Film director Yoruba Richen advises future filmmakers, activists during Elon’s Liberal Arts Forum Lecture

ELON University
Poet, activist Lorna Dee Cervantes to speak at Elon on Oct. 18
Award-winning poet, Lorna Dee Cervantes will visit Elon on Tuesday, Oct. 18 for a poetry reading in Whitley Auditorium as a part of the Liberal Arts Forum Lecture. The event is free and open to the public. Cervantes is a former professor of English in the creative writing program at...
ELON University
Panel discussion addresses complexities of Latinx identities
Members of the Elon community gathered in the Lakeside Meeting Rooms on Oct. 11 to learn about the complexities and intersectionalities of the Latinx experience during the “Who Are We?: Latinx/Hispanic Identity Panel.” The event, sponsored by the Center for Race, Ethnicity and Diversity Education, was part of Elon’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.
ELON University
Alumni in Action: LaToya Faustin ’04 lives out her mission of building dreams in her community
In the summer of 2020, as the world grappled with the widespread upheaval caused by COVID-19, LaToya Faustin ’04 took a leap of faith to help build up the community around her. Just months earlier, Faustin crossed paths with the founder of She Built This City, a Charlotte-based nonprofit...
ELON University
Elon LEADS event to be held in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 15
Alumni, parents and friends of Elon are invited to come together for a special evening for Elon in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the progress of Elon LEADS: Our University Campaign. The event will take place Tuesday, Nov. 15 at The Willard Intercontinental Hotel. A reception including a hosted bar and...
ELON University
Holly Hodge, Jenny Gonzalez win Best in Show at 2022 AUID Design Competition Awards
Director of Interior Design Holly Hodge and Interior Designer Jenny Gonzalez were recently recognized at the 2022 Design Competition Awards from the Association of University Interior Designers (AUID) held at Purdue University. Both Hodge and Gonzalez won first place in the New Construction over $500,000 category and overall Best in...
ELON University
Pratheep Paranthaman presents guest lecture on mixed reality games at Duke University
Assistant Professor of Computer Science Pratheep Paranthaman presented a guest lecture at Duke University on Oct. 3. This guest lecture was part of Duke’s FOCUS program, “Virtual Realities, Fictional Worlds, and Games,” in which first-year students take multiple courses from this group and also meet together weekly to have further Integrated learning experiences.
ELON University
Elon University Campus Police shift to new uniform design
Officers with Elon Campus Safety and Police will shift to a new uniform design this week featuring black shirts and different colors of patches to denote different ranks within the department. The campus police department has used a gray shirt-black pants uniform for approximately 15 years but will shift the...
ELON University
Elon Law administrator takes leadership role with Hispanic bar association
A new addition to Elon Law’s Office of Career and Student Development also has a new leadership role in a professional association now celebrating its 50th anniversary year. Krista Contino Saumby was formally elected in September to the role of regional president for Region VI of the Hispanic National Bar Association, the country’s largest professional organization to represent and advocate on behalf of Hispanic attorneys.
ELON University
Elon PA ‘Great Golf Getaway’ raises over $14K for medical access
During national PA Week, Elon’s first-year physician assistant students organized the Great Golf Getaway to benefit local community partner, Open Door Clinic of Alamance County, raising $14,400 to advance access to medical care for the uninsured. Several years ago, the Elon PA Student Society organized the Great Cape Escape...
ELON University
The Kernodle Center plays a role in CityGate Dream Center’s big impact
Elon University students and the Kernodle Center for Civic Life volunteered at the CityGate Dream Center’s monthly Diaper Distribution giving diapers and feminine hygiene products to families in the Alamance County community on Thursday, Oct. 6. Approaching the Dream Center, at 1423 N. Church St., a long line of...
ELON University
Campus Safety and services during Fall Break
Fall Break for undergraduate students and some graduate programs begins Wednesday, Oct. 12 following evening classes and ends at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17. As a reminder, throughout this time Campus Safety & Police will operate as normal, 24-hours per day, and can be reached at 336-278-5555. They can also assist with connections to the Student Life staff serving in on-call roles during the break. The crisis counselor on-call also remains available 24/7 by calling 336-278-2222. SAFEline is also always available at 336-278-3333 for confidential support with identity-based bias, sexual violence, or interpersonal violence – they can also be a confidential resource to access on-call violence responders. And, of course, TimelyCare’s free virtual medical and mental health service is available 24/7 throughout the break from anywhere in the United States.
ELON University
Community Health Update for October 12
Key health information in this week’s update includes:. As we prepare for Fall Break this week, university offices on main campus will be closed this Friday, October 14. Elon School of Law continues regular operations. Information was shared with the university community Monday about campus safety and services during...
ELON University
Students relieve stress and anxiety at pet therapy event
Students relieved the stress and anxieties of midterm by bonding with rabbits, cats and dogs during the pet therapy event Tuesday, Oct. 11, on the Moseley West Lawn. During the event, students could hold, pet, play and spend time with their choice of rabbits, cats or dogs. The event was...
