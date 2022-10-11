ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

petpress.net

7 Cute and Snuggly Teacup Dog Breeds

Teacup dogs are a special breed of dogs that are smaller than average. These adorable pups are perfect for those who want a small dog but don’t want to sacrifice their personality or energy levels. Although they may be tiny, teacup dogs are full of life and love to...
PETS
petpress.net

Top 10 Strongest Dog Breeds in The World That Will Be a Good Pet

There are many different types of dog breeds in the world, and each has its unique set of strengths and weaknesses. Some dog breeds are better at hunting, while others are better at protecting their owners. But which dog breed is the strongest?. In this blog post, we will look...
ANIMALS
DogTime

31 Dogs Rescued from Meat Trade Find Forever Homes

31 dogs rescued from the dog meat trade in China finally found forever homes. The journey that included 16 Golden Retrievers and a mix of French Bulldogs and Pugs began in April and ended on September 23rd. A Long and Arduous Journey. The dogs travelled from China to the U.S....
ANIMALS
DogTime

Sanctuary Dog Becomes Adopted Father to Piglet

Duke the English Bullmastiff has a very important role in the life of a young piglet, playing father to the orphaned pig. While English Bullmastiffs have been known not to get on with pigs, that’s certainly not the case here. In one popular video, Ivan the three-month-old pig lies on his side while Duke licks […] The post Sanctuary Dog Becomes Adopted Father to Piglet appeared first on DogTime.
ANIMALS

