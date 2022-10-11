Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in L.A.Terry MansfieldLos Angeles, CA
I Never Planned to be Divorced and Poor in Middle Age. I Thought I'd Be Married With Money.Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina HowellNevada State
Shrimp Tacos At Van Nuys Spot Are A Local FavoriteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Pressure Grows on De León and Cedillo to Step Down in LA City Council Scandal
Pressure continues to grow on Los Angeles City Council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo to resign in a racism scandal surrounding the city's redistricting process. Black Lives Matter protesters were staging a campout Sunday morning in front of de León's home in Eagle Rock, demanding that he step down for his role in a leaked conversation that has already prompted the resignations of former council president Nury Martinez and former L.A. County Federation of Labor president Ron Herrera.
NBC Los Angeles
Victim Dragged to Death in Inglewood Carjacking Identified as La Habra Man
A man who became entangled in a seatbelt and was dragged to death in a carjacking in Inglewood was identified Friday as a 63-year-old La Habra man. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office identified the man who died at the horrifying scene Thursday afternoon as Larry Walker. After his SUV was carjacked, allegedly by a man wanted in a murder and robbery earlier this year in the San Fernando Valley, the victim became caught in the seatbelt and was dragged for more than two miles, police said.
NBC Los Angeles
Outlaw Suspected of Being Drunk Leads Pursuit on Horseback in Whittier
An outlaw suspected being under the influence while riding a horse through city streets was arrested after leading police on a pursuit in Southern California, authorities said. Officers in a patrol car chased the suspect Saturday in Whittier, about 20 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles, according to police. “An...
NBC Los Angeles
A Halloween Tree Is Eerily, Cheerily Illuminating Downtown Anaheim
Soon, very soon, the towering Christmas trees of Southern California will be in gorgeous glittery form, with every bauble, ornament, and beautiful bow placed just so. You'll see them in shopping malls, grand hotels, and the occasional town square, and stopping by to take a few family photos on a crisp December night?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Los Angeles
Victim Dragged by SUV for More Than Two Miles in Deadly Inglewood Carjacking
A man sought in a San Fernando Valley murder and robbery was arrested in a chaotic pursuit and carjacking that left one person dead after the victim was dragged by his own SUV for more than two miles on an Inglewood street. The deadly chain of events began as police...
NBC Los Angeles
Things to Do This Weekend: Dine LA Restaurant Week Opens
Dine LA Restaurant Week: Perusing a beautiful menu? It's a delightful exercise, one that can lead you to flavorful new discoveries. But what if there were hundreds of amazing menus to consider, full of tempting deals and ways to save, and you could still be led to those lovely discoveries? That's part of the spirit of Dine LA, which is back, for a flavorful fortnight, to give regional restaurants and dine-outers the chance to connect over a bouquet of prix fixe menus. Lunches start at $15, but you can peruse all, and find your perfect place (or call upon a longtime favorite) from Oct. 14 through 28.
NBC Los Angeles
Southbound 110 Closed After Person Struck and Killed on Freeway in West Adams
A man was struck and killed on Sunday by at least one vehicle on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the West Adams community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol received a call, about 5:05 a.m., of a person lying in the carpool lane of the southbound freeway at West Adams Boulevard, the CHP said.
NBC Los Angeles
Sunday Weather Update: See You Later, Drizzle
With overcast skies, thunderstorms and temperatures in the mid 70s this weekend, the temperatures in Southern California are expected to rise again in the days to come. The sun will be staying out in the Valley and Los Angeles, with clouds lingering over Orange County. "Overall, we're staying dry, and...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Los Angeles
Santa Ana Man Killed in Alleged Gang-Related Shooting
A man who killed in a gang-related shooting Saturday in Santa Ana was a resident of that city. He was identified as 25-year-old Abelino Fredi Vigueras, according to Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Todd Hylton. Officers were dispatched at 2:40 a.m. to the area of Warren and South Lyon streets, where...
NBC Los Angeles
CalFresh Program Helps Families in Orange County With Higher Cost of Food
A trip to the grocery store means it’s time to dig deep, with the cost of food inching up like everything else these days. “I look for what’s affordable for me and my family, especially because we have a big one. I have four kids,” Vianka Lopez said.
NBC Los Angeles
Police Seek Man Who Stabbed Wheelchair-Bound Man in Mar Vista
Police sought the public's help to locate a man who stabbed an 82-year-old wheelchair bound man in Mar Vista. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 6:55 p.m. on Oct. 3 to the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard and found the victim being treated by paramedics for stab wounds to the neck and shoulder, according to a department statement.
NBC Los Angeles
Victim Identified in Deadly Crash at Pomona Taco Stand That Injured 12
A man was killed when a driver crashed into a taco stand Friday night in Pomona was identified as a 52-year-old man. Gilberto Cazares Payan was killed in the crash that left 12 other people injured, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office said Saturday. A city of residence was not immediately available.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Los Angeles
Man Arrested in Connection With Car-to-Car Shooting in Long Beach
A driver was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly firing shots into another vehicle in Long Beach. Officers were sent to the area of 20th Street and Pacific Avenue at 3:15 a.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting. They located evidence, including casings, that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department.
NBC Los Angeles
Here's When to Expect Rain on a Cool Weekend in SoCal
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms developed to start a cloudy and wet weekend in Southern California. Many woke up to drizzle and brief periods of light rain Saturday, when showers and storms are possible throughout the day. Chances of rain will increase in the afternoon from Ventura County and into areas to the south.
NBC Los Angeles
Riverside Police Investigate Series of Grab and Go Robberies
Authorities in Riverside are investigating a series of grab and go robberies where thieves have reportedly stolen thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from local stores. One witness took cell phone video of a group of grab and go robbers running out of the Nordstrom Rack at Riverside Plaza. The...
Comments / 1