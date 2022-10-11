Read full article on original website
Homebuyer sues, claims builder undermined contract hoping to make more money in hot market
SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. — Megan Brusca signed a contract to buy a new home in Sherrills Ford, but she claims the builder sabotaged the deal once he thought he could sell the house to someone else for a higher price. It’s a nice house in Magnolia Cove and Brusca...
WBTV
You’ll fall for this device that prevents falling
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As we mature in age, we may see balance changes. The FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center has the tools to help in rehabilitation. Aaron Beck, a Concord representative with FYZICAL, details the overhead system and how it works. The safety overhead system and harness help...
After solar company declares bankruptcy, Kannapolis couple out $37,000
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Pink Energy, formerly known as Power Homes, filed for Chapter 7 in the Western District of North Carolina Court, which involves liquidating its assets in order to pay creditors. JP Morgan Chase Bank is its largest creditor with more than $80.5 million. Court documents filed also...
qcnews.com
‘Multi-year delays’: West Catawba Avenue widening project
(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On any given day, traffic along West Catawba Avenue is robust, in a word — most of it due to being an exit along Interstate-77. But in areas west of the interstate, the four-lane road becomes a two-lane road. For years, there has been discussion of widening the road — all while development has come to the area.
Oaklore Distilling Co. opens in Matthews with big plans for growth
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Oaklore Distilling Co. is settling into its Matthews home — and its founders are already thinking about what’s next for the brand. The microdistillery recently opened at 11136 Monroe Road, at the corner of Matthews-Mint Hill and Monroe roads in Matthews. “We see this...
lakenormanpublications.com
Take in fall scenery at these lake-area trails
The cooler fall weather also means shorter days, festival season and preparation for Halloween. But also outdoor exercise doesn’t leave your shirt soaked all the way through. That means you can get out to explore the fall foliage locally, without making a two-plus hour drive to the mountains. Here...
‘Humbling’: Beloved Union County cafe will close due to rising costs, worker shortage
MINERAL SPRINGS, N.C. — A beloved cafe in Union County is closing its doors due to worker shortages and rising costs. In the small town of Mineral Springs in Union County, the White Tulip bakery sits along Waxhaw Highway. The building was a house before it became a bakery.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Taking us from rags to riches': Nonprofit restoring deteriorating homes in Hidden Valley neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte is committed to revitalizing communities by restoring homes, free of charge, for low-income families. Rebuilding together of Greater Charlotte is restoring dozens of homes in the Hidden Valley neighborhood. The repairs come at no cost to the homeowners. The nonprofit is...
Refinery29
A Week In Charlotte, NC, On A $45,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: children's ministry director who makes $45,000 per year and spends some of her...
WBTV
Crash near CLT Airport brings down power lines, traffic lights
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash in west Charlotte early Friday morning is impacting passengers heading to Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The crash happened at Wilkinson Boulevard and Harlee Avenue, which is just south of the airport. Power lines and traffic lights have been brought down because of the...
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle Sweet Shop breaks ground on new location
After first publicizing its intentions about moving in January, Albemarle Sweet Shop took a major step this week in relocating its business from King Avenue to a new building at 310 S. Second St. The shop officially broke ground on its new building on Monday. It will the located on...
Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in September?
The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of September, according to data pulled Oct. 12 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 10
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 30 to Oct. 6:. Skybrook Golf Clubhouse, 14720 Northgreen Drive – 97.5. Cornelius. Jack’s Corner Tap, 8301 Magnolia Estates Drive – 97 Tenders, 18341 Statesville Road – 92 Circle...
WBTV
Refrigerators, washing machines, dryers: Appliance theft on the rise in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Refrigerators, washing machines and dryers. They’re just a few vital appliances that police say are being stolen from homes and sold on the black market. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), appliance theft has become a costly trend as more and more people continue...
WBTV
Crash downs power lines, closes portion of Rea Road at I-485 in south Charlotte
There is no word yet on the names of those victims. The project is two years in the making, where city crews installed a new, larger water main system to serve the area. Cellphone lot, curbside ticket counters reopen at CLT Airport. Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT.
qcnews.com
Rock Hill City Council votes to lower speed limit after complaints
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Drivers going through residential areas and neighborhoods in Rock Hill will have to ease off the gas pedal soon. City officials unanimously voted to make these areas safer by reducing the speed limit from 35 mph to 30 mph — unless there’s a speed limit posted.
You Can Find So Many Colorful Crystals At This North Carolina Dig Site & Mining Costs $25
If you're on the lookout for a specific precious gemstone to own, you might have a hard time finding it for an affordable price. Whether you're attempting to tap into healing powers or just rock a pretty new jewel, there's a mine in North Carolina that lets you discover authentic crystals to add to your collection.
Cotswold Chick-fil-A could be replaced with drive-thru only restaurant
CHARLOTTE — A busy Charlotte Chick-fil-A may be demolished and replaced with a drive-thru only restaurant. The restaurant is located in Cotswold near Randolph Road, an area that’s always clogged with traffic. Renderings of the project show the new Chick-fil-A will not have indoor dining. Instead, it would...
cn2.com
Hometown Vet Providing Care to All Animals In The Tri-County
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new doctor is in town. It’s the Top Gun Veterinarian Service and they’re here in Rock Hill. They help don’t just help your cats and dogs, but animals of all shapes and sizes. The vet has been operating out of a truck since 2019, bringing care to where ever it’s needed.
South End restaurant puts its lease, equipment up for sale
CHARLOTTE — Blacow Burger & Sushi Bar is looking for a new owner for its South End space after two years in operation. The burger-and-sushi joint’s lease and assets are for sale for $795,000. National Restaurant Properties’ Shawn McCollough is handling the transaction. The nearly 3,500-square-foot, 100-seat...
