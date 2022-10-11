Read full article on original website
Arkansas Storm Team Blog: Extreme wildfire danger expands in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Even with portions of Arkansas seeing rain on Wednesday, wildfire danger remains high. While the rain on Wednesday was a welcome sight for many Arkansans, it was not enough to ease drought conditions and make up for the rain deficit. Thursday’s latest drought monitor shows...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Higher wildfire danger
TONIGHT: Clouds clear out late tonight. Little Rock hit 91°F Wednesday afternoon before a storm rolled through, dropping .01″ of rain. The record high for October 12 is 93°F. Temperatures will cool down more tonight with lows in the 50s. THURSDAY: Sunny and breezy tomorrow with drier...
First freeze of the season possible next week for Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Brrrr... A cold front is pushing south for the rest of the week, but another cold front will hit this weekend, bringing some of the coldest air of the season so far to the southern U.S. It should bring some more rain chances, but it may also bring a first light freeze to parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Strong scattered storms could reach parts of Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For most of Arkansas it has felt like it's been forever since we've had rain in the forecast, but that'll change on Wednesday when a weak cold front slices through the state. Along and ahead of the front scattered showers and storms will develop, supporting...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny, dry and breezy Thursday with cooler temps
THURSDAY MORNING: Temperatures are a bit cooler to start our Thursday with most areas in the mid to lower 50s. Through the morning, look for abundant sunshine. This should warm temperatures into the lower and mid-70s around midday. THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Skies stay clear into the afternoon. But a breezy northwest...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Southwest Arkansas under extreme wildfire danger
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – After increasingly dry weather the past month, drought conditions have continued to worsen. Currently, much of central Arkansas is under a severe drought, with extreme drought covering Little Rock and the surrounding area. This has led to increased wildfire danger. The entire state has been...
A few severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon into the evening
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Thunderstorms are possible this afternoon across parts of Arkansas as a cold front pushes into the state. Not all locations will see rain, but beneficial rain will be seen in areas that do see storms. The greatest risk for a few of these storms to...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain by mid-week
TONIGHT: Some more clouds building in this evening with milder conditions. Temperatures hit 87°F Monday afternoon in Little Rock. Lows will drop to the upper 50s and low 60s. The average low in Little Rock this time of year is 53°F. TUESDAY: Another warm day Tuesday with high...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Partly cloudy and warm ahead of mid-week storms
TUESDAY MORNING: We begin our Tuesday with mostly clear skies and milder temperatures, mostly in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Through the morning, we’ll see a few more clouds. Temperatures reach the lower 80s by midday. TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Expect a few more clouds mixed with sun Tuesday afternoon....
Rain is back in the forecast for the first time in over two weeks
The last time Little Rock saw measurable rain was September 25. The state remains under a high wildfire risk with nearly all over Arkansas’ 75 counties under burn bans. For the few counties not under a current burn ban, recreational burning like bonfires & trash/yard waste burning should be avoided. Cigarettes should also be put out properly and safely.
Officials warn of fire danger in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the last several weeks, we've spoken about wildfire danger, and since then it has only gotten worse. Most counties across the state of Arkansas are under a burn ban, and that has had fire departments on high alert for any flare-ups that could happen.
