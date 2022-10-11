Read full article on original website
Quakes, Oct. 12
A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the Coast of California where the two fault lines are located that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.9-magnitude quake was record west to northwest of Trinidad, CA, between the two fault lines, and a 2.5-magnitude was recorded right at the southern junction west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Dense Fog Advisory
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. * WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE…Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN…Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions...
SMOKE TEST: Don’t Be Alarmed If You See Smoke Coming Out of The Sewers Over the Next Few Weeks, City of Eureka Says
If you see some smoke drifting out of the manholes around H Street, south of Harris over the next few weeks, don’t worry! There is no need to call the Fire Department! This is just the City of Eureka performing a standard smoke test on the sewer system. The...
Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California
A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
Smoke in the Lower Eel? That’s a Controlled Burn
It’s smoky down in Ferndale and environs this afternoon!. And that’s because Calfire is conducting a controlled burn in the Table Bluff area. They’re taking out about 12 acres of invasive beach grass, which apparently throws up a fine plume. They’re making things all secure-like down at...
OBITUARY: Terri Lee Rossiter, 1962-2022
Terri Lee Rossiter passed away suddenly in her sleep at her home in Eureka on Sunday, October 2. She was born on August 21, 1962 and taken way too soon, at the young age of 60. She had two children with Danny Walker, a son Cody Walker, and a daughter Cassandra Walker.
OBITUARY: Peggy Loraine Garrison, 1945-2022
It is with great sadness that we announce that wife, mother, grandmother, sister and daughter Peggy Loraine Garrison passed away on September 18, 2022 in the early morning hours at St Joseph Hospital in Eureka. She will be greatly missed. Peggy was born on January 9, 1945 in Santa Rosa....
OBITUARY: Jonathan ‘Lance’ Lister, 1965-2022
On October 10, 2022, Jonathan ‘Lance’ Lister passed away peacefully in Eureka, surrounded by his family. Lance was born on July 27, 1965 in Victoria, British Columbia (B.C.). Preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Jean Islip. He is survived by many family members, including his sister, Rebecca...
OBITUARY: Vivian La Mont, 1930-2022
A mass of Christian burial will be held for Vivian La Mont at 10 a.m. on October 14, 2022 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Eureka. Vivian was a wonderful loving mother of nine children and a passionate teacher at St. Bernard’s Elementary School for more than 30 years. Vivian loved teaching her students and was especially known for encouraging a love of reading, diagramming sentences, dressing up for all occasions to the amusement of her students, hosting her famous Mother’s Day Tea, and wearing her legendary charm bracelets. Every student learned cross stitch – a valuable lesson in discipline, precision, and patience. She was a patriot, a wife of a USAF officer and a mother and grandmother of Marines. She had her students memorize the Gettysburg Address to be recited at Grandparent’s Day. She delighted in staying in contact with many of her former students.
Drug Task Force Arrest Eureka Woman on Suspicion of Meth Sales
On Tuesday October 11th , 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF), received information that a package containing one pound of methamphetamine had been located after its arrival at a Eureka parcel center. Agents wrote a search warrant for the package and anybody who attempted to pick up the package. The HCDTF initiated a surveillance at the business and identified the receiver of the package when they arrived. Agents detained Jasmine Mahina Lucero Kahoalii (44 years old from Eureka).
(VIDEO) Fences Up at Halvorsen Park Ahead of Sara Sunday
Hunt Nielsen and Cervantes Square Off in Candidate Forum, Hoping to Become Next County Clerk-Recorder & Registrar of Voters
With just 26 days before Election Day, Tiffany Hunt Nielsen and Juan Pablo Cervantes squared off under the bright lights of the KEET TV studio on Wednesday for a candidate forum hosted and moderated by the League of Women Voters of Humboldt County. The two candidates find themselves locked in...
BE GOOD: Here are the Rules for Your Free Sara Bareilles Concert
Above: A fence goes up around Halvorsen Park on Thursday. You want a free concert? These are the rules, courtesy the City of Eureka:. Thousands of attendees are expected for the Sara Bareilles at Halvorsen Park concert on Sunday afternoon and there is a lot of excitement building locally. Enclosed is information that both attendees and the general public should know:
‘It’s Gonna Look Like a Ghost Town’: Garberville Business Owners Sound the Alarm as Weed Industry Tanks
Garberville business owners appeared before the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to “sound the alarm” over a precipitous decline in revenues, a drop they attributed to existential struggles in the region’s renowned cannabis industry. “I personally have seen a 40 percent drop in sales year-to-date,”...
OBITUARY: Spencer Lee Koch, 1947-2022
Spencer Lee Koch was born March 11, 1947 to Bill and Bette Ann Koch. He lived in Everett, Washington and St. Joseph, Missouri, joining the Navy in 1966 and serving proudly until 1970. In 1968, while serving on the USS Hancock and stationed in San Francisco, he met his future wife, Stephanie Toste. They were married and lived their early years of marriage in San Jose where their sons Steven and Sheldon were born. In 1977 they moved to Ferndale to raise their family and later had their third child, Sherman.
OBITUARY: Pamela Roseanne James, 1956-2022
Pamela R. James was born July 8, 1956 in Scotia and passed surrounded by family that truly loved her on October 10, 2022 in Eureka. Pam was a member of the Wiyot Tribe and lived in Humboldt County nearly her entire life. Pam attended Loleta Elementary and graduated from Fortuna High School. Pam worked at Fidjeland Farms and Eureka Fisheries, where she would tell us stories about how she was one of the fastest crab pickers there was. Pam also did in-home care and did up until she could no longer due to her health. Pam also served on the Wiyot Tribal Council as treasurer and councilmember-at-large. During that time she wrote a JOM grant and the tribe received it. She also advocated for foster care and traveled when needed, but had a hard time leaving her children, so she decided to step away.
OBITUARY: Kira Yuja Norton, 1996-2022
It is with crushed hearts and unwaveringly love that we announce that our daughter and a sister passed away at the age of 26 on Friday, October 7, 2022. Kira Yuja Norton was born in Arcata to parents Jack and Kim Norton on March 3, 1996. Her birth was followed by a brother, Jack Norton IV, 18 months later.
