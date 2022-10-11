The Newman and Oltman Guitar Duo explores Leo Brouwer's music in 'The Book of the Imaginary Beings'

Read full article on original website
France 24
Music show: Baptiste W. Hamon on mixing chanson française with a twang of country music
By: Florence VILLEMINOT Follow | Marion CHAVAL | Jennifer BEN BRAHIM | Magali FAURE | Clémence DELFAURE. Mixing powerful French texts with a twang of American country music, Baptiste W. Hamon has been compared to Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Nick Drake, Phil Ochs and even Leonard Cohen. He recently released a third album called “Jusqu'à la lumière”. He tells FRANCE 24’s Florence Villeminot about recording in Bristol with legendary producer John Parish who’s worked with notable musicians like PJ Harvey. We also look at releases from American singer songwriter Bill Callahan and rock legend Todd Rundgren.
Guitar World Magazine
Leprous guitarist Tor Oddmund Suhrke on his prog fanbase’s insatiable appetite for odd time signatures and going from massage table to festival stage
The Norwegian prog frontiersmen's new album, Aphelion, is a study in big musical ideas, articulated with restraint, with crowdsourced input as to where they take its finale. Leprous guitarist Tor Oddmund Suhrke makes magic with his hands. This much is clear through over 20 dynamic years with the Norwegian prog outfit – from the metallic riff-play of their earliest efforts, to Suhrke’s gracefully low-gain approach on 2021’s Aphelion.
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
Guitar World Magazine
The missing Beatles bass and the one track that Paul McCartney refused to play on
Abbey Road was at No.1 this week in 1969. We take a look back at a seminal moment for McCartney and the fab four. When the Beatles went into Abbey Road Studios to record the ‘Paperback Writer’ sessions on 13th April 1966, they were looking to experiment with a new bass sound. At the time, the group were said to have been listening to Wilson Pickett, Marvin Gaye and other Stax recordings, where the bass content was a lot stronger and often at the forefront of the mix.
Guitar World Magazine
Fingerstyle acoustic guitarist covers Slipknot's Before I Forget – and the results are astounding
Italian maestro Luca Stricagnoli puts his formidable skills on display while repurposing the Nine's Vol. 3 classic. Conventionally speaking, Slipknot’s music – with its walls of electric guitar and thundering percussion – is tailor-made to be played by nine musicians at high volume. But YouTuber Luca Stricagnoli’s approach to acoustic guitar playing is far from conventional.
Guitar World Magazine
The story of the ‘Ghost Finish’ Telecaster – one of the rarest Fender guitars ever made
Under normal lights, this Telecaster appears to be an unremarkable, late-’60s blonde color. But stick it under UV light and things get trippy... As the ’60s became ever-more wild and psychedelic, Fender decided to see if prototype instruments in special finishes could help them tap into a market that had gone from all-American surf groups who thought custom colours were pretty far-out to LSD-taking hippies exploring the outer limits of the human psyche.
KTLO
2004 Animals compilation 'Retrospective' getting its first vinyl release in November
The 2004 compilation The Animals Retrospective, featuring classic songs that famed British Invasion band The Animals and its lead singer, Eric Burdon, recorded from 1964 to 1970, will be released on vinyl for the first time on November 18. The album, which can be preordered now, will be issued as...
Elite Daily
There’d Be No Jessie Reyez Without Beyoncé & Cumbia Music
In Elite Daily’s series Early Influences, musicians reflect on the songs and albums that left a lasting impression on them in their formative teen years. Here, Colombian Canadian singer Jessie Reyez shares the artists who inspired her distinctive sound and latest record, YESSIE. When Jessie Reyez thinks of her...
‘Rosaline’ Composer Drum & Lace On Mixing Renaissance and Modern Instruments for Shakespearian Score
Hulu’s “Rosaline” (streaming Oct. 14) puts a rom-com spin on Shakespeare’s classic love story “Romeo and Juliet.” With that, composers Drum & Lace (Sofia Hultquist and Ian Hultquist) put a similar spin on their musical approach to scoring. The film stars Kaitlyn Dever as Rosaline, the story’s jilted ex-lover. Drum & Lace integrated traditional instruments of the time, such as harpsichord, lute, wooden flutes, renaissance drums and more, into a score with a pop sensibility. But for the composers whose credits include “Dickinson,” scoring comedy was more of a challenge than scoring drama. Sofia Hultquist said, “You have comedic timing to keep very...
