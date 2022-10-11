ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinehurst, NC

Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is a wonderful state, but on top of having stunning beaches and charming little towns, this beautiful state also has amazing restaurants. To prove it, here is a list of four great seafood places in North Carolina that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Obituary for Eldon Johnson Sandy of Carthage

Eldon Johnson Sandy of Carthage passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the age of 89. Eldon was born in Hoke County on December 9, 1932, to the late Lloyd and Maude Davis Sandy. Eldon grew up in Hoke County and on July 4, 1954, he married Betty Long. He grew up enjoying music. Eldon, learned by ear to play the bass fiddle, fiddle, and mandolin. He and his brothers played with the likes of Charlie Daniels among other notable stars. Eldon enjoyed fishing and would spend countless hours out by the water. Whether fishing at the coast for spots or a local pond, there is where he found peace and enjoyment. But there is nothing or no one he loved better than his family. Eldon deeply loved his family and often reminded his children how much he loved them. He proudly served in the National Guard and in the U.S. Air Force. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty; his son, Sammy Sandy; his grandchildren, Jason Sandy and Emily Hamilton; he is also preceded in death by all 9 of his siblings.
CARTHAGE, NC
Dogwood Festival names 2022 Pageant winners

The Fayetteville Dogwood Festival hosted its 24th Annual Miss Fayetteville Dogwood Pageant Sept. 17 at Seabrook Auditorium. The longstanding community tradition celebrates the talent and accomplishments of young women and ladies across the Sandhills. This year, 26 contestants were grouped into five competition levels: Little Miss (5-7), Young Miss (8-10),...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Moore County, NC
Pinehurst, NC
Florida State
Pinehurst, NC
Is Costco Wholesale Finally Coming to Fayetteville?

Our long local nightmare may finally be over, as Costco Wholesale appears to have plans to come to Fayetteville. Cityview Today first reported that plans for the warehouse club had been filed for review with Cumberland County. (See full plans here.) The store would be in the Military Industrial Park off Santa Fe Drive, next to All-American.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
$1 million ticket from Mega Millions drawing purchased in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone won $1 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing from a ticket purchased in Wayne County. Officials said the lucky ticket was bought at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, NC. According to officials,...
GOLDSBORO, NC
List: Top 25 Best High Schools In North Carolina

24. Wake NC State University STEM Early College High School. Choosing the right school for your child can feel like the most important decision in the world. It’s a factor in where you purchase a home. Should you shell out the big bucks for private school education? How can you set your child up for success? So many parents stress about these decisions for years and years. And when your child is an athlete, regardless of it they are looking to play in college, that makes the decision that much harder. If your child has the potential to be a college athlete and potentially get a scholarship, you want to make sure they are in the best place possible to develop their skills and get noticed. Even if they are in it for fun, you still want them to have good coaches, and facilities and winning is nice too! How do you know the best High Schools for athletes in the state of North Carolina? Of course, you can look at the success of a specific team or program. State championships and players signed to college programs are certainly a reflection.
EDUCATION
Victoria “Babydoll” Johnson

Victoria “Babydoll” Johnson moves from part-time night host to middays at Beasley Media Group urban contemporary “Foxy 99” WZFX Fayetteville, NC. She succeeds Tradia McCoy, who exits. “We’re extremely excited to have Babydoll in the driver seat for midday on Foxy 99,” PD Kenny J said...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Obituary for Terry Beautant Barrett of Jackson Springs

Terry Beautant Barrett, 55, of Jackson Springs, NC, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his home. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 1 – 2 p.m., and funeral at 2 p.m. at the Pugh & Smith Funeral Home, Carthage NC.
JACKSON SPRINGS, NC
Scots lose nailbiter to Pinecrest 30-21

SOUTHERN PINES – The Fighting Scots (4-4) knew if they could win against the Pinecrest Patriots (6-2) Friday night, they would be two wins away from a Sandhills Athletic Conference title. Instead, a heartbreaker for the Scots in Moore County was the result, as they would lose 30-21 to the Patriots. It is now the fifth straight time the Patriots have defeated the Scots.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 10

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 30 to Oct. 6:. Skybrook Golf Clubhouse, 14720 Northgreen Drive – 97.5. Cornelius. Jack’s Corner Tap, 8301 Magnolia Estates Drive – 97 Tenders, 18341 Statesville Road – 92 Circle...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Fayetteville, October 14 High School 🏐 Game Notice

Fayetteville, October 14 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Cape Fear Academy volleyball team will have a game with Fayetteville Academy on October 14, 2022, 13:00:00.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
North Carolina man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville. He collected his prize Monday at […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

