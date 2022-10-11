Film director Yoruba Richen advises future filmmakers, activists during Elon’s Liberal Arts Forum Lecture

Fall Break for undergraduate students and some graduate programs begins Wednesday, Oct. 12 following evening classes and ends at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17. As a reminder, throughout this time Campus Safety & Police will operate as normal, 24-hours per day, and can be reached at 336-278-5555. They can also assist with connections to the Student Life staff serving in on-call roles during the break. The crisis counselor on-call also remains available 24/7 by calling 336-278-2222. SAFEline is also always available at 336-278-3333 for confidential support with identity-based bias, sexual violence, or interpersonal violence – they can also be a confidential resource to access on-call violence responders. And, of course, TimelyCare’s free virtual medical and mental health service is available 24/7 throughout the break from anywhere in the United States.

ELON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO