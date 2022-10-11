Northfield girls 3rd, boys 8th at Owatonna Invitational

The Northfield cross country team ran at the Ev Berg Invitational in Owatonna Thursday, with the girls taking third place and the boys taking eighth.

Held at the Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna, the 5000-meter varsity races featured runners from 13 teams in each race, including fields of 87 boys and 91 girls.

Northfield girls

The Raiders girls finished with a total time of 1:38:45 among its first five finishers, and an average time of 19:45. Leading Northfield girls was senior Addison Enfield in 12th overall with a time of 19:24.87. Eighth grader Peyton Quaas finished 15th in a time of 19:30.79.

Northfield sophomore Claire Casson was 21st in a time of 19:45.49. Sophomore Anna Forbord was 23rd in a time of 19:49.61. Eighth grader Claire Forbord finished 28th in the time of 20:14.42, just edging teammate, seventh grader Makayah Petricka, who took 29th place in 20:14.64.

Northfield girls finished 20 points outside of first-place finishers Eastview, which finished with a team total of 79 points. Home team Owatonna was second with 84 and Northfield girls were third with 99 points.

Northfield boys take eighth place

The Northfield boys took eighth overall with 191 team points. Scoring finishes from the top five runners added up to a total time of 1:26:19 and an average time of 17:15.

Senior Nathan Amundson paced the Raiders with a finish of 14th place in a time of 16:23.78. Sophomore Soren Murphy-Pearson finished 29th in 17:11.57. Freshman Fletcher Aylin took 46th overall with a time of 17:32.59.

Raiders senior Carter Schlomann took 49th with a time of 17:34.57. Junior Evan Loe took 53rd place in 17:36.87. Northfield Senior Cullen Merritt finished in 64th in a time of 17:59.66, and senior Henry Vrtis took 74th in 18:26.20.