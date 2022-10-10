ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Hot 99.1

The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Hot 99.1

Saucy Santana Appears to Accuse Kodak Black of Stealing His Song ‘Walk’

Saucy Santana is seemingly accusing Kodak Black of stealing his song "Walk." Last night (Oct. 12), TheShadeRoom shared side-by-side photos of 2022 XXL Freshman Saucy Santana and Kodak Black wearing the same outfit and asked their followers who wore the look better. Yak chimed in in the comment section, posting, "All lives matter," along with an orange heart and shoulder shrug emojis. However, Saucy had a much different response.
Hot 99.1

Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon

Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
Hot 99.1

The Break Presents – Lancey Foux

Greasy, dark and lively. Those are the adjectives that Lancey Foux uses to describe his home borough of Newham, located in Plaistow, East London. The words also combine to define his sound. That recipe is heard on tracks like "25WAGG3DOU2," "Don’t Talk" and "India," which have all amassed millions of streams and amplified his name from the U.K. to the U.S. These days, the battery in his back is in full effect.
Hot 99.1

Lil Baby, Young Thug “Never Hating” Lyrics

Lil Baby's long-awaited new album, It's Only Me, has finally touched down, and the new LP from one of hip-hop's biggest stars features "Never Hating," his highly anticipated new track with Young Thug. Lil Baby first teased the Wheezy Outta Here, SirFredo and Ele Beatz-produced track over the summer in...
Hot 99.1

Lil Baby Says BBLs Are Becoming Played Out

Lil Baby believes the Brazilian butt lift craze is getting slightly out of hand. The Atlanta rapper is currently on a promo run for his It's Only Me album, which drops on Friday (Oct. 14). On Wednesday (Oct. 11), Lil Baby was a guest on Big Loon's The Experience Podcast. During the talk, the "In a Minute" rapper was asked about his preference in a woman's body type.
Hot 99.1

Freddie Gibbs Reacts to Video of DJ Akademiks Yelling ‘I’m the Prize’ While Breaking Up Girl Fight

Freddie Gibbs had a good laugh at DJ Akademiks' expense last night after video surfaced of the blogger breaking up a girl fight while yelling "I'm the prize." On Thursday night (Oct. 13), Freddie Gibbs began trolling the controversial blogger on Twitter due to the viral video. Gibbs initially captioned the post of the fight clip with 10 crying laughing emojis. In a follow-up post, he taunted Ak with his own words, "I’m the prize nigga 😂."
Hot 99.1

