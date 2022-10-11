Dine LA Restaurant Week: Perusing a beautiful menu? It's a delightful exercise, one that can lead you to flavorful new discoveries. But what if there were hundreds of amazing menus to consider, full of tempting deals and ways to save, and you could still be led to those lovely discoveries? That's part of the spirit of Dine LA, which is back, for a flavorful fortnight, to give regional restaurants and dine-outers the chance to connect over a bouquet of prix fixe menus. Lunches start at $15, but you can peruse all, and find your perfect place (or call upon a longtime favorite) from Oct. 14 through 28.

