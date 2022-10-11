ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Pressure Grows on De León and Cedillo to Step Down in LA City Council Scandal

Pressure continues to grow on Los Angeles City Council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo to resign in a racism scandal surrounding the city's redistricting process. Black Lives Matter protesters were staging a campout Sunday morning in front of de León's home in Eagle Rock, demanding that he step down for his role in a leaked conversation that has already prompted the resignations of former council president Nury Martinez and former L.A. County Federation of Labor president Ron Herrera.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Victim Dragged to Death in Inglewood Carjacking Identified as La Habra Man

A man who became entangled in a seatbelt and was dragged to death in a carjacking in Inglewood was identified Friday as a 63-year-old La Habra man. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office identified the man who died at the horrifying scene Thursday afternoon as Larry Walker. After his SUV was carjacked, allegedly by a man wanted in a murder and robbery earlier this year in the San Fernando Valley, the victim became caught in the seatbelt and was dragged for more than two miles, police said.
INGLEWOOD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Outlaw Suspected of Being Drunk Leads Pursuit on Horseback in Whittier

An outlaw suspected being under the influence while riding a horse through city streets was arrested after leading police on a pursuit in Southern California, authorities said. Officers in a patrol car chased the suspect Saturday in Whittier, about 20 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles, according to police. “An...
WHITTIER, CA
NBC Los Angeles

A Halloween Tree Is Eerily, Cheerily Illuminating Downtown Anaheim

Soon, very soon, the towering Christmas trees of Southern California will be in gorgeous glittery form, with every bauble, ornament, and beautiful bow placed just so. You'll see them in shopping malls, grand hotels, and the occasional town square, and stopping by to take a few family photos on a crisp December night?
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
NBC Los Angeles

Things to Do This Weekend: Dine LA Restaurant Week Opens

Dine LA Restaurant Week: Perusing a beautiful menu? It's a delightful exercise, one that can lead you to flavorful new discoveries. But what if there were hundreds of amazing menus to consider, full of tempting deals and ways to save, and you could still be led to those lovely discoveries? That's part of the spirit of Dine LA, which is back, for a flavorful fortnight, to give regional restaurants and dine-outers the chance to connect over a bouquet of prix fixe menus. Lunches start at $15, but you can peruse all, and find your perfect place (or call upon a longtime favorite) from Oct. 14 through 28.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Sunday Weather Update: See You Later, Drizzle

With overcast skies, thunderstorms and temperatures in the mid 70s this weekend, the temperatures in Southern California are expected to rise again in the days to come. The sun will be staying out in the Valley and Los Angeles, with clouds lingering over Orange County. "Overall, we're staying dry, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nury Martinez
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Gil Cedillo
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Karen Bass
NBC Los Angeles

Santa Ana Man Killed in Alleged Gang-Related Shooting

A man who killed in a gang-related shooting Saturday in Santa Ana was a resident of that city. He was identified as 25-year-old Abelino Fredi Vigueras, according to Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Todd Hylton. Officers were dispatched at 2:40 a.m. to the area of Warren and South Lyon streets, where...
SANTA ANA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Police Seek Man Who Stabbed Wheelchair-Bound Man in Mar Vista

Police sought the public's help to locate a man who stabbed an 82-year-old wheelchair bound man in Mar Vista. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 6:55 p.m. on Oct. 3 to the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard and found the victim being treated by paramedics for stab wounds to the neck and shoulder, according to a department statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Victim Identified in Deadly Crash at Pomona Taco Stand That Injured 12

A man was killed when a driver crashed into a taco stand Friday night in Pomona was identified as a 52-year-old man. Gilberto Cazares Payan was killed in the crash that left 12 other people injured, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office said Saturday. A city of residence was not immediately available.
POMONA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La City Council#Mayor#Politics Local#Election Local#The Brokaw News Center#The City Council
NBC Los Angeles

Man Arrested in Connection With Car-to-Car Shooting in Long Beach

A driver was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly firing shots into another vehicle in Long Beach. Officers were sent to the area of 20th Street and Pacific Avenue at 3:15 a.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting. They located evidence, including casings, that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Here's When to Expect Rain on a Cool Weekend in SoCal

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms developed to start a cloudy and wet weekend in Southern California. Many woke up to drizzle and brief periods of light rain Saturday, when showers and storms are possible throughout the day. Chances of rain will increase in the afternoon from Ventura County and into areas to the south.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Riverside Police Investigate Series of Grab and Go Robberies

Authorities in Riverside are investigating a series of grab and go robberies where thieves have reportedly stolen thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from local stores. One witness took cell phone video of a group of grab and go robbers running out of the Nordstrom Rack at Riverside Plaza. The...
RIVERSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy