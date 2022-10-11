ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, CT

East Hampton 12-year-old arrested for threatening child with video of fake gun

By Olivia Perreault
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32OmIh_0iUgkFEs00

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 12-year-old boy was arrested for threatening another child with a video of a fake gun, police said.

The East Hampton Police Department arrested the boy after he sent a video of himself holding what appeared to be a real gun and said, “I’m going to get you, pow pow.”

2 teens arrested for September assault at Wethersfield bus stop

Police said the firearm turned out to be a BB gun, which was an exact replica of a Glock model 19.

The boy was charged with threatening in the first degree and harassment in the first degree.

