Charlotte, NC

You’ll fall for this device that prevents falling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As we mature in age, we may see balance changes. The FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center has the tools to help in rehabilitation. Aaron Beck, a Concord representative with FYZICAL, details the overhead system and how it works. The safety overhead system and harness help...
CONCORD, NC
‘Multi-year delays’: West Catawba Avenue widening project

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On any given day, traffic along West Catawba Avenue is robust, in a word — most of it due to being an exit along Interstate-77. But in areas west of the interstate, the four-lane road becomes a two-lane road. For years, there has been discussion of widening the road — all while development has come to the area.
CORNELIUS, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Take in fall scenery at these lake-area trails

The cooler fall weather also means shorter days, festival season and preparation for Halloween. But also outdoor exercise doesn’t leave your shirt soaked all the way through. That means you can get out to explore the fall foliage locally, without making a two-plus hour drive to the mountains. Here...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
A Week In Charlotte, NC, On A $45,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: children's ministry director who makes $45,000 per year and spends some of her...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Crash near CLT Airport brings down power lines, traffic lights

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash in west Charlotte early Friday morning is impacting passengers heading to Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The crash happened at Wilkinson Boulevard and Harlee Avenue, which is just south of the airport. Power lines and traffic lights have been brought down because of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Albemarle Sweet Shop breaks ground on new location

After first publicizing its intentions about moving in January, Albemarle Sweet Shop took a major step this week in relocating its business from King Avenue to a new building at 310 S. Second St. The shop officially broke ground on its new building on Monday. It will the located on...
ALBEMARLE, NC
Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in September?

The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of September, according to data pulled Oct. 12 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 10

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 30 to Oct. 6:. Skybrook Golf Clubhouse, 14720 Northgreen Drive – 97.5. Cornelius. Jack’s Corner Tap, 8301 Magnolia Estates Drive – 97 Tenders, 18341 Statesville Road – 92 Circle...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Rock Hill City Council votes to lower speed limit after complaints

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Drivers going through residential areas and neighborhoods in Rock Hill will have to ease off the gas pedal soon. City officials unanimously voted to make these areas safer by reducing the speed limit from 35 mph to 30 mph — unless there’s a speed limit posted.
ROCK HILL, SC
Hometown Vet Providing Care to All Animals In The Tri-County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new doctor is in town. It’s the Top Gun Veterinarian Service and they’re here in Rock Hill. They help don’t just help your cats and dogs, but animals of all shapes and sizes. The vet has been operating out of a truck since 2019, bringing care to where ever it’s needed.
ROCK HILL, SC
South End restaurant puts its lease, equipment up for sale

CHARLOTTE — Blacow Burger & Sushi Bar is looking for a new owner for its South End space after two years in operation. The burger-and-sushi joint’s lease and assets are for sale for $795,000. National Restaurant Properties’ Shawn McCollough is handling the transaction. The nearly 3,500-square-foot, 100-seat...
CHARLOTTE, NC

