Patricia T. (Toole) Baker
Patricia Baker, 75, of Rome, NY, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, peacefully with her family at her side after a long illness. Patricia was a Reading and Math recovery teacher for the Camden Central School District (North Bay) for several years. Teaching was her passion and she continued long after she retired teaching her children and beloved grandchildren.
Barbara (Redmond) Burley
Barbara (Redmond) Burley age 86, of Rome, went to her eternal home with our Lord Jesus Christ After a long illness, on October 9, 2022. Barbara was born on January 19, 1936, in Rome to the late Dorothy and Charles Redmond. On April 30, 1955, she married Kenneth S. Burley of Rome.
Janet Marie Twomey
HOLLAND PATENT — Janet Marie Twomey, 75, wife of Kevin, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Utica. Janet was born in Mohawk, NY, on July 3, 1947, a daughter of Stewart W. and Marie E. Covell Jacobson. She grew up in Ilion, later moving to Rome, where Janet graduated from Rome Free Academy. Thereafter, she attended and graduated from Mohawk Valley Community College, earning her associates degree in nursing. For many years Mrs. Twomey was employed as a registered nurse and then as director of nursing at Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Boonville.
LaVerne D. (Davis) Walker
LaVerne D. Walker, 95, of Rome, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Rome Health. Born in Rome on May 17, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Anne Davis. She was graduate of Rome Free Academy. On July 22, 1950, she was united in marriage to William E. Walker Jr. in St. Mary’s Church in Rome. He passed away March 26, 2013.
Frank E. Buicko
Frank E. Buicko of Schenectady and formerly of Rome, NY, passed away on the second day of his 100th year on Saturday, October 8, 2022, with his family by his side. Frank was born on October 6, 1923, in Rome, the son of Andrew and Anastasia Czerkies Buicko. Frank married...
John C. Dombrowski
John C. Dombrowski, 48, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Born in Rome on June 6, 1974, he was a son of John and Emiko Dombrowski. He was graduate of Rome Free Academy, Class of 1993. John was currently employed as an HVAC Tech with Modular Mechanical Systems. John...
Dwight Lindsay Evans
SHERRILL — Dwight Lindsay Evans, 75, passed away on October 8, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family and close friends, after a short, hard fought battle with brain cancer. Born August 7, 1947, in Oneida, NY, Dwight attended Sherrill schools and graduated from VVS in 1966. He joined the Army in the Fall of 1966 and served overseas in Vietnam.
