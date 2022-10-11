ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison365

Georgia Allen named program director at Rock County Jumpstart

Rock County Jumpstart, the Beloit-based nonprofit that supports businesses owned by people of color, has hired Georgia Allen as its first program director. ‘Georgia’s personal and community life experiences provoked humble servant leadership, and intentional curiosity in business as a way to break generational curses of poverty for herself and others who deserve and aspire to achieve the same freedom, especially Black and Brown women-led households,” founder and CEO Genia Davis said in a press release. “Her most treasured impact is the continued love and nurturing of her 8-year-old daughter A’zaryah, an athlete at heart.”
BELOIT, WI
Madison365

Madison365 Week in Review for October 8

Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by American Players Theatre. We published our sixth annual list of Wisconsin’s most influential Latino leaders. Music Theater of Madison will present “Monstersongs” the next two Saturdays. Hispanic Heritage Luncheon on Friday. Lawrence University will host a free and public.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Sun Prairie Public Library hosting “Latino Nights”

Araceli Esparza of Midwest Mujeres invites Sun Prairie area Latinos to connect with their public library through “Latino Nights” on Wednesday evenings this October. Every program will feature resources, food and prizes to share. 10/12 6-7:30 pm Family Night / Noche de Recursos will feature a bilingual story...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Madison365

Madison Forward Fund sends out first checks for Madison’s guaranteed income pilot program

The Madison Forward Fund has distributed the first of 12 monthly payments to 155 low-income families, the City of Madison announced on Wednesday. The fund is a year-long guaranteed income experimental program. The guaranteed income is a monthly payment of $500 given directly to 155 households who were randomly selected from an applicant pool to receive the monthly payments.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Wisconsin’s 46 Most Influential Latino Leaders, Part 4

This is the fourth in a five-part series. Part One is here, Part Two is here and Part Three is here. is a paleobiologist and staff scientist on a NASA astrobiology team at the University of Wisconsin called MUSE (Metal Utilization and Selection across Eons). MUSE is centered on understanding the early coevolution of nitrogen fixation and the Earth environment; the team hopes to discover what factors determine life’s selection of chemical elements. She came to Wisconsin after working on the same project when it was housed at the University of Arizona. She’s earned a number of honors, including the University of Arizona Galileo Circle Postdoctoral Scholar Award and UCLA Earth, Planetary and Space Sciences Excellence in Teaching Award. She earned bachelor’s and doctoral degrees in geology and paleobiology from UCLA, where she was undergraduate department valedictorian in 2014.
WISCONSIN STATE
Madison365

UW Odyssey Project 20th anniversary celebration

The UW Odyssey Project is celebrating its 20th anniversary​‌ this year with a celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the UW Memorial Union Great Hall, 800 Langdon St. The event is called “20 Years of Amplifying Student Voices and Celebrating Voting,” and there will be a new film plus student readers of winning “Why Vote?” essays and poems.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Brenda González named Woman of Excellence in Community Choice Awards

University of Wisconsin Director of Community Relations Brenda González has been chosen by voters as the 2022 Woman of Excellence in the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Awards. As director of community relations, González serves as UW-Madison’s primary point of contact with local community and nonprofit organizations. She is responsible...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

12th Annual Hispanic Heritage Luncheon Celebration

La Movida 1480AM/94.5FM and Mid-West Family Madison will celebrate the achievements and contributions of Madison’s Latino community on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m. at the 12th Annual Hispanic Heritage Luncheon Celebration. The following leaders and entities will be recognized during the luncheon for their contributions in the Greater Madison...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Farwell Foundation announces $500,000 donation to support Black Business Hub

The Farwell Foundation today announced on Tuesday a $500,000 gift to the Urban League of Greater Madison in support of the Black Business Hub project. The Farwell Foundation is a charitable organization that is run by Samantha M. Weston, and funded by the unwavering generosity of Cheryl Rosen Weston. The gift represents one of the Foundation’s largest grants ever made.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Divine Nine Plaza Kickback

Divine Nine Plaza Kickback will take place Saturday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the East Campus Mall. Come kick it on the yard with the Divine Nine! It’s the first of what’s sure to become a new tradition celebrating the history and contributions of the Black fraternities and sororities that form the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) at UW–Madison. This event will include light refreshments and time to engage and reconnect with alumni and friends. You’ll also enjoy the chance to view and take photos of the new plaza that highlights the unity and legacy of the NPHC on campus.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Creating a Sense of Belonging with Slam

Creating a Sense of Belonging with Slam will take place at the Verona Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 6 p.m. Join award-winning poet Charles Payne in an exploration of belonging through slam poetry. Study poems by different poetry slam and story slam authors, then discuss and write using tools the poems and stories provided. Engage in a facilitated process to brainstorm, write and share a three to five-minute antidote with the group in whatever form you choose. Or not! Sharing is by choice.
VERONA, WI
Madison365

Nominations sought for 2022 Jeffrey Clay Erlanger Civility in Public Discourse Award

The City of Madison is inviting the community to submit nominations for its annual Jeffrey Clay Erlanger Civility in Public Discourse Award. This award honors Jeffrey Clay Erlanger, who was an individual of integrity, passion, intelligence and civility, according to a press release from the City, and who understood that thoughtful and caring people could have very different views on how to best address our community’s many complex issues and problems. Erlanger died on June 10, 2007.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

NAACP Dane County Branch Freedom Fund Dinner

The annual Freedom Fund Dinner is back. The NAACP Dane County Branch fundraisier is returning for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m. at the Madison Concourse Hotel & Governor’s Club in downtown Madison. The Freedom Fund is the primary fundraiser for the NAACP Dane...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Madison365

Amigo Construction wins Wisconsin Leadership Business Impact Award for small businesses

Cambridge-based Amigo Construction has won the Wisconsin Leadership Business Impact Award in the small business category. The second-generation company, based in a 60,000-square-foot facility in Cambridge, produces and installs siding for commercial buildings all over the midwest. In 2019, the company was first runner up in the Marketplace Wisconsin Governors...
CAMBRIDGE, WI
Madison365

