ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Caught in Southie

Puttshack – a luxury mini golf experience – is opening next week!

BOSTON (October 12, 2022) – Puttshack, the world’s first and only upscale tech-infused mini golf experience featuring craft cocktails, local beers, and dishes inspired by flavors around the world, announced today the grand opening of its next U.S. location to be located in the heart of Boston’s bustling Seaport neighborhood. Puttshack Boston will open on October 19, 2022.
BOSTON, MA
insideradio.com

Beasley Media Group Makes Cuts In Philly, Boston, And Tampa.

Beasley Media Group has made cuts in three of its top markets – Philadelphia, Boston, and Tampa. “Like other publicly traded organizations, we are restructuring our operations to reflect the reality of the country’s current economic challenges,” the company said in a statement. Exiting the Philadelphia cluster...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
WCVB

Female Brockton High football player makes history for storied Massachusetts program

BROCKTON, Mass. — Brockton High School senior McKenzie Quinn has become a trailblazer for one of the most storied high school football programs in Massachusetts. Quinn, a wide receiver, is Brockton High School's first female varsity player and on Friday, she became the first female to score a touchdown for the Boxers, who fielded their first varsity football team in 1897.
BROCKTON, MA
Tinybeans Boston

Boston’s Best Pizza Spots to Try Right Now

If tacos are for Tuesdays, then pizza is for Fridays. Head into the weekend with a slice of the best pizza in Boston. The month of October really helps to get our holiday spirit going. With Halloween just a few weeks away and Thanksgiving not too far behind (better pull out those activity pages now), we can look forward to more family gatherings and dinners. October also happens to be National Pizza Month, and what family doesn’t enjoy a cozy restaurant with a good old pizza dinner? Load the family in the car and get ready to try Boston’s best pizza places.
BOSTON, MA
bunewsservice.com

Boston Sees Increase in COVID-19 Cases, Preparing for Fall and Winter Months

Since the Omicron variant arrived last winter, COVID-19 cases in Boston have remained constant. Suffolk County reported cases ranging from 100 new cases daily to as many as over 1,000 since February, but nowhere near the figures that were being reported last December and January of 2022, according to the data by the New York Times.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fenway Park#Wtbu
stonehillskyhawks.com

Stonehill Saddened by the Passing of Fran O’Brien

Stonehill Athletics Hall of Famer guided men's basketball team from 1960-67 EASTON, Mass. (October 12, 2022) – The Stonehill College athletics community is saddened by the passing of former Hall of Fame men's basketball head coach Francis "Fran" O'Brien this week at the age of 90. O'Brien, whose son...
EASTON, MA
NECN

Downtown Boston Steakhouse That Closed During the Pandemic Set to Reopen

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A steakhouse in downtown Boston that has been shuttered since the start of the pandemic is planning to open back up. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com website, Boston Chops in Downtown Crossing is looking to open back up, with the listing from Boston Urban Hospitality saying that "Our Downtown Crossing location of Boston Chops, is looking to reopen after being closed since 2020....Boston Chops Downtown features 3 private event spaces, a large main dining room, and a beautiful bar." The listing also mentions that the restaurant plans to be open for dinner from five to seven nights a week, "based on Theatre and Private Event business."
BOSTON, MA
bunewsservice.com

After woman struck by falling light post, previous concerns come to light in Boston

City officials are expressing concern about aging infrastructure after a pedestrian was hit by a falling street light on the Evelyn Moakley Bridge at the Seaport District. A woman in her 30s was seriously injured on the sidewalk after a rusted street light fell on her Tuesday afternoon. On top of that, a MassDOT report in January showed eight street lights on the same bridge had holes at the bottom. WTBU reporter Melina Nguyen has more.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boston University
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Pizza
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
bunewsservice.com

LISTEN: Inflation figures frighten South Enders

The Federal Reserve released August inflation numbers last week, much to the dismay of everyday consumers in Boston. Residents of the South End discuss how rising inflation continues to put pressure on their budgets, forcing them to be more thoughtful about how they spend money. Unsurprisingly, gasoline and produce were...
BOSTON, MA
hbsdealer.com

ABC expands in Dallas-Fort Worth and Boston

Following recent expansion moves in California, Nebraska, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, ABC Supply has opened its latest location in Haslet, Texas along with a new branch in the Boston market. The new Texas branch will be managed by Anthony Favara. Favara joined ABC Supply’s Garland, Texas, location in 2018 as an...
BOSTON, MA
bunewsservice.com

William McKeen Reflects on His Tenure as BU Journalism Chair

In 2010, longtime professor and chair of journalism at the University of Florida William McKeen was getting ready to leave Gainesville, Florida, and start a new chapter of his life. McKeen had served as a journalism professor for 24 years in Florida and had chaired UF’s journalism department for the latter 12 of those years.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Growing Number of Boston Officers Are Becoming Firefighters Instead: Report

A growing number of police officers in Boston are switching gears and becoming firefighters for the city, according to the Boston Herald. Two dozen officers in Boston have transferred to the fire department in 2022, the Herald reports, citing data provided by the city, which marks an increase from four, zero, six and one over the past four years.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy