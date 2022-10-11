Read full article on original website
Related
When all my limbs went numb one morning, I went to urgent care in a panic. It turned out to be a vitamin B12 deficiency.
Before I was diagnosed with a vitamin B12 deficiency, I had no idea the symptoms could be so severe. Five months later, I'm finally feeling better.
Sober October warning: As new research suggests abstaining from alcohol might RAISE the risk of dementia, can a drink a day actually be good for you?
You'd be forgiven for assuming Sober October is a positive trend to get involved with for your health — and virtually every doctor would agree with you. But a recent review of available studies indicated that abstaining from alcohol completely may actually raise the risk of dementia. That research,...
msn.com
Best Sleeping Positions to Improve Sleep Apnea
The occasional insomniac knows the torture of a missed night of sleep. Now imagine if every morning you woke up groggy and exhausted. For the up to 1 in 3 adults estimated to have obstructive sleep apnea – a condition in which the person momentarily stops breathing at intervals during the night – daytime sleepiness and brain fog is a constant reminder that, even though you might be going to sleep and spending an appropriate amount of time in bed, you aren't getting good quality rest. And it's all because those with sleep apnea struggle to breathe properly while asleep.
msn.com
5 Long-Term Side Effects of Drinking Wine
Many adults enjoy wine as part of their nightly routine, whether to complement a home-cooked meal, wind down after a hectic day, or just out of habit. The impact of wine on your health is dependent on the frequency and amount consumed, which is why there are positive and negative long-term outcomes associated with drinking wine and other alcohol. The good news is wine can be part of a healthy lifestyle if enjoyed in the appropriate amounts. Read on to learn five potential long-term side effects of drinking wine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WebMD
Epidemic of Brain Fog? Long COVID’s Effects Worry Experts
– Weeks after Jeannie Volpe caught COVID-19 in November 2020, she could no longer do her job running sexual assault support groups in Anniston, AL, because she kept forgetting the details that survivors had shared with her. “People were telling me they were having to revisit their traumatic memories, which isn’t fair to anybody,” the 47-year-old says.
Can THC Products Help with a Hangover? Everything You Need to Know
This article was produced in partnership with Paradigm Media Let’s face it, hangovers can get worse as we get older, and even leave us feeling absolutely useless the day after we’ve overindulged. Many of us have our own tried-and-true remedies for hangovers, whether they be taking a bunch of vitamins after a heavy night of […]
Heavy Drinking Versus Alcoholism
As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I want to educate people about the dangers and health issues of alcoholism. I know that education would have helped me understand my own relationship with alcohol back when I was drinking heavily. Unfortunately, current education about alcoholism and health issues is not widely available or common knowledge.
wpgxfox28.com
Risks of Mixing Alcohol and Xanax
Originally Posted On: https://treatmentindiana.com/risks-of-mixing-alcohol-and-xanax/. A combination of Alcohol and Xanax should always be avoided. Drinking alcohol while taking Xanax can lead to excessive sedation, slowing the brain and central nervous system. You may also experience difficulty breathing and slow motor skills. While both substances are depressants, they can work for some conditions, such as seizures and panic disorder. If you are an alcoholic, avoid taking Xanax and treat your alcohol addiction first from one of the top centers in the United States, the Indiana Center for Recovery. Our treatment center helps thousands of addicts to overcome alcohol abuse. We understand that you are facing life-threatening withdrawal symptoms, so we provide you with therapy programs, including group or individual.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Healthline
How Menopause and Sleep Quality Can Impact Migraine Symptoms
Researchers say migraine symptoms can increase during menopause but tend to decrease after menopause. They say migraine can affect the sleep quality in people of any age. Experts say there are medications that can ease migraine symptoms as well as lifestyle changes that can improve sleep quality. A new study...
Children’s nightgowns, bathrobes recalled for violating federal safety standard
Consumer product safety advocates are alerting people to two recalls involving children's sleepwear.
Dwindling Lake Mead water levels revealed a 12-million-year-old surprise
A team of researchers recently discovered rocks that hadn’t been seen in nearly a century along the Lake Mead shoreline. What the rocks contained provided pivotal clues about dangers that lurked millions of years ago. Water levels continue to fall in Lake Mead due to worsening drought in the...
MedicalXpress
Night sweats versus hot flashes
What's worse—night sweats or hot flashes as they relate to depression and stress? Although both can have a significant effect on a woman's quality of life, a new study out of the University of Massachusetts suggests that night sweats might actually be more stressful. Study results will be presented during The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, October 12-15, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PsyPost
A moderate dose of alcohol impairs the ability to imagine a possible future situation
Alcohol is an widely used substance known for contributing to bad decision making, but have you ever wondered why it can have that effect? A study published in Psychopharmacology explores how drinking alcohol may impair consumer’s ability to think about the future, which can cause an inability to understand the consequences of questionable choices made while intoxicated.
Comments / 0