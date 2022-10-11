ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplarville, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
advancemonticellonian.com

Webb wedding announcement

David and Michele Webb of Selma, and Steve and Brandi Miller of Gonzales, La., are proud to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their children, Autumn Elizabeth Webb and John Michael Miller, both of Hattiesburg, Miss. The wedding will take place at 4 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022 at...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi

What's your favorite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant? If the answer is a nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal and for celebrating a special occasion and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Magee, MS
Poplarville, MS
Government
City
Poplarville, MS
ourmshome.com

That ‘little old band from Texas’ returns to Mississippi

That “little old band from Texas” returns to the state of Mississippi for the first time in over a year next month. The legendary rock and roll band ZZ Top will play The Lawn at Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg on Friday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Vancleave man struck, killed while riding bike

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A 44-year-old Vancleave man was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Monday night. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, the victim -- identified as Dickey Ray Pay of Vancleave -- was riding a bike in the middle of the northbound lane on Tucker Road when a Chevrolet truck approached going the same direction and struck Pay, who had no lights on the bike and was wearing dark clothes.
VANCLEAVE, MS
Sea Coast Echo

Fall into fun at first annual Coleman Fall Fest

Cruisin’ the Coast is over, but there’s plenty more festive fun on tap in Hancock County the rest of the month, with the first annual Coleman Avenue Fall Fest in Waveland this weekend, the third annual Boo in the Bay the next, and the annual Witches Walk and The Arts’ “A Night on the Beach” on the last Saturday of the month.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Sea Coast Echo

'The Sky's the Limit'

“Nobody ever told me I couldn’t be a one-armed piano player,” — Pat Murphy. For many than half a century, Bay St. Louis native Pat Murphy has rocked stages in Hancock County and beyond with the musical stylings of The Pat Murphy Band. “I’ve played music for...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Sweet Tea#Antique
WLOX

Gulfport Premium Outlets brace for Highway 49 closure

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Gulfport is bracing for a big headache as one of the busiest roadways in South Mississippi is set to close down for weeks. The railroad crossing just north of Creosote Road is jarring, and there’s no doubting Kansas City Southern Railway needs to give it an upgrade, but there’s a price to pay when the Mississippi Department of Transportation closes down a stretch of roadway that 55,000 drivers cross every day.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Morgan Freeman visits Ground Zero Blues Club

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Morgan Freeman made an appearance on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Wednesday night. “All in all, it was an epic night,” said Ground Zero Blues Club general manager Daniel Givens. “Everyone had a great time. The band was amazing. We’re still riding on cloud nine.”
BILOXI, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
WLOX

St. Jude breaks ground on 2023 Dream Home in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is now under construction in Florence Gardens, a 450-acre master-planned community in Gulfport. This year’s home is located on Hawk Place, and will be finished in time for the April 2023 giveaway on WLOX. The goal is to raise $1,000,000 in net proceeds toward the fight against childhood cancer.
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

Vandalism draws concern in Lucedale parks, downtown

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A recent wave of vandalism throughout Lucedale has drawn the ire of city leaders. Public works staff have found tire tracks on some of the city soccer fields from people driving donuts on it. Staff put out fall decorations earlier this month, but heads and clothes on scarecrows have come up […]
LUCEDALE, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Long Beach Authorizes Ordinance, Issues Proclamation for Schools

Tuesday night, October 4, 2022 the Long Beach Mayor & Board of Aldermen issued a proclamation from the city to the Long Beach School District for receiving their ranking as the top school district in the state last week when the Mississippi Department of Education accountability results were released. Long...
LONG BEACH, MS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi

If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Gulfport-Biloxi airport becomes state’s first to open DPS bureau

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety unveiled a new Driver Service Bureau inside the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Wednesday. It is located on the first floor near Baggage Claim 2. “What we were hoping through this partnership is it will allow people another option to come to...
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy