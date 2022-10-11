ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Blog: Extreme wildfire danger expands in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Even with portions of Arkansas seeing rain on Wednesday, wildfire danger remains high. While the rain on Wednesday was a welcome sight for many Arkansans, it was not enough to ease drought conditions and make up for the rain deficit. Thursday’s latest drought monitor shows...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Higher wildfire danger

TONIGHT: Clouds clear out late tonight. Little Rock hit 91°F Wednesday afternoon before a storm rolled through, dropping .01″ of rain. The record high for October 12 is 93°F. Temperatures will cool down more tonight with lows in the 50s. THURSDAY: Sunny and breezy tomorrow with drier...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

First freeze of the season possible next week for Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Brrrr... A cold front is pushing south for the rest of the week, but another cold front will hit this weekend, bringing some of the coldest air of the season so far to the southern U.S. It should bring some more rain chances, but it may also bring a first light freeze to parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Strong scattered storms could reach parts of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For most of Arkansas it has felt like it's been forever since we've had rain in the forecast, but that'll change on Wednesday when a weak cold front slices through the state. Along and ahead of the front scattered showers and storms will develop, supporting...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain by mid-week

TONIGHT: Some more clouds building in this evening with milder conditions. Temperatures hit 87°F Monday afternoon in Little Rock. Lows will drop to the upper 50s and low 60s. The average low in Little Rock this time of year is 53°F. TUESDAY: Another warm day Tuesday with high...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5NEWS

Butterball plants in Arkansas preparing for Thanksgiving

OZARK, Ark. — Butterball LLC of Garner, North Carolina, has set the table for its busiest time of year. Starting this week, for about a month and a half, employees will work seven days a week at the turkey producer’s two Arkansas whole bird processing facilities, in Ozark and Huntsville.
OZARK, AR
fox16.com

Rain is back in the forecast for the first time in over two weeks

The last time Little Rock saw measurable rain was September 25. The state remains under a high wildfire risk with nearly all over Arkansas’ 75 counties under burn bans. For the few counties not under a current burn ban, recreational burning like bonfires & trash/yard waste burning should be avoided. Cigarettes should also be put out properly and safely.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
fox16.com

Free CWD testing available for Arkansas deer hunters

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is offering a variety of options to have harvested deer tested for chronic wasting disease for free throughout the 2022-23 deer hunting season. This year, the AGFC will continue its extensive system of drop-off...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Officials warn of fire danger in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the last several weeks, we've spoken about wildfire danger, and since then it has only gotten worse. Most counties across the state of Arkansas are under a burn ban, and that has had fire departments on high alert for any flare-ups that could happen.
ARKANSAS STATE
touropia.com

12 Best Cities in Arkansas to Live and Visit

Appropriately known as the ‘Natural State’, Arkansas is home to everything from rugged mountains and roaring rivers to vast forests and reflective lakes. Amidst all its stunning scenery and nature are some wonderful towns to live in and visit, with Little Rock being both its largest city and capital.
ARKANSAS STATE
Bring Me The News

Temps near 80 with storms possible Tuesday in Minnesota

It's never too late for severe weather. That's especially true in a volatile weather month like October, and even more true when you consider there was a tornado outbreak ten days before Christmas last year. We're not talking about a crazy severe weather outbreak in this story, but there could be some intense storms Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas

If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
ARKANSAS STATE
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas residents see growing interest in paramotor flying

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Over the weekend, Union County residents may have noticed parachutes flying on the horizon. Those pieces of equipment may look foreign to some but offer a sky-high experience for some residents in the area who may have never experienced it. Paramotoring allows pilots to take off...
UNION COUNTY, AR

