WSLS
Salem’s Wilson earns Week 7 honors
SALEM, Va. – Since an opening-game loss to the best team in the state of West Virginia, Salem hasn’t blinked. They’ve just gotten better. A case in point: Friday night Salem was hosting River Ridge rival Pulaski County. The Spartans were unphased by some early Cougars’ success.
pmg-va.com
JF sweeps top spots at "Wolves"
Now that Zoie Lamanna and Alex Jordan have bagged the “Wolves,” the Jefferson Forest cross country runners are hunting for bigger game. Lamanna and Jordan, both juniors, crossed the finish line first in their respective races Saturday at the “Runnin’ with the Wolves Rocktoberbest” at Sims Farm in Forest. Lamana traversed the 5K course in 19:04 and Jordan turned in the only sub-16-minute time with a 15:56.
cbs19news
Albemarle County JV football game canceled due to investigation
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County High School’s JV football team has canceled Wednesday night’s game due to an incident that occurred on Tuesday. The principal of the high school sent a letter out to the parents of the players on the team about the cancellation.
wina.com
Albemarle High reschedules two football games, including this weekend against CHS
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle High School has rescheduled two football games in coming days… both of them home games. The Patriots have rescheduled this weekend’s homecoming game against Charlottesville to Saturday at noon, instead of Friday night, in order to better manage the large number of spectators that game usually draws. Remnants of Ian cancelled Albemarle’s game against Orange, and the VHSL has been able to get that game rescheduled for next Tuesday — the 18th.
Virginia Basketball: Two Recruiting Targets Cut UVA From Lists
UVA is no longer in the running for two recruiting targets, one in the class of 2023 and one in the class of 2024
WDBJ7.com
ACC TIPOFF: Hokies have arrived while ‘Hoos look to reload entering new year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDBJ) - For most programs, losing their all-time leading scorer to the WNBA would be akin to a death sentence. For Virginia Tech, Aisha Sheppard’s departure is merely a speed bump, as Kenny Brooks returns nearly every other major piece from his Virginia Tech team that won 13 ACC games a year ago.
streakingthelawn.com
Evaluating Virginia men’s basketball’s 2022-2023 roster and rotation
With UVA football sitting at 2-4 and looking like one of the if not the worst teams in the ACC, we’re going to shift away from football this week to focus on the Virginia Cavaliers’ men’s basketball team as Tony Bennett’s squad is officially less than a month from kicking of its 2022-2023 season. First up, we’re taking a look at the team’s entire roster and how the returning players and the new faces will fit together in the rotation.
City of Martinsville opposing reopening of Henry County wastewater plant
The city of Martinsville is suing the state and the Henry County Public Service Authority over the issuance of a permit to reopen a wastewater treatment plant in Henry County. The lawsuit marks yet another conflict between the two localities as Martinsville seeks to revert from an independent city to a town within Henry County, […] The post City of Martinsville opposing reopening of Henry County wastewater plant appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
pmg-va.com
David W. Stanley, 79, Bedford
David William Stanley, 79, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 from cancer. He was often referred to as Pops, Papa, or Granddaddy. He was born in Bedford County on January 5, 1943 a son of the late David R. Stanley and Ollie Stevens Stanley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Benjamin Wayne Stanley and Richard Lee Stanley.
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 9, 10 & 11
Marion Frances Hailey Stone, 86, of Morehead City, North Carolina and Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Crystal Bluffs surrounded by loved ones on Monday, October 10, 2022. Born July 17, 1936, in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, Marion was the daughter of the late Odie Edward Hailey and Bernice Adams Hailey.
macaronikid.com
Lynchburg and Central Virginia Apple and Fruit Orchards Guide 2022
Central Virginia orchards are the best place to find fresh fruit in season. From spring through fall, there's always something fresh growing at our local orchards. Plan a visit to your favorite orchard, try somewhere new, or visit them all in 2022!. Whether picking berries or cherries in spring and...
Franklin News Post
Cobbs ending tenure as school superintendent
Franklin County Public Schools is preparing to look for a new superintendent. Bernice Cobbs has decided not to enter into another contract with the school system, so that requires the start of a search process, county School Board Chairman Jeff Worley said at Monday’s board meeting. Cobbs has guided...
pmg-va.com
Preston M. Lee, 67, Bedford
Preston Melvin Lee, 67, of Bedford, died peacefully in his sleep due to multiple health issues on Thursday, September 29, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Martin Lee & Clara Hale Lee. Preston enjoyed farming, working on cars and listening to country music. Preston loved telling...
Augusta Free Press
Tony Elliott likes benching guys for mistakes: How about benching his offensive coordinator?
UVA Football coach Tony Elliott is now benching guys for making mistakes. Wonder if he’ll bench his offensive coordinator next week for the massive mistake that ended the Cavaliers’ comeback effort in Saturday’s 34-17 loss to Louisville?. The setting: Brennan Armstrong connected with wideout Demick Starling on...
pmg-va.com
Martha M. Smith, 90, Bedford
Martha S. Smith, 90, of Bedford, VA went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 2, 2022. She was born on February 6, 1932 in Bedford County, daughter of the late James Rufus Smith and Florney Christine Mayhew Smith. She was married to Clyde T. Smith for 58 years and he preceded her in death in 2010. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Iris Blankenship, Lula Fran Moore, Bevie Johnson, Jeanette Overstreet, & Trudy Maxfield.
Class of 2025 running back Jeffrey Overton Jr picks up his second Power 5 offer
One of the rising Class of 2025 prospects in the DMV has picked up his second Power 5 offer. Jeffrey Overton Jr. , a 5-10, 160 pound running back out of Virginia, announced via Twitter that his most recent offer has come from Virginia Tech. Overton has rushed for over...
Augusta Free Press
Cool your jets with the JMU Football is taking over the Commonwealth talk
James Madison, in its first year in FBS, is in the AP Top 25 this week, after a 5-0 start that includes a comeback win at Appalachian State. The hot start, and the national ranking, have Dukes Nation running wild on the socials about how JMU Football is taking over the Commonwealth.
WSLS
More than 25 Roanoke City school buses delayed Tuesday morning
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools is reporting dozens of bus delays Tuesday (Oct.11) morning due to an ongoing bus driver shortage. School officials say there was an issue with the mass notification system so they posted the delays online. Here’s a look at which buses will be...
