MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A group of community activists are finding another way to target the violence in Mobile. Their approach is different. These activists aren't coming in trying to build bonds with the youth they're trying to help, they already live in those communities. They say it's time to fight the violence from within. It's their way to better their communities. Even if they help just one person stay on the right path, these activists say they will have fulfilled their goal. These activists are called community facilitators and they were hand chosen by the city. The facilitators tell me they know a change won’t be made over night, but it's a process and they have to start somewhere.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO