Bison soccer splits on Summit League road trip
The North Dakota State University soccer team (6-6-3, 2-3-0 Summit League) split a Summit League road trip over the weekend picking up a victory over the University of Missouri – Kansas City Roos 3 -1 on Friday and then dropped a 2 – 0 decision on Sunday at Oral Roberts University to the Golden Eagles. The split leaves the Bison on the outside looking in for the Summit League tournament. Currently sitting in 7th place, NDSU needs to finish no worse than sixth to qualify for the Summit League tournament which starts on October 28th.
Editorial –
Volleyball team drops a heartbreaker vs North Dakota – On Saturday night, in front of a standing-room-only crowd at the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse, the Bison volleyball team lost a five-set thriller 3-2. There were a lot of things that made this a great match. The rivalry, first and foremost, drew a lot of fans I am sure. Next, the intimate and cozy atmosphere of the BBF, now nearly 100 years old, makes it a tough place to play for any Bison opponent… and finally, the controversy. As you may have read before in this column, the Summit League has a replay process in volleyball that needs improvement. On Saturday night, North Dakota head coach, Jesse Tupac, challenged four on-court calls. The first one lasted 20 minutes if it lasted one. I told the Spectrum’s editor, Anne Kesler, who attended the match with me to cover the story for the paper (see her story in this section), that I was going to order a pizza from Domino’s while we were still waiting and hopefully we would be playing by the time the pizza showed up. It was a ridiculous spectacle and the crowd in the BBF started to boo (finally) until Coach Tupac finally gave up. We should have started booing earlier….
Bison volleyball falls into tie for 1st place after loss to Fighting Hawks
The North Dakota State University volleyball team’s clean 5-0 Summit record came to an end at a full house game against the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse Saturday night. The two teams were neck and neck throughout most of the match with the Bison eventually losing to the Hawks 3-2 by scores of 25-23, 17-25, 25-20, 23-25, and 11-15.
The NDSU Walk to Well-being will promote Community and Health
The PCCW is hosting tours around NDSU facilities to promote Well-being on Campus. The North Dakota State University Presidents Council for Campus Well-being, or the PCCW, is promoting walks to encourage healthy living and the growth of community on campus. This series of walks will not only benefit the well-being of NDSU, but will also be an opportunity to learn about NDSU.
Green Bandana
With autumn knocking at our door, you may have already noticed the sun setting earlier and the wind carrying a chill. That means that seasonal depression, also known as seasonal affective disorder, will soon rear its ugly head. It is important to begin thinking about how you will want to combat it for both yourself and others.
Let’s Talk Joe
A review of Red River Coffee Co. Since coming to college my caffeine intake has skyrocketed. I practically run off of various caffeine drinks and since becoming a barista I have also become quite the coffee snob. Gone are the days of me going through the Starbucks drive thru, in place of a much more sophisticated taste.
