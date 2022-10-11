Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Romesentinel.com
Patricia T. (Toole) Baker
Patricia Baker, 75, of Rome, NY, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, peacefully with her family at her side after a long illness. Patricia was a Reading and Math recovery teacher for the Camden Central School District (North Bay) for several years. Teaching was her passion and she continued long after she retired teaching her children and beloved grandchildren.
Romesentinel.com
LaVerne D. (Davis) Walker
LaVerne D. Walker, 95, of Rome, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Rome Health. Born in Rome on May 17, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Anne Davis. She was graduate of Rome Free Academy. On July 22, 1950, she was united in marriage to William E. Walker Jr. in St. Mary’s Church in Rome. He passed away March 26, 2013.
Romesentinel.com
Nancy J. (Fontana) Fliss
Nancy J. Fontana Fliss, age 64, of Rome, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at home surrounded by loving family and friends. Nancy was born in Rome, on August 23, 1958, to the late Saul and Barbara Bazell Fontana, and graduated from RFA. She worked as a retail manager at Steinbach’s Department Store in New Hartford, and most recently for the Rome City School District. On May 17, 1996, she was united in marriage to John “Jack” Fliss, a happy union of nearly 13 years until his passing on January 11, 2009.
Romesentinel.com
Barbara (Redmond) Burley
Barbara (Redmond) Burley age 86, of Rome, went to her eternal home with our Lord Jesus Christ After a long illness, on October 9, 2022. Barbara was born on January 19, 1936, in Rome to the late Dorothy and Charles Redmond. On April 30, 1955, she married Kenneth S. Burley of Rome.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Romesentinel.com
John C. Dombrowski
John C. Dombrowski, 48, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Born in Rome on June 6, 1974, he was a son of John and Emiko Dombrowski. He was graduate of Rome Free Academy, Class of 1993. John was currently employed as an HVAC Tech with Modular Mechanical Systems. John...
Romesentinel.com
Janet Marie Twomey
HOLLAND PATENT — Janet Marie Twomey, 75, wife of Kevin, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Utica. Janet was born in Mohawk, NY, on July 3, 1947, a daughter of Stewart W. and Marie E. Covell Jacobson. She grew up in Ilion, later moving to Rome, where Janet graduated from Rome Free Academy. Thereafter, she attended and graduated from Mohawk Valley Community College, earning her associates degree in nursing. For many years Mrs. Twomey was employed as a registered nurse and then as director of nursing at Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Boonville.
Romesentinel.com
Deborah J. (Smith) Paquette
Deborah J. Paquette, 71, of Rome, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at MVHS-St. Luke’s in New Hartford. Born in Utica on February 15, 1951, a daughter of the late Jewel and Theresa (Rodriguez) Smith. On September 29, 2001, she was united in marriage to Gregory Paquette. He passed away February 8, 2014. She loved her husband very much and they did many things together.
Romesentinel.com
Eleanor Jones Pillmore Sexton
WESTERNVILLE – Eleanor Jones Pillmore Sexton, age 100, passed away on October 6, 2022, at the Rome Health Residential Healthcare Facility. Born on February 5, 1922, in Rochester, NY, she was the daughter of William Roy and Mabel Jones Pillmore. She moved to Westernville in 1929. She graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1938, and the Utica School of Commerce in 1941. She worked at Rome Cable for 5 years. She Married Donald A. Sexton on April 15, 1944 in the First Methodist Church of Rome, in a double ceremony with Donald’s sister Shirley, and Vincent Barnard.
RELATED PEOPLE
Romesentinel.com
Frank E. Buicko
Frank E. Buicko of Schenectady and formerly of Rome, NY, passed away on the second day of his 100th year on Saturday, October 8, 2022, with his family by his side. Frank was born on October 6, 1923, in Rome, the son of Andrew and Anastasia Czerkies Buicko. Frank married...
Romesentinel.com
Alvin H. Brockway
Alvin H. Brockway, 40, of Fulton, NY, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Born in Rome, NY, on March 6, 1982, he was a son of Michael and Therese (Fleming) Brockway. On December 14, 2016, he was united in marriage to Bridget Pounds. Alvin was currently employed by Domino’s...
Comments / 0