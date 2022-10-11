HOLLAND PATENT — Janet Marie Twomey, 75, wife of Kevin, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Utica. Janet was born in Mohawk, NY, on July 3, 1947, a daughter of Stewart W. and Marie E. Covell Jacobson. She grew up in Ilion, later moving to Rome, where Janet graduated from Rome Free Academy. Thereafter, she attended and graduated from Mohawk Valley Community College, earning her associates degree in nursing. For many years Mrs. Twomey was employed as a registered nurse and then as director of nursing at Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Boonville.

HOLLAND PATENT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO