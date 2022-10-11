Volleyball team drops a heartbreaker vs North Dakota – On Saturday night, in front of a standing-room-only crowd at the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse, the Bison volleyball team lost a five-set thriller 3-2. There were a lot of things that made this a great match. The rivalry, first and foremost, drew a lot of fans I am sure. Next, the intimate and cozy atmosphere of the BBF, now nearly 100 years old, makes it a tough place to play for any Bison opponent… and finally, the controversy. As you may have read before in this column, the Summit League has a replay process in volleyball that needs improvement. On Saturday night, North Dakota head coach, Jesse Tupac, challenged four on-court calls. The first one lasted 20 minutes if it lasted one. I told the Spectrum’s editor, Anne Kesler, who attended the match with me to cover the story for the paper (see her story in this section), that I was going to order a pizza from Domino’s while we were still waiting and hopefully we would be playing by the time the pizza showed up. It was a ridiculous spectacle and the crowd in the BBF started to boo (finally) until Coach Tupac finally gave up. We should have started booing earlier….

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO