Fall foliage has two major changes comingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in VirginiaTravel MavenBuchanan, VA
The Roanoke Valley Curling Club begins a new season and offers Learn to curlCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke River Greenway has a new Mountain Bike LoopCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Texas Pete hot sauce is facing a lawsuit because it's not really from the Longhorn StateCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Franklin News Post
Cheer squad finishes fifth in Blue Ridge competition
ROANOKE—Franklin County’s competition cheer squad finished fifth in Tuesday night’s Blue Ridge District championships at Northside Middle School. The Eagles totaled 176 points. By rule, the overall score is achieved by deleting the best and worst score from a quintet of judges and by subtracting points for...
wfirnews.com
College football preview
Virginia Tech hopes to right the ship tomorrow at home versus Miami. Meanwhile Liberty is home and JMU is on the road. UVA is off.
wfxrtv.com
Mass gathering rules ahead of Virginia Tech’s Homecoming
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)–Virginia Tech’s homecoming starts this Friday, and where there is homecoming there are massive parties. During the summer, the Blacksburg town council voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance regarding mass outdoor gathering permits. It requires a person to apply for a permit 30-days before the...
timesvirginian.com
ACHS Marching Band places 2nd at Lynchburg Classic
On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Appomattox County High School (ACHS) Marching Band participated in the 50th Annual Lynchburg Classic at City Stadium in Lynchburg. The band placed 2nd overall in Class 3A team competition. In specific categories, Appomattox earned 1st place in Color Guard, 1st place in Percussion and 1st...
WDBJ7.com
FFE Week 7 Team of the Week: Floyd County
FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - Floyd County looked to keep its winning streak alive with a Three Rivers District powerhouse in the way. The Buffalos took Glenvar into triple overtime before ultimately securing the win. “We are just a blue collar, smash mouth football team,” describes Buffalo head coach Winfred Beale....
NRVNews
Perez, Joseph Francis
Joseph Francis Perez passed away peacefully on October 2, 2022, at age 91, in Radford, Va. He was a long-time resident of Christiansburg with many friends and acquaintances who will miss his wit and laughter. He was born on January 4, 1931, in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. to the late Joseph...
NRVNews
Linkous, Wayne Franklin
Wayne Franklin Linkous, age 76, of Christiansburg died, Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home. He was born in Montgomery County, Va on February 6, 1946, to the late Ralph and Annie Mae Kanode Linkous. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Buck Linkous, and Roger Linkous; sisters, Betty Linkous, Arlene Reed, Carolyn Linkous, Faye Pyles, and Teresa Redd.
WDBJ7.com
Former Covington mayor, wife dead after Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashing Thursday morning at the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW. According to Covington Interim City Manager Allen Dressler, Lewis and Kathy Leitch have been identified as the victims. Lewis was a longtime teacher at Rivermont Elementary School and...
Floyd, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Floyd. The Radford High School football team will have a game with Floyd County High School on October 13, 2022, 14:00:00. The James River High School football team will have a game with Floyd County High School on October 13, 2022, 16:00:00.
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
Virginia town offering community aid with free store
With the cost of living rising, the town of Pulaski, Va. has found a solution to offer help to its community; a free store. Meet the community members who came up with the idea and why they say this system works in their town.Oct. 14, 2022.
chathamstartribune.com
Now in their 90s, GW teacher, student reconnect
Mary Lou Cook Hall has the memory for people and events. Dot Wyatt Adams has a knack for cracking jokes. Last week the pair sat together at Commonwealth Senior Living in the warm sunshine, reminiscing about shared acquaintances, football games, homecoming queens, former students and teachers and the intricacies of filling a dance card.
chathamstartribune.com
Local 4-H youth thrive at State Fair of Virginia Livestock Show
More than 20 Pittsylvania County youth competed in the State Fair of Virginia Livestock Show in Doswell Sept. 28 through Oct. 2. Participants exhibited sheep, goats, hogs and cattle, and put their knowledge to the test on species-specific skill-a-thon contests. Showing livestock is a positive, educational and fun experience, but...
Outdoors Bound: Gamebirds, swimming rainbows, and trophy stripers
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Here is a round-up of the latest outdoors news from across the region. Trout Time The Roanoke River at Salem received a stocking of rainbow and brook trout on Tuesday (10/11). It is part of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) October through May trout stocking and management program. Fishing […]
Augusta Free Press
Craving cookies after midnight? If you are in Lynchburg, you’re in luck
A beloved cult brand of cookies will be serving warm cookies, ice cream and more sweets late into the night in Lynchburg starting on Saturday. Insomnia Cookies will open a new location at 3920 Wards Road in Lynchburg on Oct. 15. The new location will be located to serve Liberty University, the University of Lynchburg and Central Virginia Community College’s campuses.
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
chathamstartribune.com
Takessa Walker: Trying to make a difference
A local business owner and real estate agent, Takessa C.S “Kiesha” Walker, is going into education to help students achieve. “I’ve always just had a passion for children… I am just trying to make a difference because of the things that have went on in our school district, trying to be an asset to our school board,” Walker said.
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Lynchburg Association announces largest grant ever toward business developer program
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Downtown Lynchburg Association received $115,000 Wednesday toward launching a new business program with the goal of filling in vacant storefronts in the downtown area. This is thanks to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s announcement of $180,000 in Community Business Launch (CBL) grants for the Downtown Lynchburg Association,...
cardinalnews.org
Mark Chestnutt to perform in Rocky Mount
Country music singer-songwriter Mark Chesnutt will play at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. Chestnutt was one of Billboard’s Ten Most-Played Radio Artists of the 1990s; Chesnutt’s singles were some of the decade’s most memorable. His hits include “Bubba Shot the Jukebox,” “I’ll Think of Something,” “Blame it on Texas,” “Going Through the Big D,” and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing;” which held its position at the top of the charts for four consecutive weeks.
WDBJ7.com
Fall Festival hits Glade Hill this weekend
GLADE HILL, Va. (WDBJ) - The Redwood Community Farmers’ Market in Glade Hill is hosting its Fall Festival Saturday, October 15. The event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. will include 18 vendors and three food trucks. Organizer Liz White and Bonnie Altice with Appalachian Tumblers dropped by 7@four...
