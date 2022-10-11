Fort Worth, Texas– Saturday’s game was nothing short of a battle between Oklahoma State and TCU and the outcome came down to the work put in in the trenches. The entire first half was mostly dominated by the Cowboys, who were up 24-13 going into halftime. The D-line was able to hold TCU’s offense, which leads the nation in average yards per play with 8.1, to 6.2 yards per play. The Frogs went into the locker room at the half with 235 total yards and an 11-point deficit.

