East Hampton 12-year-old arrested for threatening child with video of fake gun

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 12-year-old boy was arrested for threatening another child with a video of a fake gun, police said.

The East Hampton Police Department arrested the boy after he sent a video of himself holding what appeared to be a real gun and said, “I’m going to get you, pow pow.”

Police said the firearm turned out to be a BB gun, which was an exact replica of a Glock model 19.

The boy was charged with threatening in the first degree and harassment in the first degree.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.