Fisher adds boys basketball to coaching duties at Porter’s Chapel
Porter’s Chapel Academy’s boys’ basketball team will try to build on a breakthrough season with a new leader. Casey Fisher, who has coached the school’s girls’ team for the past two seasons, will also take over the boys’ program this year. He’ll replace Walter Hallberg, who stepped down last week.
Former Brandon High School teammates break SEC, school records
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - From teammates to rivals, two former Brandon High School football players have rewritten the record books after their performances on the gridiron this past Saturday. Mississippi State Quarterback Will Rogers has lit up opposing defenses during his three-year tenure sporting the maroon and white. Having a...
Lake cancels football game after player shot and killed
LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Scott County Times and The Newton County Appeal reported that the Lake High School senior football player Travis Jones was shot and killed Thursday night. Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee confirmed that a Lake senior was killed near the intersection of Old Highway 80 and...
New Lights are being Installed at Magee High School Track
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Magee High School track is receiving a face lift with new lightning. New poles and LED lights are being installed around the track.
East Central Community College coach Ken Karcher announces retirement
East Central Community College head coach Ken Karcher will retire at season's end, he announced Wednesday. "Ken Karcher is that coach who every mom and dad wants their son to play football for," said East Central Community College President Dr. Brent Gregory. "He not only is an outstanding football coach, but a man of integrity and a great role model for the hundreds of young men who have come through his program the past decade."
JSU has the answer to the question, Who Is SWAC?
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders believes his team is SWAC because they are undefeated so far this season and have been dominant. That very well could be all the answer you need to the question Who is SWAC? Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr said that during his postgame press conference following an unsavory interaction between himself and Coach Prime after JSU defeated them 26-12 on their homecoming.
Report: City Approves 'Resolution' for New Football Stadium for Jackson State
The City of Jackson's council has unanimously approved a resolution for the construction of a new stadium for the Jackson State Tigers football team.
Deion Sanders motivates Jackson officials to push for new stadium
A sense of urgency to keep Deion Sanders has pushed the Jackson City Council to roll out a plan for new stadium. The post Deion Sanders motivates Jackson officials to push for new stadium appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Mississippi Match 5 player wins more than $202,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 was hit for the Tuesday, Oct. 11 drawing by one player. The winning ticket is worth $202,787.29. The numbers drawn were 9-15-22-25-26, and the winning ticket was purchased from Midway Pit Stop on Highway 18 in Raymond. The jackpot […]
Coach Prime is SWAC, he’s also a blessing to Jackson, council members say
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Members of the Jackson City Council agree, not only is Coach Prime SWAC, but he’s also a blessing to the capital city and to Jackson State University. Tuesday, the city council unanimously approved a resolution backing the construction of a new football stadium for the...
Flora native flies antique plane over MSU game
Flora native Karl Holcomb said getting to fly an antique AT6 Texan World War II trainer plane over Mississippi State University’s Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday was fun, challenging and patriotic. Holcomb flew his plane alongside three other pilots, Eric Hollingsworth of Brandon, Frank Kimmel of Greenwood, and Daniel...
CONGRATULATIONS TO MAGEE TROJAN BAND
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. It seems that people are quick to criticize schools today for a myriad of reasons. What gets lost in all this is the many administrators, teachers, coaches and students who are working hard to achieve great results. If you take time to pull back the curtain and look for the positive, you would see students accomplishing amazing things in the Magee Schools. There are also teams and groups that badly want to achieve great things. One such group is the Magee Trojan Band.
James Ham, 63 of Magee
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. James Ham, 63 of Magee, MS passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at his home in Magee, MS. He was born Sunday, October 4, 1959.
3 Haunted Spots to Visit in Mississippi This Spooky Season
In Natchez, King’s Tavern stands as the oldest remaining structure in the city and as the most-haunted restaurant in the state. There are a few different ghosts who call the tavern home, including a once-upon-a-time waitress killed by the owner’s wife after she found out the waitress was having an affair with the owner. Today, you can’t eat at the tavern, as it’s for sale, but you can swing by and see what ghosts you can spot through the windows.
Mississippi River drops to startlingly low levels
JACKSON, Miss. — Tuesday marked one month without rain in Central Mississippi, and it's taking a toll on the Mississippi River. Vicksburg, alone, has seen only 0.8 of an inch of rain since Sept. 1, which puts the city well over a 3-inch deficit. The Warren County Emergency Management...
Mississippi man dies in weekend four-wheeler accident
A 41-year-old Mississippi man died in a four-wheeler accident on Saturday. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway in the Fenwick community east of Natchez. Demby’s four-wheeler went down an embankment and was later found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported to...
An Unexpected Life I Cherish: 20 Years of Building Free Press Journalism in Mississippi
I woke up this morning thinking about navigating the often-rough and often-delightful waters of the last 20 years of Free Press journalism in Mississippi. I then saw a picture pop up on my Facebook page from 20 years ago with Bingo Gunter, then a manager at Hal & Mal’s who would become the Jackson Free Press’ first assistant editor and now a powerhouse South Carolina academic focused on real history and race equity. We were hugging Sherri Williams, then a Clarion-Ledger reporter who introduced me to a lot of people as we were starting the JFP, and now is a badass national journalism educator and thinker in Washington, D.C.
Lane on I-55 closed due to grass fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic is slowing down on I-55 Southbound between the Woodrow Wilson and Fortification Street exits due to a grass fire. The right far right lane was blocked off by the Jackson Fire Department to tend to the fire that is on both the median and the tree line.
Fire risk, severe weather in forecast
JACKSON — The National Weather Service Office in Jackson issued a warning of wildfire conditions for southwest Mississippi. While it is a limited threat, people partaking in open burnings should do so with caution and citizens should heed local burn bans. People are asked to dispose of cigarette butts...
Second Chipotle coming to the metro
MADISON, Miss. — A secondChipotle restaurant is coming to the metro. The Madison Planning and Zoning Board said a new Chipotle will be next to the Zaxby's on Grandview Boulevard. Board members said they approved construction of the restaurant during a meeting Monday. Another Chipotle location is already in...
