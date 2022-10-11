Read full article on original website
eenews.net
Warren, Dems seek answers on crypto impact on Texas grid
Democrats led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren are probing how the cryptocurrency mining industry affects the main Texas grid, citing concerns about reliability and climate change. In a Wednesday letter, Warren and six other Democratic lawmakers asked the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) for data on the power used by crypto mining operations, the associated carbon dioxide emissions and the impact on electricity costs to Texans.
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
studyfinds.org
Electric cars being charged at night making America’s power grids unstable, study warns
STANFORD, Calif. — Leaving your electric car charging overnight to have it ready in the morning seems like a good idea in theory. But in reality, research suggests doing so does more harm in the long run. Stanford scientists say that it’s more costly to charge your electric car at night and it could stress out your local electric grid.
The US’ first wind-solar-battery project is now online and can power around 100,000 homes
The first utility-scale energy plant of its kind combining solar power, wind power, and battery storage opened up recently and started providing power in North America. The project, called Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facilities, is co-owned by NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, and Portland General Electric (PGE). Located in northern Oregon, the...
Texas Startup Is Creating Clean Hydrogen From Microbes and Old Oil Wells
Charles Nelson, chief business officer at Cemvita, told Newsweek "the ground is our equipment, so we don't have to build anything new to be able to do this."
Gas Companies Are Promoting Hydrogen to Heat Homes. But the Science Isn’t on Their Side
Gas companies are promoting the fuel as a clean way to heat homes. But a new study says it doesn't make sense for the planet.
solarpowerworldonline.com
An energy storage boom is coming thanks to the new storage ITC
A 21st century gold rush is upon us, as individuals, businesses and utilities sprint to install energy storage systems using the new storage investment tax credit (ITC) included in the IRA. For the first time, batteries don’t have to be installed with or charged by solar panels to receive a tax credit. Systems of any size — from residential backup to grid-scale peaking aids — will have access to a 30% ITC.
cryptoslate.com
Elizabeth Warren-led US lawmakers demand probe of ERCOT’s support for Bitcoin miners in Texas
A group of U.S. lawmakers led by Senator Elizabeth Warren has asked the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to provide operational and financial information about Bitcoin miners in Texas. Texas is home to about 30 crypto-mining companies consuming about 9% of the global mining power. By the end of...
City Journal
California Tilts at Windmills
California has banned the sale of internal combustion cars and light trucks beginning in 2035, natural-gas furnaces from 2030, and small gas engines starting in 2024. The state’s newest green plan is to install 5,000 megawatts (MW) of offshore wind by 2030 and 25,000 MW by 2045. That’s an average of 1,400 MW of new offshore wind yearly for the next 18 years—the equivalent of erecting one 14 MW turbine every four days for the next 23 years. Unfortunately, this is a fantasy so wild that even Don Quixote would blush—one that lawmakers should abandon if they’re serious about finding emissions-free solutions for the state’s pressing energy needs.
PV Tech
European Energy subsidiary to develop 10GW of US renewables by 2026
Danish renewables developer European Energy’s (EE) North American subsidiary has committed to developing 10GW of renewables in the US by 2026. EE North America recently opened an office in Austin, Texas to support its US development pipeline, where it bought nearly 3,000 hectares of land to develop its first US solar projects, including 1GW of solar capacity in Texas and other projects in the Western US.
solarindustrymag.com
SEIA Pushing for Grid Interconnection Reforms
The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has submitted new comments in response to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on interconnection reforms that can speed clean energy deployment. SEIA commended FERC for taking initial steps on critical reforms but said that transmission providers, which are...
schoolbusfleet.com
Fueling the Future: Green-Powered Technology
Efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions are the talk of fleets across the country these days. And in those discussions, electric vehicles tend to ride shotgun, with green fuel technology often taking a backseat. But as school bus fleet operators increasingly raise concerns about whether their local grids can handle the energy load needed, green fuel tech seems to be taking the lead more and more.
The cost to capture carbon? More water and electricity
A carbon capture proposal for a central Louisiana power plant has been titled “Project Diamond Vault” by its owner, Louisiana utility Cleco. The utility says the project will have “precious value” to the company, customers and state. Yet less than six months after announcing the project...
pv-magazine-usa.com
A lot more than solar on the floor at RE+
It’s understandable why RE+ (renewable energy plus) changed their name from “Solar Power” International. Even though solar still dominates the floor at the show, there are many other clean energy products to see!. Parked near the entrance, electric and hydrogen buses were the first products to come...
tedmag.com
SEIA: Little-Known Code Proposal Imperils American Clean Energy
(SEIA) Climate change, hurricanes, FEMA, clean energy, the electric grid. Recently, these terms have been front and center for millions of Americans. Between historic federal legislation, intensifying natural disasters and rising electricity prices, the clean energy transition is more relevant and urgent than ever. However, a quiet storm is brewing...
