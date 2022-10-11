ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

Building Design & Construction

ABC: Construction Input Prices Inched Down in September; Up 41% Since February 2020

Construction input prices dipped 0.1% in September compared to the previous month, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Producer Price Index data released today. Nonresidential construction input prices also fell 0.1% for the month. Construction input prices are up 16.3% from...
CONSTRUCTION
constructiondive.com

Construction input prices fall slightly

Construction input prices nudged down slightly in September, though the overall wholesale prices businesses receive for products rose more than expected, increasing chances that the Federal Reserve will continue to hike interest rates in its battle against inflation. Costs for construction materials fell 0.1%, according to an Associated Builders and...
CONSTRUCTION
kitco.com

Gold prices drop sharply as U.S. CPI rises 0.4% in September

(Kitco News) - Gold prices have dropped sharply into negative territory as U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in September, raising prospects that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive monetary policy stance through the rest of the year. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said its much-anticipated Consumer Price...
BUSINESS
NBC San Diego

Domino's Reports U.S. Same-Store Sales Increase and Stands by Forecast for Food Costs

Domino's Pizza reported mixed third-quarter results Thursday morning. Earnings per share missed Wall Street expectations, but revenue came in above estimates. The pizza company also stood by its forecast for food cost inflation for the year. Domino's Pizza on Thursday reported better-than-expected revenue for the third quarter and stood by...
BUSINESS
DC News Now

Wholesale inflation rebounds in September after two monthly drops

Wholesale inflation accelerated in September after two straight months of falling prices for producers’ goods and services, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. The producer price index, which tracks the prices producers charge for their goods and services, rose 0.4 percent in September. Economists expected a smaller 0.2-percent increase in producer prices […]
BUSINESS
The Hill

Mortgage rates rise, reach another 16-year high

Mortgage rates reached another 16-year high last week as the once red-hot housing market continues to cool, according to data released Wednesday from the Mortgage Bankers Association. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumped to 6.81 percent in the first week of October, marking the eighth consecutive weekly increase and the...
BUSINESS
Investopedia

Inflation Climbed More Than Expected in September 2022

Consumer prices in the U.S. climbed more than economists expected last month, as food, housing, and medical costs surged. Headline inflation as tracked by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% in September, up from August's 0.1% gain, and slightly higher than the 0.3% economists had expected, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Amazon Sends New Warnings About the Economy

Amazon (AMZN) is determined to be well prepared to weather the sharp economic downturn on the horizon without a big scratch. The e-commerce giant, which is one of the barometers of the health of the economy since it serves both households and businesses, seems to be putting its house in order in anticipation of the coming rainy days.
BUSINESS
960 The Ref

Stocks mount biggest comeback in years; S&P 500 jumps 2.6%

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street staged its biggest comeback in years as stocks roared back from steep morning losses caused by a worse-than-expected report on inflation. The S&P 500 jumped 2.6% Thursday, a stunning reversal after earlier being down as much as 2.4% and touching its lowest level in nearly two years. The Dow and Nasdaq also rose sharply. Other markets around the world likewise veered sharply from losses to gains. Analysts said some data points buried deep within the inflation report may be offering hope that inflation is on its way to easing. Others said technical reasons could also be helping support markets.
STOCKS
The Guardian

Why global investors are piling into the UK’s luxury care home sector

With a spa, cinema and wood-panelled hall, Reigate Grange in Surrey, where Ann King was abused, is part of a growing trend for luxury care homes. Fuelled by global investors’ desire to capitalise on older people’s property wealth, luxury care applies a cruise-ship sheen to the grittier reality of dementia and the end of life.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

September weakness pushes analysts to lower estimates ahead of Q3 reports

After several quarters of record financial performances, analysts believe the end of the upcycle for transportation providers is in sight. While carriers may post one more record or near-record result in the 2022 third quarter, the freight cycle is on the downside, meaning earnings results are poised to move lower.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Early Rally Threatened After Hotter-Than-Expected Producer Price Report Sustains Inflation Worries

(Wednesday Market Open) The market received another big “risk-off” catalyst this morning from higher-than-expected Producer Price Index (PPI) data for September. Stock index futures, which had climbed ahead of the report, gave back most of their gains but stayed slightly in the green despite a disappointing 0.4% jump in headline PPI. Analysts had expected a 0.2% monthly climb. Inflation gains were pretty evident throughout the report.
BUSINESS

