A new season of The Proof Is Out There kicks off as host Tony Harris separates the real from the fake in some of the top videos of the unexplained captured in recent history. Spanning 70 years, videos range from the latest UFO videos confirmed as genuine by the Pentagon, evidence that a massive unidentified sea creature may be hunting sharks, and images of mysterious lights in Norway that have gone unexplained for decades. Harris alongside a team of top experts, from national security specialists to physicists, evaluate each video or film to extract fact from fiction.

