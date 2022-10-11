Read full article on original website
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office to host gun violence roundtable with local, state officials
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — In response to a double shooting at the Bellview Ballpark two weeks ago, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will host a roundtable event to address gun violence in the community. On Saturday, Oct. 1, deputies were called to Bellview Ballpark, where they found a 22-year-old dead and another injured. “This […]
Escambia County Public Schools will not remove Bible from classrooms, despite challenge
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools have released a statement saying they have reconsidered removing Bibles from classrooms and placing them in its new “Restricted Section.” The Bible had been challenged on the grounds that it “promotes sexism, sex, violence, genocide, slavery, rape and bestiality,” according to the written challenge form. WKRG […]
thepulsepensacola.com
Hundreds of Volunteers Complete Service Projects During Day of Caring
Hundreds of volunteers rolled up their sleeves for United Way of West Florida’s 29th Day of Caring. Day of Caring is a single-day, community-wide volunteer event organized by United Way of West Florida. United Way connects volunteers with local agencies and schools in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties needing service projects completed.
utv44.com
Baldwin County seeks to create noise ordinance through referendum
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A major decision faces Baldwin County voters when they head to the polls for the general election on November 8, 2022. Baldwin County's furious growth has resulted in more people living in unincorporated areas than ever before. Those residents now get to decide whether...
Brewton Standard
Brewton receives top honors with AIB
It took more than a few pots of flowers for Brewton to be named a winner in the America In Bloom event held in Missouri last week. Brewton Mayor Yank Lovelace made a presentation Monday afternoon that included congratulations to those responsible for the city being named a winner in the annual judging by America In Bloom officials.
Beach robot paves cleaner path on Okaloosa Island
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Everybody meet Bebot, the beach cleaning robot removing plastic and other trash from Florida beaches. Bebot made a stop on Okaloosa Island between Fort Walton Beach and Destin Tuesday on its state-wide tour. Non-profit Keep Florida Beautiful said Bebot is brand new technology donated by Surfing’s Evolution and Preservation […]
thepulsepensacola.com
TWO MEN AND A TRUCK Donates Truckloads of Supplies To Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts
Kayla Dover, general manager at TWO MEN AND A TRUCK in Pensacola has taken the initiative to help Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK in Pensacola, the “Movers Who Care” who say that one of their core values is to give back to the community, hosted a community donation drive last week, until Tuesday, October 5th.
thepulsepensacola.com
Baptist Hospital Medical ICU Nurse Honored with DAISY Award
Sue Phillips, R.N., has been honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. Phillips works in the Baptist Hospital Medical ICU. Phillips was recognized by a patient for the extraordinary care she provided. “Sue and her counterparts showed me nothing short of wonderful care, respect and not once was I ever in any pain or discomfort,” the nomination read.
utv44.com
Gulf Shores Police Dept. expanding, recruiting officers outside AL
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Law enforcement staffing shortages continue to make national headlines, but one Baldwin County agency is thinking outside the box to make sure it doesn't happen here. Gulf Shores Police are ramping up recruitment efforts by traveling to college campuses out of the city and...
utv44.com
Confirmed discussions about the MCPSS purchasing Ladd, still exploring other options
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Williamson High School's $5 million football stadium project has yet to even break ground. Meanwhile, Murphy High School is landlocked with no room on campus for a stadium, despite set plans. NBC 15 is learning that there have been discussions about the Mobile County Public School System looking to purchase Ladd-Peebles Stadium from the city.
Eastern Shipbuilding Group taking Coast Guard to court?
ALLANTON, Fla. (WMBB) — It appears Eastern Shipbuilding Group is preparing to take the US Coast Guard to federal court. The company dropped its protest with the general accounting office on Tuesday and announced it would seek answers through a different legal path. Eastern filed the protest in July after the Coast Guard awarded the […]
utv44.com
Fairhope church investing in transitional homeless shelter for women and children
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Help is on the way for women and children in need in Baldwin County, as an Eastern Shore church is working to build the area's first transitional homeless shelter. With new houses seemingly on every corner, the growth in Baldwin County is plain to see.
thepulsepensacola.com
Candidate For Pensacola City Council Back In Race After Auto Accident
On Sept. 1, Charletha Powell braced herself as a delivery truck careened toward her. The day after her birthday, she was leaving the John Sunday Plaza dedication downtown and sitting at a stoplight — first in line. She watched as a dually pickup truck sideswiped the delivery truck and sent it hurtling her way — the crash caused a head-on collision that totaled her car.
Alligators and beer come together at Gulfarium’s Crocktober Fest
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — An Octoberfest unlike the rest, the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park is hosting its annual Croctober Fest on Oct. 15 & 16 at the Okaloosa Island complex. The event is in its third year. Half a dozen local breweries will be serving craft beer all day long while celebrating alligators […]
thepulsepensacola.com
UWF President Reflects on Accomplishments, Looks to the Future During State of the University Address
University of West Florida President Martha D. Saunders reflected on the Institution’s accomplishments from the past year and outlined plans for the future during her 2022 State of the University Address on Oct. 12, 2022. Saunders addressed students, faculty and staff in the UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts Mainstage Theatre.
Escambia Co. EMS responds to middle school after students ingest gummies
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Several Ferry Pass Middle School students were evaluated by EMS personnel Wednesday afternoon after they claimed to have symptoms after ingesting gummies. The call came in at 12:32 p.m. and one student was taken to a hospital, according to Escambia County EMS. WKRG News 5 received this statement from a spokesperson […]
getthecoast.com
Fort Walton Beach to host Lewis Turner Area Traffic Study Community Workshop
The City of Fort Walton Beach will be conducting a Lewis Turner Area Traffic Study Community Workshop on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Clubhouse Grill within the Fort Walton Beach Golf Club at 6:00 pm. This study was done due to growth in the northern side of the City...
Alabama could be ‘the answer to the country’s supply chain struggles,’ port authority CEO says
Appointed in 2020, John Driscoll serves as Director and CEO of the Alabama Port Authority, which oversees the Port of Mobile. The port is on track for a record number of containers this year and keeps expanding. Before coming to Mobile, Driscoll served as the director of the Port of...
utv44.com
Local activists work to curb youth violence: "Anybody can be a victim"
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A group of community activists are finding another way to target the violence in Mobile. Their approach is different. These activists aren't coming in trying to build bonds with the youth they're trying to help, they already live in those communities. They say it's time to fight the violence from within. It's their way to better their communities. Even if they help just one person stay on the right path, these activists say they will have fulfilled their goal. These activists are called community facilitators and they were hand chosen by the city. The facilitators tell me they know a change won’t be made over night, but it's a process and they have to start somewhere.
Boat left sinking in Destin Harbor removed
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County government stepped in to help after a boat was left sinking in Destin Harbor for 5 months. The boat took on the water just weeks before Memorial Day in May of 2022. City of Destin staff and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tied markers and buoys to […]
