Carvana Declines on Slumping Used Vehicle Prices
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock is trending lower today after the latest CPI print pointed toward a cooling price environment for used vehicles. CPI for the month of September indicated rising food and medical indexes but a declining used car and truck index. Not surprisingly, the 1.1% decline has rattled investor sentiment...
Nutanix Spikes on Reports of Takeover Interest
Shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) soared in morning trading on Friday after a Wall Street Journal report that the cloud computing company is exploring a sale after getting takeover interest. The report stated that Nutanix is targeting private equity buyers and other industry players. This news comes after last month,...
Imara Merging With Enliven, Shares Pop
Shares of Imara (NASDAQ: IMRA) popped on Friday in morning trading after the company announced its merger with Enliven Therapeutics, a clinical-stage precision oncology company. Imara is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious diseases. This merger is expected to create a...
This Insider Bought Inhibrx (NASDAQ: INBX) Stock Worth $40M
One major owner at Viking Global Investors Lp, with more than a 10% holding, bought INBX stock worth $40 million yesterday. One of the major owners at Inhibrx (NASDAQ: INBX) engaged in a huge insider buy transaction yesterday. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 1,333,333 shares of INBX stock at an average price of $29.99 per share, worth $40 million.
Albertsons Acquired by Kroger For $24.6 Billion
On Friday, shares of Albertsons (NYSE: ACI), were down in morning trading as the food and drug retailer announced that Kroger (KR) would be acquiring the company for $24.6 billion or at $34.10 per share. As a part of this acquisition, Albertsons will also pay a special cash dividend of...
Mondi’s earnings jump 5% as the company sold products at higher prices
Packaging products manufacturer Mondi Plc posted a positive third quarter. Packaging giant Mondi Plc (GB:MNDI) reported a 55% growth in underlying earnings of €450 million, driven by higher selling prices combined with higher volumes. Higher prices helped the company to mitigate the effects of rising costs on profits. The...
Two dividend-paying stocks with more than 10% yield
Here are two UK stocks with a dividend yield of more than 10%. Are they worth the hype? Let’s find out. Despite the economic slowdown and gloomy outlook, dividend-paying stocks are holding up – here, we’ve picked two of Britain’s best. Global miner Rio Tinto (GB:RIO)...
Amazon’s October Prime Day Numbers Fail to Impress
Amazon’s much-watched October Prime Day failed to meet high expectations, hinting that the upcoming holiday season may not be outstanding for the big retailers. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) made huge efforts to woo customers through the Prime Day sale. However, it looks like all the efforts went in vain as it was like any other day at Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Early Access Sale held on October 11-12, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Oil Extends Gains as Indices Rally
WTI crude oil finished today’s session 2.11% higher, closing at $89.11 as the broader market posts a rebound after the higher PPI print. The IMF’s scaled-back outlook for 2023 coupled with the lower oil demand expected by OPEC as well continues to point toward a softening demand in the coming periods.
Considering AI Stocks? Go for the Profitable Ones
A.I. innovation is taking place on several fronts across multiple industries. We go over several companies whose A.I. developments are not only exciting but whose profitability prospects remain robust – a crucial quality in the current environment. Investing in A.I. appears to have become quite an ordinary topic over...
SNOW vs. PLTR: A Contrarian View of These Software Stocks
Software stocks come in all shapes and sizes, so understanding the differences between them is critical when trying to attach valuations. One of these software stocks is a defense play, while the other is more of a plain vanilla cloud company. Additionally, the market despises one and embraces the other, but the consensus could be wrong.
Is Caterpillar Stock (NYSE:CAT) a Buy?
Caterpillar is a fundamentally-solid company that has the ability to thrive during periods of economic growth while enduring bust cycles. Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is known the world over for its heavy industrial equipment and earthmover systems. It is generally in its element if either mining or construction is going on. This gives Caterpillar versatility that lets it endure many difficult conditions and thrive in boom times. That being said, right now, I’m neutral on Caterpillar. If you’ve already got it, hold it. Adding to the position now may not be a hot idea due to a range of factors outside the company’s control.
Citigroup’s Revenues Up in Q3, But Profits Decline
Citigroup (NYSE: C) reported Q3 results with revenues of $18.5 billion, up 6% year-over-year and beating Street estimates by $230 million. Net income declined to $3.5 billion in Q3, versus $4.6 billion in the same period a year back. Adjusted earnings in the third quarter came in at $1.50 per...
Albertsons Soars on Talk of a Deal with Kroger
Shares of food and drug store operator Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) are on a tear today on talk of a possible combination with Kroger (NYSE:KR), according to Bloomberg. Kroger shares have taken a beating today in response. Further, a possible combination could be announced as soon as tomorrow, according to the...
CVS vs. WBA: Which is the Better Pharmacy Stock?
CVS Health’s and Walgreens Boots Alliance’s necessity-type business models make for a great perk in the current market landscape. The two companies offer respectable dividend growth track records. Still, Walgreen’s investment case appears more promising, as the stock is more attractive based on its dividend and valuation metrics.
Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Cites that Elon Musk is Under Investigation
In a court filing, Twitter stated that Elon Musk is being probed by federal authorities over his conduct related to the $44 billion takeover deal. In yet another turn in the months-long Elon Musk Twitter saga, Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) stated in a court filing that Elon Musk is being investigated by federal authorities for his conduct related to the $44 billion takeover deal.
LRCX vs. AVGO: Which Semiconductor Stock is Better, Following the Chip Dip?
Semiconductor stocks have taken a huge hit in recent weeks amid never-ending negative headlines. Though headwinds may seem daunting for the chip stocks, there are quality names that may be worth picking up for their robust long-term growth profiles and swollen dividend yields. Shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), Broadcom...
2 Utilities Stocks with ~50 Years of Dividend Increases
When it comes to dividend stocks, specifically Canadian ones, there are many to choose from. CU and FTS are two high-quality utilities companies with excellent dividend growth track records that income-oriented investors should consider. Canada is renowned for its dividend equities, with numerous names featuring outstanding dividend-growth track records. At...
Here’s Why El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock is Trending Higher
The California-based chain of restaurants, El Pollo Loco, declared a special dividend of $1.50 per share, taking the stock 15.7% higher yesterday. El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) shares jumped 15.7% on October 12 after the company declared a special dividend of $1.50 per share. The special dividend is payable on November 9 to shareholders of record on October 24.
Laser Photonics Soars after Coca-Cola Implements its Technology
Shares of laser blasting solutions provider Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) are climbing today after the company announced that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has utilized Laser’s CleanTech handheld laser blasting system in one of its production units. The development adds another use case for Laser’s technology. Further, it saves preparation time...
