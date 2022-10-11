ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WKRG News 5

Escambia County Public Schools will not remove Bible from classrooms, despite challenge

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools have released a statement saying they have reconsidered removing Bibles from classrooms and placing them in its new “Restricted Section.” The Bible had been challenged on the grounds that it “promotes sexism, sex, violence, genocide, slavery, rape and bestiality,” according to the written challenge form. WKRG […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Hundreds of Volunteers Complete Service Projects During Day of Caring

Hundreds of volunteers rolled up their sleeves for United Way of West Florida’s 29th Day of Caring. Day of Caring is a single-day, community-wide volunteer event organized by United Way of West Florida. United Way connects volunteers with local agencies and schools in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties needing service projects completed.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

Baldwin County seeks to create noise ordinance through referendum

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A major decision faces Baldwin County voters when they head to the polls for the general election on November 8, 2022. Baldwin County's furious growth has resulted in more people living in unincorporated areas than ever before. Those residents now get to decide whether...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Pensacola, FL
Brewton Standard

Brewton receives top honors with AIB

It took more than a few pots of flowers for Brewton to be named a winner in the America In Bloom event held in Missouri last week. Brewton Mayor Yank Lovelace made a presentation Monday afternoon that included congratulations to those responsible for the city being named a winner in the annual judging by America In Bloom officials.
BREWTON, AL
WKRG News 5

Beach robot paves cleaner path on Okaloosa Island

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Everybody meet Bebot, the beach cleaning robot removing plastic and other trash from Florida beaches. Bebot made a stop on Okaloosa Island between Fort Walton Beach and Destin Tuesday on its state-wide tour. Non-profit Keep Florida Beautiful said Bebot is brand new technology donated by Surfing’s Evolution and Preservation […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK Donates Truckloads of Supplies To Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts

Kayla Dover, general manager at TWO MEN AND A TRUCK in Pensacola has taken the initiative to help Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK in Pensacola, the “Movers Who Care” who say that one of their core values is to give back to the community, hosted a community donation drive last week, until Tuesday, October 5th.
PENSACOLA, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Baptist Hospital Medical ICU Nurse Honored with DAISY Award

Sue Phillips, R.N., has been honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. Phillips works in the Baptist Hospital Medical ICU. Phillips was recognized by a patient for the extraordinary care she provided. “Sue and her counterparts showed me nothing short of wonderful care, respect and not once was I ever in any pain or discomfort,” the nomination read.
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Gulf Shores Police Dept. expanding, recruiting officers outside AL

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Law enforcement staffing shortages continue to make national headlines, but one Baldwin County agency is thinking outside the box to make sure it doesn't happen here. Gulf Shores Police are ramping up recruitment efforts by traveling to college campuses out of the city and...
GULF SHORES, AL
utv44.com

Confirmed discussions about the MCPSS purchasing Ladd, still exploring other options

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Williamson High School's $5 million football stadium project has yet to even break ground. Meanwhile, Murphy High School is landlocked with no room on campus for a stadium, despite set plans. NBC 15 is learning that there have been discussions about the Mobile County Public School System looking to purchase Ladd-Peebles Stadium from the city.
MOBILE, AL
WMBB

Eastern Shipbuilding Group taking Coast Guard to court?

ALLANTON, Fla. (WMBB) — It appears Eastern Shipbuilding Group is preparing to take the US Coast Guard to federal court. The company dropped its protest with the general accounting office on Tuesday and announced it would seek answers through a different legal path. Eastern filed the protest in July after the Coast Guard awarded the […]
MOBILE, AL
thepulsepensacola.com

Candidate For Pensacola City Council Back In Race After Auto Accident

On Sept. 1, Charletha Powell braced herself as a delivery truck careened toward her. The day after her birthday, she was leaving the John Sunday Plaza dedication downtown and sitting at a stoplight — first in line. She watched as a dually pickup truck sideswiped the delivery truck and sent it hurtling her way — the crash caused a head-on collision that totaled her car.
PENSACOLA, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

UWF President Reflects on Accomplishments, Looks to the Future During State of the University Address

University of West Florida President Martha D. Saunders reflected on the Institution’s accomplishments from the past year and outlined plans for the future during her 2022 State of the University Address on Oct. 12, 2022. Saunders addressed students, faculty and staff in the UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts Mainstage Theatre.
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Local activists work to curb youth violence: "Anybody can be a victim"

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A group of community activists are finding another way to target the violence in Mobile. Their approach is different. These activists aren't coming in trying to build bonds with the youth they're trying to help, they already live in those communities. They say it's time to fight the violence from within. It's their way to better their communities. Even if they help just one person stay on the right path, these activists say they will have fulfilled their goal. These activists are called community facilitators and they were hand chosen by the city. The facilitators tell me they know a change won’t be made over night, but it's a process and they have to start somewhere.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Boat left sinking in Destin Harbor removed

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County government stepped in to help after a boat was left sinking in Destin Harbor for 5 months. The boat took on the water just weeks before Memorial Day in May of 2022. City of Destin staff and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tied markers and buoys to […]
DESTIN, FL

