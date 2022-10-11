ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazlehurst, MS

Vicksburg Post

Fisher adds boys basketball to coaching duties at Porter’s Chapel

Porter’s Chapel Academy’s boys’ basketball team will try to build on a breakthrough season with a new leader. Casey Fisher, who has coached the school’s girls’ team for the past two seasons, will also take over the boys’ program this year. He’ll replace Walter Hallberg, who stepped down last week.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Former Brandon High School teammates break SEC, school records

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - From teammates to rivals, two former Brandon High School football players have rewritten the record books after their performances on the gridiron this past Saturday. Mississippi State Quarterback Will Rogers has lit up opposing defenses during his three-year tenure sporting the maroon and white. Having a...
BRANDON, MS
WTOK-TV

Lake cancels football game after player shot and killed

LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Scott County Times and The Newton County Appeal reported that the Lake High School senior football player Travis Jones was shot and killed Thursday night. Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee confirmed that a Lake senior was killed near the intersection of Old Highway 80 and...
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

New Lights are being Installed at Magee High School Track

Magee High School track is receiving a face lift with new lightning. New poles and LED lights are being installed around the track.
MAGEE, MS
footballscoop.com

East Central Community College coach Ken Karcher announces retirement

East Central Community College head coach Ken Karcher will retire at season's end, he announced Wednesday. "Ken Karcher is that coach who every mom and dad wants their son to play football for," said East Central Community College President Dr. Brent Gregory. "He not only is an outstanding football coach, but a man of integrity and a great role model for the hundreds of young men who have come through his program the past decade."
DECATUR, MS
WAPT

JSU has the answer to the question, Who Is SWAC?

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders believes his team is SWAC because they are undefeated so far this season and have been dominant. That very well could be all the answer you need to the question Who is SWAC? Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr said that during his postgame press conference following an unsavory interaction between himself and Coach Prime after JSU defeated them 26-12 on their homecoming.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 player wins more than $202,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 was hit for the Tuesday, Oct. 11 drawing by one player. The winning ticket is worth $202,787.29. The numbers drawn were 9-15-22-25-26, and the winning ticket was purchased from Midway Pit Stop on Highway 18 in Raymond. The jackpot […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
madisoncountyjournal.com

Flora native flies antique plane over MSU game

Flora native Karl Holcomb said getting to fly an antique AT6 Texan World War II trainer plane over Mississippi State University’s Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday was fun, challenging and patriotic. Holcomb flew his plane alongside three other pilots, Eric Hollingsworth of Brandon, Frank Kimmel of Greenwood, and Daniel...
STARKVILLE, MS
mageenews.com

CONGRATULATIONS TO MAGEE TROJAN BAND

It seems that people are quick to criticize schools today for a myriad of reasons. What gets lost in all this is the many administrators, teachers, coaches and students who are working hard to achieve great results. If you take time to pull back the curtain and look for the positive, you would see students accomplishing amazing things in the Magee Schools. There are also teams and groups that badly want to achieve great things. One such group is the Magee Trojan Band.
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

James Ham, 63 of Magee

James Ham, 63 of Magee, MS passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at his home in Magee, MS. He was born Sunday, October 4, 1959.
MAGEE, MS
trazeetravel.com

3 Haunted Spots to Visit in Mississippi This Spooky Season

In Natchez, King’s Tavern stands as the oldest remaining structure in the city and as the most-haunted restaurant in the state. There are a few different ghosts who call the tavern home, including a once-upon-a-time waitress killed by the owner’s wife after she found out the waitress was having an affair with the owner. Today, you can’t eat at the tavern, as it’s for sale, but you can swing by and see what ghosts you can spot through the windows.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Mississippi River drops to startlingly low levels

JACKSON, Miss. — Tuesday marked one month without rain in Central Mississippi, and it's taking a toll on the Mississippi River. Vicksburg, alone, has seen only 0.8 of an inch of rain since Sept. 1, which puts the city well over a 3-inch deficit. The Warren County Emergency Management...
VICKSBURG, MS
mississippifreepress.org

An Unexpected Life I Cherish: 20 Years of Building Free Press Journalism in Mississippi

I woke up this morning thinking about navigating the often-rough and often-delightful waters of the last 20 years of Free Press journalism in Mississippi. I then saw a picture pop up on my Facebook page from 20 years ago with Bingo Gunter, then a manager at Hal & Mal’s who would become the Jackson Free Press’ first assistant editor and now a powerhouse South Carolina academic focused on real history and race equity. We were hugging Sherri Williams, then a Clarion-Ledger reporter who introduced me to a lot of people as we were starting the JFP, and now is a badass national journalism educator and thinker in Washington, D.C.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Lane on I-55 closed due to grass fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic is slowing down on I-55 Southbound between the Woodrow Wilson and Fortification Street exits due to a grass fire. The right far right lane was blocked off by the Jackson Fire Department to tend to the fire that is on both the median and the tree line.
JACKSON, MS
Natchez Democrat

Fire risk, severe weather in forecast

JACKSON — The National Weather Service Office in Jackson issued a warning of wildfire conditions for southwest Mississippi. While it is a limited threat, people partaking in open burnings should do so with caution and citizens should heed local burn bans. People are asked to dispose of cigarette butts...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Second Chipotle coming to the metro

MADISON, Miss. — A secondChipotle restaurant is coming to the metro. The Madison Planning and Zoning Board said a new Chipotle will be next to the Zaxby's on Grandview Boulevard. Board members said they approved construction of the restaurant during a meeting Monday. Another Chipotle location is already in...
MADISON, MS

