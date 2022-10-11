Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. It seems that people are quick to criticize schools today for a myriad of reasons. What gets lost in all this is the many administrators, teachers, coaches and students who are working hard to achieve great results. If you take time to pull back the curtain and look for the positive, you would see students accomplishing amazing things in the Magee Schools. There are also teams and groups that badly want to achieve great things. One such group is the Magee Trojan Band.

MAGEE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO