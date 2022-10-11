ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

The Independent

Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker

Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.
Lootpress

Shoplifter arrested after leaving Walmart with over $1000 in unpaid items

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces Grand Larceny charges after leaving a Walmart with over $1000 in unpaid items. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, October 3, 2022 a man was arrested after video surveillance revealed him to have exited the Elkins Walmart through the lawn and garden patio section with over $1000 of unpaid items in a shopping cart.
msn.com

Woman finds her daughter hiding behind shower curtain while sitting on toilet seat

This hilarious video begins with Jaclyn Thompson suspiciously entering her bathroom while holding a camera. There, she catches her daughter sitting on the toilet seat and hiding herself with the shower curtain. "Toddlers are weird creatures," said Jaclyn. "This toddler was hiding on the toilet by wrapping herself up with the shower curtain." This ludicrous moment was caught on camera on July 23, 2022. Location: Broken Arrow, OK, USA Filmed on: 2022-07-23 WooGlobe Ref : WGA962834.
The US Sun

Eerie final picture of nurse, 28, killed alongside two others after their Jeep plunged off 100ft cliff during tour

A victim's haunting final photo has been revealed after the nurse and two others were killed when their Jeep plunged off 100 feet cliff during a mountain tour in Colorado. Diana Robles, 28, her aunt Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, and their hired driver Don Fehd, 72, were all killed in the tragic accident after their 2022 Jeep Gladiator slid off a dangerous road on September 12.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Chicago

3-year-old dies after being pushed off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy has died after he was allegedly pushed off Navy Pier by his aunt, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner. The boy, who prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and severe brain damage after being under the water for 30 minutes. Prosecutors say his aunt, 34-year-old Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was seen on surveillance video pushing him into the lake. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13 causing permanent disability, police said Wednesday. Those charges will almost certainly be upgraded. Cook County...
CBS LA

"Unfortunate accident": Woman killed while sleeping in boxes driven over big rig making U-turn in Echo Park lot

A woman was killed early Tuesday in what appears to be a tragic accident in the parking lot of a Vons in Echo Park.Police say the woman had been sleeping in a pile of boxes in a parking lot at Alvarado Boulevard and Montana Avenue when a big rig drove into the lot to make a U-turn at about 1 a.m. The big rig drove over the boxes, and the woman sleeping inside, dragging her about 50 feet.The woman, who is believed to have been in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear if she has been...
Daily Mail

Toddler, 2, and eight-month-old baby girl become latest American children to die in hot cars this year taking death toll to 27: Boy, 2, died in 96 degree heat in vehicle while it was parked at Kids Campus daycare center in Alabama

A two-year-old and eight-month-old baby girl have become the latest American children to die in hot cars this year taking the death toll to 27. The two-year-old boy was left in a vehicle in the car park of Kids Campus daycare center off State Highway 75 in Oneonta, Alabama and found around 3.06pm yesterday afternoon.
CBS Pittsburgh

Tarentum police find mother of boy discovered alone in park

TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) - Police have found the mother of a little boy discovered alone in a Tarentum park.  Tarentum police posted the boy's picture on Facebook Monday morning asking the public for help. Less than an hour later, they said the boy's mom had been located.  Police said the boy was found alone in the park near Allegheny Street.While police said they found his mother, they didn't say what led up to the little boy being found alone.
People

Missing Hiker Found Dead Days After Texting Her Husband That She 'Got Off Course'

Kathleen Patterson was hiking for the first time on an Arizona trail when she disappeared An Arizona hiker who was reported missing on Sunday was found dead after telling her husband she "got off course." The body of Kathleen Patterson, 60, was recovered on Wednesday morning, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "Unfortunately, she was found deceased by a volunteer searcher off-trail in the Spur Cross Conservation Area," it continued. Authorities do not suspect foul play and detectives are investigating the death, MCSO...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

