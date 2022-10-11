Read full article on original website
Related
argusjournal.com
Ultrack Will Present At Atlantic Transportation & Logistics Show in October
Concord, Ontario, October 14, 2022 — McapMediaWire –Ultrack Systems Inc. (OTC Pink: MJLB), a total fleet-management GPS tracking and monitoring solution provider, is pleased to announce that Ultrack will be an exhibitor at the upcoming Atlantic Transportation and Logistics Show in Moncton, New Brunswick on October 20-21, 2022.
argusjournal.com
Splash Beverage Group’s Copa di Vino Now Available in Love’s Travel Centers Throughout Texas
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, October 13, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American:SBEV) (the “Company” or “Splash Beverage Group”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that Copa Di Vino, a leading producer of single-serve premium wine, will now be available in all 70 Texas located Love’s Travel Centers, launching its entrance into this important retail segment.
argusjournal.com
XCPCNL Business Services Announces Shareholder Meeting Via Zoom Webinar
Charlotte, North Carolina, October 13, 2022 — McapMediaWire — XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, is pleased to announce a Zoom Webinar for the company’s shareholders. The webinar is set for Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 at 10 AM EST.
Comments / 0