Pamela R. James was born July 8, 1956 in Scotia and passed surrounded by family that truly loved her on October 10, 2022 in Eureka. Pam was a member of the Wiyot Tribe and lived in Humboldt County nearly her entire life. Pam attended Loleta Elementary and graduated from Fortuna High School. Pam worked at Fidjeland Farms and Eureka Fisheries, where she would tell us stories about how she was one of the fastest crab pickers there was. Pam also did in-home care and did up until she could no longer due to her health. Pam also served on the Wiyot Tribal Council as treasurer and councilmember-at-large. During that time she wrote a JOM grant and the tribe received it. She also advocated for foster care and traveled when needed, but had a hard time leaving her children, so she decided to step away.

EUREKA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO