Concord, Ontario, October 14, 2022 — McapMediaWire –Ultrack Systems Inc. (OTC Pink: MJLB), a total fleet-management GPS tracking and monitoring solution provider, is pleased to announce that Ultrack will be an exhibitor at the upcoming Atlantic Transportation and Logistics Show in Moncton, New Brunswick on October 20-21, 2022.

