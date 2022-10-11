Read full article on original website
Related
Some Dunkin' Donuts customers say they're bailing from the company's new rewards program after it raised the threshold for a free drink
Dunkin' Donuts unveiled a new program that looked to be more generous and start rewards earlier. Customers aren't happy.
Dunkin' Donuts Customers Express Fury Online at Pricer Rewards Program
The Boston-brewed coffee chain almost doubled the amount you need to spend in order to get a free beverage through the rewards program.
Amazon Delivery Driver Wants to Know Why Customers Run Away From Her When They See Her Approaching
OK, time for a little interrogation. We I have it from a good source that some of you are running away from your Amazon drivers when you see them coming. And by good source, we literally mean an Amazon driver herself! Bri, a 23-year-old driver living in Florida took to TikTok to call you all out and ask why this is a thing, and honestly, we're curious too!
Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing
Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Major change coming to Walmart, Target, and hundreds of retailers may save Visa and Mastercard users from paying big fee
A MAJOR change that may affect retailers including Walmart and Target could hit Visa and Mastercard users with lower hidden fees. More than 1,600 merchants are banding together to fight for a new bill being presented in Congress that could tackle the issue of high swipe fees. A bill that...
PayPal tells users it will fine them $2,500 for misinformation, then backtracks immediately
PayPal CEO Dan Schulman has a scandal on his hands after an apparent error over its misinformation policy triggered a storm of outrage. Next time you’re clicking through one of those impossibly long and impenetrable legal disclaimers to a company’s terms of service, it may be time to have a closer look.
TechSpot
Amazon tells employees that a software error miscalculated their compensation
Facepalm: Imagine being promoted and finding out that you're going to receive considerable compensation, only for the company to inform you that, due to a software error, the new package isn't as generous as expected. It's a situation faced by around 40% of Amazon corporate employees who were promoted in the current quarter.
Top Purchases You Should Always Make With a Credit Card
Some financial advisors suggest that consumers should never buy anything with a credit card and should only use cash for purchases. The philosophy behind this advice does have some merit, but for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Business Insider
Some Meta employees call key metaverse projects 'make Mark happy' as a nod to Mark Zuckerberg's changing priorities, report says
Some Meta staff refer to certain metaverse projects as "make Mark happy," the NYT reported. "Make Mark happy" was shortened into the acronym "MMH," two Meta employees told the NYT. Mark Zuckerberg has changed his priorities one year on since rebranding Facebook to Meta, per NYT. Two workers at tech...
Uber facing FTC probe over rewards complaints: report
The Federal Trade Commission is looking into allegations related to ride-share company Uber's soon-to-end rewards program, the New York Post reported Tuesday.
Why Was This Banking App Closing People's Accounts?
This story was originally published on ProPublica by Carson Kessler. The day after Jonathan Marrero’s federal stimulus payment landed in his bank account, he took his 5-year-old twins out for lunch at an Applebee’s near where he lives in New Jersey. When he went to pay, his only means of payment, a debit card issued by the hot financial technology startup Chime, was declined.
CNET
PayPal Cashback Mastercard: Shop Through PayPal for Extra Cash Back
The PayPal Cashback Mastercard®* offers one of the strongest cash-back rates available for a credit card with no annual fee, with an even higher rate if you can shop through PayPal. It still offers a strong rate for non-PayPal transactions, but it falls flat in terms of additional card...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Brand That Had Customer Loyalty Destroyed
A recent analysis reveals which brands foster loyalty and which ones have lost it recently.
Amazon's holiday sales event sees lower sales, group says
Amazon said Thursday its Prime members ordered more than 100 million items during a sales event this week that analysts are expecting to be a bellwether for the holiday shopping season
The hidden gems of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Like Prime Day, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is chock full of impossible-to-resist deals on everything from clothing to kitchen appliances. But with so many sale items to choose from, shopping can get a little overwhelming. If you’re having...
Balenciaga designer hinted at now-viral Lay's clutch earlier this summer
Balenciaga designer Demna collaborated with Frito-Lay to make a runway-worthy Lay's potato chip bag clutch.
Hackers breach tech magazine, send racist push notifications to iPhones
Hackers breached the content management system of Fast Company, a monthly business and tech magazine, on Tuesday evening. The hackers reportedly sent two obscene and racist push notifications to followers of the magazine in Apple News. “The messages are vile and not in line with the content and ethos of...
Hulu raises subscription price, Disney+ to follow soon
(NEXSTAR) — If you haven’t noticed already, Hulu subscription costs have risen, effective Monday, Oct. 10, following an August announcement from parent company Disney that price hikes were coming before the end of the year. Following Hulu and ESPN+, which saw a price hike in August, Disney+ subscription...
Will it sell? Facebook owner Meta introduces $1,500 VR headset￼
Facebook parent Meta unveiled a high-end virtual reality headset Tuesday with the hope that people will soon be using it to work and play in the still-elusive place called the “metaverse.”. The $1,500 Meta Quest Pro headset sports high-resolution sensors that let people see mixed virtual and augmented reality...
Best Prime Early Access Sale deals under $50
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Amazon Prime events are known for their great deals across a broad spectrum of products and retailers. While you can save hundreds on higher priced items, such as a Sony Smart TV or an Fire HD 8 Tablet, many shoppers choose to use this sale to get exceptional deals on less pricey items, like the JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Speaker or an Amazon Smart Thermostat.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
50K+
Followers
48K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0