East Hampton 12-year-old arrested for threatening child with video of fake gun
EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 12-year-old boy was arrested for threatening another child with a video of a fake gun, police said.
The East Hampton Police Department arrested the boy after he sent a video of himself holding what appeared to be a real gun and said, “I’m going to get you, pow pow.”2 teens arrested for September assault at Wethersfield bus stop
Police said the firearm turned out to be a BB gun, which was an exact replica of a Glock model 19.
The boy was charged with threatening in the first degree and harassment in the first degree.
Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 appCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.
Comments / 0