A man wanted in the state of Georgia was taken into custody Monday on St. Thomas, the V.I. Police Department reported Wednesday. Eason Sh’Roi Polk, 35, was taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Bureau about 4:20 p.m. Monday after an investigation revealed that he was wanted out of the state of Georgia for failure to appear on a charge of identity theft, police said. It was unknown where in Georgia Polk was wanted.

