Nancy J. Fontana Fliss, age 64, of Rome, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at home surrounded by loving family and friends. Nancy was born in Rome, on August 23, 1958, to the late Saul and Barbara Bazell Fontana, and graduated from RFA. She worked as a retail manager at Steinbach’s Department Store in New Hartford, and most recently for the Rome City School District. On May 17, 1996, she was united in marriage to John “Jack” Fliss, a happy union of nearly 13 years until his passing on January 11, 2009.

ROME, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO