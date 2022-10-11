Ten Hochman: Ranking Albert Pujols’ top-10 homers from Cardinals’ 2022 season​

Read full article on original website
Schedule released for Padres-Dodges NL Division Series
After winning their National League Wild Card Series against the New York Mets, the San Diego Padres will now face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the best-of-5 NL Division Series starting Tuesday.
Cardinals: 5 big free agent targets for St. Louis entering offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals fell short of their goals for 2022, but these free agent additions in the offseason could make them true contenders in 2023. After a disappointing exit at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series, the St. Louis Cardinals now enter the offseason with many questions surrounding their roster.
numberfire.com
Edmundo Sosa sitting for Phillies in NLDS Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Bryson Stott will replace Sosa at shortstop and hit ninth. In Game 1 on Tuesday, Sosa had a double, a sac fly, a walk, and a run scored.
Is Adam Wainwright coming back to the St. Louis Cardinals? ‘We’ll see’
A quick exit from the postseason marks the end of an era for two St. Louis Cardinals legends, but could it mean a new chapter for another one?
Cardinals Insider Shares A 2023 Adam Wainwright Prediction
With the St. Louis Cardinals already eliminated from the postseason after just two games in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have come to an end. But one Cardinals legend may not be done just yet. Staff ace Adam...
PHOTOS - Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
Albert Pujols Planning to Honor Long-Term Commitment to LA
Albert Pujols' time with the Angels may not be over after all. Despite being DFA'd by the team in May of 2021 after a mostly disappointing nine seasons together, Pujols still wants to fulfill his 10-year personal services contract with the club. Arte Moreno's potential sale of the team hasn't changed his mind.
NLDS Game 1 Highlights: Trea Turner Hits Home Run, Dodgers’ Three-Run Inning Against Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers opened the 2022 National League Division Series with a 5-3 victory over the San Diego Padres, but after the first three innings, their offense became non-existent. Julio Urías pitched a clean first inning before Trea Turner put the Dodgers on top with a solo home run....
