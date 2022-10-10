Read full article on original website
LeBron James’ The Shop Pulls Episode With Kanye West – Report
A recently taped episode of LeBron James' YouTube talk show The Shop featuring Kanye West will not see the light of day after being pulled due to Ye allegedly using hate speech during the episode. On Tuesday (Oct. 11), Andscape exclusively reported LeBron James' business partner Maverick Carter announced the...
‘Murder, She Wrote’ Actress Angela Lansbury Dead at 96
Legendary star of film, TV and the stage, Angela Lansbury, has died at the age of 96. The news was confirmed by the actress' family, who issued the following statement to Broadway World:. The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her...
Here’s a Look at Cardi B’s 30 Awesome Accomplishments
Is it too early to say that Cardi B is a rap legend? Some may argue it is, but based on her historical accomplishments over the years, that title feels more fitting than not. And the scariest part is that she’s just getting started in her career. Cardi B...
From Nas to Wu-Tang Clan, 1990’s Hip-Hop Infiltrates TV’s Most Revered New Series
The golden age of hip-hop is infiltrating some of TV’s most revered series of the modern era. From Nas to Wu-Tang Clan, classic rap tracks of the 1990s are soundtracking scene-stealing moments. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now....
Lil Baby, Young Thug “Never Hating” Lyrics
Lil Baby's long-awaited new album, It's Only Me, has finally touched down, and the new LP from one of hip-hop's biggest stars features "Never Hating," his highly anticipated new track with Young Thug. Lil Baby first teased the Wheezy Outta Here, SirFredo and Ele Beatz-produced track over the summer in...
Seriously? There’s NO WAY This is New York’s Most Popular Halloween Movie
New "research" has revealed the most popular Halloween movies by state, and we have to admit, it's left us scratching our heads over New York's selection. The website Wishlisted first published the findings, getting their data from both Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends. And you'll have to excuse me, but I'm skeptical of their findings. I have no proof, mind you, that these results have been fudged with, but one thing that immediately jumps out at me is the lack of repeat titles.
Kendrick Lamar Says He Contemplated Not Putting Out Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Album
Kendrick Lamar's latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, was five years in the making. However, upon its completion, K-Dot says he was still unsure if he was going to put it out to the masses. On Tuesday (Oct. 11), W magazine released their latest cover story interview with...
British Channel 4 buys Hitler painting; studio audience will vote whether to destroy it
Channel 4, the British broadcaster, has bought a painting by Adolf Hitler and will poll a studio audience on whether to destroy it during a televised program titled Jimmy Carr Destroys Art.
Lil Baby Says BBLs Are Becoming Played Out
Lil Baby believes the Brazilian butt lift craze is getting slightly out of hand. The Atlanta rapper is currently on a promo run for his It's Only Me album, which drops on Friday (Oct. 14). On Wednesday (Oct. 11), Lil Baby was a guest on Big Loon's The Experience Podcast. During the talk, the "In a Minute" rapper was asked about his preference in a woman's body type.
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
