Texas State

B93

Are Up For It? Is This The Scariest Halloween Haunted House In Texas?

Boo! Yes, it's that time. Time to PAY to get scared! Why do we have to pay to get scared? I mean, that is what a Haunted House attraction is all about! We buy our tickets and hope that we get you now what scared out of us! LOL So, what if I told you that one of the BEST and most recognized Halloween Haunted Houses is here in the state of Texas?
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you also happen to love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Texas that are known for their impeccable service and their absolutely delicious pizza. Here's what made it on the list.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts

DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
SAN ANGELO, TX
MIX 92-5

15 Abandoned Locations in Texas That Are Kind of Creepy

As the saying goes, everything is bigger and better in Texas, and that includes the amazing buildings, and other locations, that have been abandoned and still stand to this day. And with Halloween coming up soon, you may want to give yourself the creeps with these abandoned places in the Lone Star State.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

There Will Be No Trick Or Treating In These Eerie Texas Towns!

There will be no trick or treating in these towns this Halloween because they are abandoned! Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
TEXAS STATE
Shorthorn

Half man, full comedian: The State Fair of Texas’ Midway Barker

Half-man, half-pole, the Midway Barker points passersby to places they’re trying to go, with a cane he clearly can’t use. As he levitates in his box above the crowds of the State Fair of Texas, the illusion that he has no legs is only half the act. It’s his mouth, sandwiched between his red-striped vest and his straw hat, that’s the main attraction.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Here are 15 of the Most Mispronounced Towns in Texas

If you are from outside of Texas, chances are you probably mispronounce some of these Texas towns. One of the most common mispronounced cities is located right in our backyard. Refugio, how do you say it? My daughter goes to college in another city on the list, Nacogdoches. How do you pronounce it?
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