7 Underrated Led Zeppelin Songs From Deep in the Band’s Catalog
These underrated Led Zeppelin songs prove the band's excellent deep cuts came throughout their career.
Review: Enter Tove Lo’s messy femininity in ‘Dirt Femme’
“Dirt Femme,” Tove Lo (Pretty Swede Records) Femininity is all-encompassing, it’s malleable and flesh deep. In Tove Lo’s fifth studio album, “Dirt Femme” — the first under her own independent label — the Swedish singer-songwriter and producer profoundly understands the female experience can be painful, messy and iridescent. Tove Lo rejects the confined cage of femininity and gets dirty.
Guitar World Magazine
Obvurt, the band featuring a guitarist who relearned to play left-handed after a car accident, announce debut album, Triumph Beyond Adversity
Philippe Drouin's life was turned upside down in 2016 after a hand injury so he did the same to his guitar – and his first full-length record as a leftie is arriving later this year. Obvurt – the Quebec-based death metal outfit featuring Philippe Drouin, a guitarist who relearned...
Review: Bobby Weir & Wolf Brothers Carry on Tradition with New Album
Bobby Weir & Wolf Brothers/Live In Colorado Vol. 2/Third Man Records. One of the effects of a lingering legacy means that Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzman will forever be haunted by the ghost of the Grateful Dead, whether willingly or not. That’s only natural of course; it’s hard to escape from under the shadow of one of the most iconic bands of all time, one that defined so many styles—from psychedelia and jam to early Americana and improvisation. Not that the former members want to evade that identification; after all, the reverence for Captain Trips, Jerry Garcia, still permeates every pore. So too, any offshoot of the original ensemble—whether it’s Dead and Company, Phil Lesh and Friends, Ratdog, Planet Drum, or the Other Ones— remains an integral branch of the same family tree.
Rocking Out From the Couch: I Learned How to Play Guitar With Rocksmith+
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Trying to learn an instrument from scratch can be intimidating and painfully exhausting, especially if you’re worried about finding the right tutor and practicing daily. Whether it’s piano, guitar or violin, you might spend weeks just learning the first few notes, keys or cords, without ever being able to play an actual song.
‘King of Latin Music’ Tito Puente Remembered With Heart-Warming Google Doodle
The legendary Tito Puente did it all: He was a percussionist, a bandleader, a songwriter, and a producer responsible for some of the most renowned mambo, Latin jazz, and salsa classics in music history. Today, fans get to celebrate his life achievements with a heart-warming Google Doodle that shows off and animates his iconic career. Illustrated by Carlos Aponte and timed with Hispanic Heritage Month, the Doodle shows Puente as a kid in Spanish Harlem, where he was born in 1923. He showed in interest in music from the time he was young, often banging on pots and pans...
Guitar World Magazine
Nancy Wilson is selling off her live ‘Barracuda’ SG and a stash of other ’70s and ’80s guitars
Following in the footsteps of Peter Frampton and Mike Campbell, Heart guitar legend Nancy Wilson has announced she is selling of a number of electric guitars from her personal collection, including the late-’60s SG she used live on tour with Heart for the hit Barracuda. Wilson’s gear will hit...
Various, ‘Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen': Album Review
The late Leonard Cohen could certainly be a formidable performer, but he endures primarily because of his songs - richly poetic, nuanced and evocative pieces of aural literature composed with enough considered space to leave them open for eclectic interpretations. His "Tower of Song" came with flexible blueprints, which is why Cohen has been the subject of so many often excellent tribute albums, both during his lifetime and since his 2016 death.
The Top 10 Community Quizmakers And Their Best Quizzes From The Month Of September
Bravo to such a strong month 👏.
Lacuna Coil’s Comalies XX: a goth metal classic reconstructed
Album review: Lacuna Coil give 2002’s landmark album Comalies an impressive 20th anniversary do-over
NPR
BADBADNOTGOOD live at Brooklyn Steel
On March 15, BADBADNOTGOOD thrilled audience members at Brooklyn Steel with alternatively fiery and dreamy performances of songs from Talk Memory, the band's 2021 album. Known for a distinct blend of hip-hop and jazz, the Canadian instrumental band's recent offering added a swirl to those influences, incorporating splashes of psychedelia to its tight, sophisticated sound.
