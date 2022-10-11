ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AM 1490 WDBQ

Is The City of Dubuque, Iowa Going to the Dogs?

If you told someone your town was "going to the dogs", they would probably feel sorry for you. After all, the term "going to the dogs" doesn't sound much like a compliment or a positive message. But this time it does. The 2022 dockdogs World Championships officially gets underway today...
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Derby, IA
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
Galena, IL
Government
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Dubuque, IA
Lifestyle
City
Dubuque, IA
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
Dubuque, IA
Pets & Animals
City
Galena, IL
City
Iowa City, IA
State
Illinois State
City
Grant Park, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Iowa Government
Galena, IL
Lifestyle
Dubuque, IA
Government
AM 1490 WDBQ

Looking for Safe Trick or Treating? The Dubuque Fairgrounds Has it

Each year the Dubuque County Fairgrounds and Event Center hosts a safe trick-or-treating event in their parking lot. It's call Trunk or Treat. This year's event is Thursday, October 20th from 5:30 to 7 pm. The concept is very simple. Youngsters can walk the fairgrounds parking lot collecting treats from vehicles staffed by area businesses and decorated for Halloween (these are known as "Trunkers")
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
1070 KHMO-AM

Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America

We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
GALENA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel

Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
BETTENDORF, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Rubber Duck#Pamphlet#Galena Country Fair#Riverview Center#Duck Derby
x1071.com

Vehicle destroyed by fire in Dubuque

A vehicle was completely destroyed by fire Tuesday morning in Dubuque. The fire occurred around 8:30am in the Hartig Drug parking lot on Central Avenue. According to the Dubuque Fire Department, the fire was contained to just one vehicle and the cause has not been determined.
DUBUQUE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Have You Tried Northeast Iowa’s Best Pork Tenderloins?

The featured image is not from the restaurants mentioned in this story. After almost 5,000 votes for 449 establishments, the Iowa Pork Producers kicked off the start of National Pork Month by releasing the top five tenderloin restaurants in Iowa. To determine the top five, Kelsey Sutter, IPPA’s marketing and...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

‘A Quiet Place’ writers to open movie theater, rooftop bar, downtown Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two filmmakers from Bettendorf are behind a plan to transform a vacant building downtown Davenport into a movie theater and social space. ‘The Last Picture House’ will be a two-story movie theater with a social lounge, cocktail bar, and rooftop bar once complete. The theater will be at the corner of 2nd and Iowa Streets in downtown Davenport. The building has sat vacant since the 2019 flood, according to the owner.
DAVENPORT, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Recapping Dubuque’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s at River’s Edge Plaza

It was a picturesque albeit chilly morning at Dubuque's River Edge Plaza on Saturday, October 8th. Hundreds of people gathered for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's, an annual walk predicated on raising money for Alzheimer's research. One day, we might see a cure for the debilitating disease that starts what becomes known as "the long goodbye" to a loved one.
DUBUQUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
KCRG.com

College student arrested after breaking person’s nose in Dubuque library

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 11th at approximately 4:17 pm, Dubuque Police responded to a report of an assault in the 1600 block of Clarke Drive. Officers learned that an assault occurred in the Clarke University Atrium library earlier in the afternoon. Kyle William Wright reportedly punched a male victim “10 to 15 times” while the victim was sitting in a chair. A video reportedly caught the tail end of the assault.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Alcohol related deaths are up in Iowa and it may not be what you think

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More people are dying from alcohol related causes and it may not be how you think. According to state records, alcohol related deaths nearly quadrupled from 2000 to 2020. Julie Doeppke will never forget November 8, 2009. “I got a call early in the morning that...
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

(UPDATED) IA DCI assists in eastern Iowa homicide investigation: person of interest identified

Bellevue, Iowa – Authorities in eastern Iowa report during the early morning hours of October 9, 2022, Jackson County resident, Christopher Prichard was taken into custody without incident by law enforcement officials. He was arrested on warrants issued on September 30, 2022 for: Adjudicated Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact Order/Protective Order-Contempt. Original Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact/Protection Order Contempt. Prichard is currently being housed in the Jackson County Sheriffs’ jail.
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Fire destroys Rock Falls home Monday

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A home was destroyed in a rural Rock Falls house fire Monday night, firefighters said. The Rock Falls and Sterling fire departments responded around 6:08 p.m. Monday to a structure fire in rural Rock Falls, according to a media release. Crews first on scene said...
ROCK FALLS, IL
AM 1490 WDBQ

AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wdbqam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy