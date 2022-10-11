Read full article on original website
UW Odyssey Project celebrates 20 years of taking a whole family approach to empowering students
The 2022-2023 academic year is the official 20th anniversary of the UW Odyssey Project, which has grown tremendously since its inception in 2003 and now boasts over 600 graduates. “It is hard to believe that this is our 20th year. But we’re so excited about how far we’ve come and...
Georgia Allen named program director at Rock County Jumpstart
Rock County Jumpstart, the Beloit-based nonprofit that supports businesses owned by people of color, has hired Georgia Allen as its first program director. ‘Georgia’s personal and community life experiences provoked humble servant leadership, and intentional curiosity in business as a way to break generational curses of poverty for herself and others who deserve and aspire to achieve the same freedom, especially Black and Brown women-led households,” founder and CEO Genia Davis said in a press release. “Her most treasured impact is the continued love and nurturing of her 8-year-old daughter A’zaryah, an athlete at heart.”
Madison365 Week in Review for October 8
Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by American Players Theatre. We published our sixth annual list of Wisconsin’s most influential Latino leaders. Music Theater of Madison will present “Monstersongs” the next two Saturdays. Hispanic Heritage Luncheon on Friday. Lawrence University will host a free and public.
“We lost a generation of elders.” Panel tackles lasting impacts of COVID on health disparities
The lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic will be felt for decades to come, and some of those impacts aren’t fully understood yet, according to a panel of health care practitioners and public health experts speaking at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit on Tuesday. Panelists included:. Dr. Lyle Ignace, an...
“It’s more than community … it’s family.” La Movida will celebrate its 20th anniversary at its annual Hispanic Heritage Luncheon Celebration
This year’s annual Hispanic Heritage Luncheon Celebration will be on a special date for host La Movida — Oct. 14. It’s the date that the Madison-based 24/7 Spanish language radio station first launched in 2002. “We are very excited about celebrating the luncheon on Oct. 14 this...
Sun Prairie Public Library hosting “Latino Nights”
Araceli Esparza of Midwest Mujeres invites Sun Prairie area Latinos to connect with their public library through “Latino Nights” on Wednesday evenings this October. Every program will feature resources, food and prizes to share. 10/12 6-7:30 pm Family Night / Noche de Recursos will feature a bilingual story...
‘Too Black, too white’: Students of color in Northeast Wisconsin often navigate multiple cultural worlds
When she was young, Celaisha Pipes would just talk how she talks. She didn’t think too deeply about her tone, word choice or inflection. She would just talk. Until a Black friend told her she sounded “too white.”. Pipes, who graduated from Appleton North High School last spring,...
Madison Forward Fund sends out first checks for Madison’s guaranteed income pilot program
The Madison Forward Fund has distributed the first of 12 monthly payments to 155 low-income families, the City of Madison announced on Wednesday. The fund is a year-long guaranteed income experimental program. The guaranteed income is a monthly payment of $500 given directly to 155 households who were randomly selected from an applicant pool to receive the monthly payments.
Wisconsin’s 46 Most Influential Latino Leaders, Part 4
This is the fourth in a five-part series. Part One is here, Part Two is here and Part Three is here. is a paleobiologist and staff scientist on a NASA astrobiology team at the University of Wisconsin called MUSE (Metal Utilization and Selection across Eons). MUSE is centered on understanding the early coevolution of nitrogen fixation and the Earth environment; the team hopes to discover what factors determine life’s selection of chemical elements. She came to Wisconsin after working on the same project when it was housed at the University of Arizona. She’s earned a number of honors, including the University of Arizona Galileo Circle Postdoctoral Scholar Award and UCLA Earth, Planetary and Space Sciences Excellence in Teaching Award. She earned bachelor’s and doctoral degrees in geology and paleobiology from UCLA, where she was undergraduate department valedictorian in 2014.
