhappy with recent changes to the tenure process. UNG professor Matthew Boedy is the president of the Georgia conference of the American Association of University Professors, which conducted the survey. He says 972 faculty members responded from all 26 University System of Georgia (USG) schools. USG data show it employs more than 11,700 full-time faculty members. Sixty-nine percent of those who responded have tenure.
allongeorgia.com
DHS Cash Assistance Update: Be on Alert for Phishing Schemes
The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is urging customers to be on high alert for phishing schemes through their personal emails and third-party accounts as bad actors attempt to exploit the Cash Assistance Program to steal personally identifiable information with illegitimate emails, text messages, social media posts, and unexpected phone calls, among other things.
atlinq.com
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Reaches Mega Million Milestone in Curbing Food Insecurities Since the Pandemic
Dr. Jamal Bryant, Partners Mark ‘Road to One Million’ with Documentary Premiere, Onsite Event to Commemorate Collaborative Community Effort. Stonecrest, Georgia – After two and a half years of providing free meals and resources to families since the start of the pandemic, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will reach a sobering milestone of serving its millionth person on October 15, 2022 at 9:30 am. The food distribution event, led by The King’s Table food ministry, will take place on New Birth’s campus located at 6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest, Georgia.
