Deer Lodge, MT

Notebook: New conference, same success as Flint Creek closes in on league title

MISSOULA — New place, same success for the Flint Creek football team. The Drummond-Philipsburg co-op was switched from the Western 8-Man Conference to the South Central 8-Man Conference this season but hasn’t stopped its winning ways. The Titans are off to a 7-0 start this year, are 29-1 since the start of the 2020 season and have won three of the past five state titles.
Griz recruiting roundup: UM coaches make offers during bye week

MISSOULA — Following the Montana Grizzlies’ 28-20 Week 5 football victory over Idaho State, it was the consensus that their Week 6 bye couldn’t have come at a better time. It’d offer the opportunity to heal up and watch film following an underwhelming performance. But when...
Montana Grizzlies football delivers thoughts on FCS playoff format

MISSOULA – A debate that’s been going on forever in college football: Do you prefer the FCS or FBS postseason format?. For those unfamiliar, the FBS plays in bowl games following the season. Based upon their regular-season records, schools are invited to a single game sponsored by a corporate company with a monetary payout going to the winner. As for the FCS, it’s a bracket format with 24 teams playing to win a championship. Win and move on, lose and go home.
Helena High, still unbeaten in Western AA play, and Capital primed for crosstown Round Two

HELENA — Thursday night presents an opportunity for the Helena High Bengals to sweep a second straight regular-season crosstown volleyball series. For the Bengals’ six seniors (Morin Blaise, Alex Bullock, Lauren Heuiser, Kim Feller, Emma Stilson, Danee Lieberg) it’s also a chance to close their crosstown careers with a home victory on the hardwood, a win that would improve Helena High’s conference record to a Western AA-best 10-0.
Montana Tech announced 2022 Oredigger Hall of Fame Class

BUTTE – Montana Tech Director of Athletics Matt Stepan announced the 2022 Oredigger Hall of Fame Class today. The newest members to the Tech Hall of Fame are Neil “Tony” Butori, Lori (Stamy) Quinn, Melissa (Ritter) Swanson, and the 1988 Volleyball Team. Hall of Fame Weekend is...
A Badger in Butte, America

Just six months ago, I was a college student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (Go Badgers!). At UW, I studied at the School of Journalism and Mass Communication while writing for the student newspaper, The Badger Herald. I covered various sports for the Herald, including football, basketball and wrestling and took on the Sports Editor role my senior year. Covering football games at the legendary Camp Randall stadium was a dream come true and inspired me to continue my sports reporting journey beyond college.
My Connection to Montana's Most Notorious Serial Killer

In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Iconic Irish store closes in Uptown Butte

BUTTE, Mont. -- Just like an Irish honey cream ale, the feeling is bittersweet--that's the only way to describe the closing of Uptown Butte's most iconic Irish store: Cavanaugh's County Celtic. For the last 22 years, Cavanaugh's County Celtic has provided the Mining City with much of the Irish charm...
Mullan Rd. in Missoula reopened after accident

MISSOULA, Mont. - An alert from Missoula County says eastbound traffic on Mullan Rd. is being turned around and westbound traffic is being diverted onto Great Northern. The Missoula Police Department reports there is a vehicle v. motorcycle accident in the area of Great Northern Ave. First responders are on...
Missoula's smoky air caused by prescribed burn

MISSOULA, MT — Smoke is in the air in northeast Missoula due to a prescribed burn in the Upper Rattlesnake area, according to the Missoula Fire Department. Missoula City Fire Battalion Chief Kip Knapstad said the prescribed burn is located in Woods Gulch and burning started today. The USDA...
Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says

The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
