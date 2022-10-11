Read full article on original website
Related
US inflation ramped up in September, with consumer prices rising 8.2%
Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains that many have received and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively.
Building Design & Construction
ABC: Construction Input Prices Inched Down in September; Up 41% Since February 2020
Construction input prices dipped 0.1% in September compared to the previous month, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Producer Price Index data released today. Nonresidential construction input prices also fell 0.1% for the month. Construction input prices are up 16.3% from...
constructiondive.com
Construction input prices fall slightly
Construction input prices nudged down slightly in September, though the overall wholesale prices businesses receive for products rose more than expected, increasing chances that the Federal Reserve will continue to hike interest rates in its battle against inflation. Costs for construction materials fell 0.1%, according to an Associated Builders and...
US News and World Report
Wholesale Inflation Rose Higher Than Expected in September on a Rise in Costs for Services
In yet another sign inflation continues to spread throughout the economy, wholesale prices rose 0.4% in September, more than expected, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday. The increase compares to a 0.3% increase in August. For the 12-month period, the producer price index rose 8.5%, compared to 8.7%...
IN THIS ARTICLE
September jobs report could solidify another super-sized Fed rate hike
The September jobs report is unlikely to deter the Federal Reserve from approving a fourth straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike when officials meet next month.
US stocks stage big reversal to jump 2% after September inflation hits highest level since 1982
"In one line: Awful," Panthenon Macro's chief economist Ian Shepherdson said of September's hot CPI report.
U.S. dollar soars to new 24-year high versus yen; sterling rebounds
NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to a fresh 24-year peak versus the yen on Wednesday, holding above levels that prompted intervention by Japanese officials last month, while sterling rose after a sharp fall in the previous session as investors pondered the Bank of England's next steps.
This key inflation measure shows prices rose faster than expected last month
A key measure of inflation increased faster than expected in September, raising concerns that the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes are having limited impact in bringing inflation under control.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kitco.com
Gold prices drop sharply as U.S. CPI rises 0.4% in September
(Kitco News) - Gold prices have dropped sharply into negative territory as U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in September, raising prospects that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive monetary policy stance through the rest of the year. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said its much-anticipated Consumer Price...
NBC San Diego
Domino's Reports U.S. Same-Store Sales Increase and Stands by Forecast for Food Costs
Domino's Pizza reported mixed third-quarter results Thursday morning. Earnings per share missed Wall Street expectations, but revenue came in above estimates. The pizza company also stood by its forecast for food cost inflation for the year. Domino's Pizza on Thursday reported better-than-expected revenue for the third quarter and stood by...
US Producer Price Index Might Increase By This Much In September, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Wednesday
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Tuesday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points amid a decline in Meta Platforms, Inc. META shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled...
Wholesale inflation rebounds in September after two monthly drops
Wholesale inflation accelerated in September after two straight months of falling prices for producers’ goods and services, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. The producer price index, which tracks the prices producers charge for their goods and services, rose 0.4 percent in September. Economists expected a smaller 0.2-percent increase in producer prices […]
Mortgage rates rise, reach another 16-year high
Mortgage rates reached another 16-year high last week as the once red-hot housing market continues to cool, according to data released Wednesday from the Mortgage Bankers Association. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumped to 6.81 percent in the first week of October, marking the eighth consecutive weekly increase and the...
Investopedia
Inflation Climbed More Than Expected in September 2022
Consumer prices in the U.S. climbed more than economists expected last month, as food, housing, and medical costs surged. Headline inflation as tracked by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% in September, up from August's 0.1% gain, and slightly higher than the 0.3% economists had expected, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Amazon Sends New Warnings About the Economy
Amazon (AMZN) is determined to be well prepared to weather the sharp economic downturn on the horizon without a big scratch. The e-commerce giant, which is one of the barometers of the health of the economy since it serves both households and businesses, seems to be putting its house in order in anticipation of the coming rainy days.
Stocks mount biggest comeback in years; S&P 500 jumps 2.6%
NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street staged its biggest comeback in years as stocks roared back from steep morning losses caused by a worse-than-expected report on inflation. The S&P 500 jumped 2.6% Thursday, a stunning reversal after earlier being down as much as 2.4% and touching its lowest level in nearly two years. The Dow and Nasdaq also rose sharply. Other markets around the world likewise veered sharply from losses to gains. Analysts said some data points buried deep within the inflation report may be offering hope that inflation is on its way to easing. Others said technical reasons could also be helping support markets.
Why global investors are piling into the UK’s luxury care home sector
With a spa, cinema and wood-panelled hall, Reigate Grange in Surrey, where Ann King was abused, is part of a growing trend for luxury care homes. Fuelled by global investors’ desire to capitalise on older people’s property wealth, luxury care applies a cruise-ship sheen to the grittier reality of dementia and the end of life.
Delta Air Lines sees strong holiday travel despite inflation
Delta Air Lines projected a very strong holiday travel season Thursday despite inflation and even forecasted that revenue will surpass pre-pandemic levels.
freightwaves.com
September weakness pushes analysts to lower estimates ahead of Q3 reports
After several quarters of record financial performances, analysts believe the end of the upcycle for transportation providers is in sight. While carriers may post one more record or near-record result in the 2022 third quarter, the freight cycle is on the downside, meaning earnings results are poised to move lower.
Early Rally Threatened After Hotter-Than-Expected Producer Price Report Sustains Inflation Worries
(Wednesday Market Open) The market received another big “risk-off” catalyst this morning from higher-than-expected Producer Price Index (PPI) data for September. Stock index futures, which had climbed ahead of the report, gave back most of their gains but stayed slightly in the green despite a disappointing 0.4% jump in headline PPI. Analysts had expected a 0.2% monthly climb. Inflation gains were pretty evident throughout the report.
Comments / 0