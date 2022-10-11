Read full article on original website
Hoyt Talks Cowgirls Hoops, Expectations are Theirs Not Outside
STILLWATER – You’ll have to excuse Jacie Hoyt for being excited. The veteran basketball junkie that has made the transition from little girl hoopster to high school star playing for her legendary coach and mother to collegiate player to assistant coach and eventually head coach at UMKC is now guiding her own Power Five program in the Big 12 at Oklahoma State.
A Defensive Tale of Two Halves for Oklahoma State
Fort Worth, Texas– Saturday’s game was nothing short of a battle between Oklahoma State and TCU and the outcome came down to the work put in in the trenches. The entire first half was mostly dominated by the Cowboys, who were up 24-13 going into halftime. The D-line was able to hold TCU’s offense, which leads the nation in average yards per play with 8.1, to 6.2 yards per play. The Frogs went into the locker room at the half with 235 total yards and an 11-point deficit.
Watch: Mike Gundy Discusses 43-40 2OT Loss to TCU
Oklahoma State dropped to 5-1 on the season, 2-1 in Big 12 play following a 43-40 2OT loss to TCU on the road in Fort Worth, TX. Cowboy head coach Mike Gundy met with the media following the game to discuss the loss and how the Pokes move forward to Homecoming against Texas.
Oklahoma State 40 TCU 43: Postgame Notes
With 68 yards against TCU, Spencer Sanders set a new quarterback rushing record for Oklahoma State. He has rushed for 1,874 yards in his career, which surpasses Brent Blackman’s total of 1,870. Spencer Sanders’ seventh and eighth rushing touchdowns of the season came on OSU’s first two possessions of...
Over/Under: Five Thoughts on OSU's Game Against TCU
STILLWATER – We’ve starting a new game-week series here at Pokes Report called Over/Under. It’ll be five topics with an over/under associated to them. You’ll then drop your predictions in the comments below on how you think they’ll turn out. No. 8 Oklahoma State is...
Oklahoma State at TCU Official Game Thread, Live Updates and Discussion
–First Quarter– Delay of game! Oklahoma State forces a delay of game on 4th and 1!. Punt! OSU forces a punt on 4th and six. 1st and 10 from the OSU 27-yard line. First down! Dominic Richardson picks up the first down on 3rd and short!. FIRST DOWN! Spencer...
