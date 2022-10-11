Fort Lauderdale, Florida, October 13, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American:SBEV) (the “Company” or “Splash Beverage Group”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that Copa Di Vino, a leading producer of single-serve premium wine, will now be available in all 70 Texas located Love’s Travel Centers, launching its entrance into this important retail segment.

