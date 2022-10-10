Read full article on original website
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
From Nas to Wu-Tang Clan, 1990’s Hip-Hop Infiltrates TV’s Most Revered New Series
The golden age of hip-hop is infiltrating some of TV’s most revered series of the modern era. From Nas to Wu-Tang Clan, classic rap tracks of the 1990s are soundtracking scene-stealing moments. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now....
Saucy Santana Appears to Accuse Kodak Black of Stealing His Song ‘Walk’
Saucy Santana is seemingly accusing Kodak Black of stealing his song "Walk." Last night (Oct. 12), TheShadeRoom shared side-by-side photos of 2022 XXL Freshman Saucy Santana and Kodak Black wearing the same outfit and asked their followers who wore the look better. Yak chimed in in the comment section, posting, "All lives matter," along with an orange heart and shoulder shrug emojis. However, Saucy had a much different response.
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon
Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
The Break Presents – Lancey Foux
Greasy, dark and lively. Those are the adjectives that Lancey Foux uses to describe his home borough of Newham, located in Plaistow, East London. The words also combine to define his sound. That recipe is heard on tracks like "25WAGG3DOU2," "Don’t Talk" and "India," which have all amassed millions of streams and amplified his name from the U.K. to the U.S. These days, the battery in his back is in full effect.
BMF Documentary – Blowing Money Fast Featuring 50 Cent, T.I. and More First Trailer – Watch
The powerful combination of STARZ and executive producer 50 Cent unite once again for the highly anticipated docuseries The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast, the real-life story of the Black Mafia Family. XXL has the first look at the trailer for the documentary on one of the most notorious drug syndicates in modern American history.
Here’s a Look at Cardi B’s 30 Awesome Accomplishments
Is it too early to say that Cardi B is a rap legend? Some may argue it is, but based on her historical accomplishments over the years, that title feels more fitting than not. And the scariest part is that she’s just getting started in her career. Cardi B...
Lil Baby, Young Thug “Never Hating” Lyrics
Lil Baby's long-awaited new album, It's Only Me, has finally touched down, and the new LP from one of hip-hop's biggest stars features "Never Hating," his highly anticipated new track with Young Thug. Lil Baby first teased the Wheezy Outta Here, SirFredo and Ele Beatz-produced track over the summer in...
Tyler, The Creator Doesn’t Believe Rush Hour 3 Is a Real Movie, Says It’s Mandela Effect
Tyler, The Creator is convinced Rush Hour 3 starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker isn’t a real film and is blaming the movie showing up on Netflix on the Mandela Effect. On Tuesday (Oct. 11), Tyler shared a post on his Instagram Story to reveal he stumbled upon the 2007 film Rush Hour 3 by accident and was genuinely stumped by its existence.
Lil Baby Says BBLs Are Becoming Played Out
Lil Baby believes the Brazilian butt lift craze is getting slightly out of hand. The Atlanta rapper is currently on a promo run for his It's Only Me album, which drops on Friday (Oct. 14). On Wednesday (Oct. 11), Lil Baby was a guest on Big Loon's The Experience Podcast. During the talk, the "In a Minute" rapper was asked about his preference in a woman's body type.
Freddie Gibbs Reacts to Video of DJ Akademiks Yelling ‘I’m the Prize’ While Breaking Up Girl Fight
Freddie Gibbs had a good laugh at DJ Akademiks' expense last night after video surfaced of the blogger breaking up a girl fight while yelling "I'm the prize." On Thursday night (Oct. 13), Freddie Gibbs began trolling the controversial blogger on Twitter due to the viral video. Gibbs initially captioned the post of the fight clip with 10 crying laughing emojis. In a follow-up post, he taunted Ak with his own words, "I’m the prize nigga 😂."
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://hot991.com