UW Odyssey Project 20th anniversary celebration
The UW Odyssey Project is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with a celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the UW Memorial Union Great Hall, 800 Langdon St. The event is called “20 Years of Amplifying Student Voices and Celebrating Voting,” and there will be a new film plus student readers of winning “Why Vote?” essays and poems.
Brenda González named Woman of Excellence in Community Choice Awards
University of Wisconsin Director of Community Relations Brenda González has been chosen by voters as the 2022 Woman of Excellence in the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Awards. As director of community relations, González serves as UW-Madison’s primary point of contact with local community and nonprofit organizations. She is responsible...
12th Annual Hispanic Heritage Luncheon Celebration
La Movida 1480AM/94.5FM and Mid-West Family Madison will celebrate the achievements and contributions of Madison’s Latino community on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m. at the 12th Annual Hispanic Heritage Luncheon Celebration. The following leaders and entities will be recognized during the luncheon for their contributions in the Greater Madison...
Farwell Foundation announces $500,000 donation to support Black Business Hub
The Farwell Foundation today announced on Tuesday a $500,000 gift to the Urban League of Greater Madison in support of the Black Business Hub project. The Farwell Foundation is a charitable organization that is run by Samantha M. Weston, and funded by the unwavering generosity of Cheryl Rosen Weston. The gift represents one of the Foundation’s largest grants ever made.
The Exhausted Educator: Teachers to share their truths at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit
Gloria Reyes will lead a panel discussion titled “The Exhausted Educator: Teachers share the highs, the lows and what’s next” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the Wisconsin Leadership Sumimt. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Gloria Reyes, hailing from the east side of Madison,...
Divine Nine Plaza Kickback
Divine Nine Plaza Kickback will take place Saturday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the East Campus Mall. Come kick it on the yard with the Divine Nine! It’s the first of what’s sure to become a new tradition celebrating the history and contributions of the Black fraternities and sororities that form the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) at UW–Madison. This event will include light refreshments and time to engage and reconnect with alumni and friends. You’ll also enjoy the chance to view and take photos of the new plaza that highlights the unity and legacy of the NPHC on campus.
Creating a Sense of Belonging with Slam
Creating a Sense of Belonging with Slam will take place at the Verona Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 6 p.m. Join award-winning poet Charles Payne in an exploration of belonging through slam poetry. Study poems by different poetry slam and story slam authors, then discuss and write using tools the poems and stories provided. Engage in a facilitated process to brainstorm, write and share a three to five-minute antidote with the group in whatever form you choose. Or not! Sharing is by choice.
Nominations sought for 2022 Jeffrey Clay Erlanger Civility in Public Discourse Award
The City of Madison is inviting the community to submit nominations for its annual Jeffrey Clay Erlanger Civility in Public Discourse Award. This award honors Jeffrey Clay Erlanger, who was an individual of integrity, passion, intelligence and civility, according to a press release from the City, and who understood that thoughtful and caring people could have very different views on how to best address our community’s many complex issues and problems. Erlanger died on June 10, 2007.
NAACP Dane County Branch Freedom Fund Dinner
The annual Freedom Fund Dinner is back. The NAACP Dane County Branch fundraisier is returning for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m. at the Madison Concourse Hotel & Governor’s Club in downtown Madison. The Freedom Fund is the primary fundraiser for the NAACP Dane...
Amigo Construction wins Wisconsin Leadership Business Impact Award for small businesses
Cambridge-based Amigo Construction has won the Wisconsin Leadership Business Impact Award in the small business category. The second-generation company, based in a 60,000-square-foot facility in Cambridge, produces and installs siding for commercial buildings all over the midwest. In 2019, the company was first runner up in the Marketplace Wisconsin Governors...
Cedric Ellis named Large Business Executive of the Year in Community Choice Awards
CUNA Mutual Group Executive Vice President & Chief Enterprise Services Officer Cedric Ellis is the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Award winner for Business Executive of the Year in the large business category. A native of Waterbury, Conn., Ellis cares deeply about making a positive impact in the community and donates...
