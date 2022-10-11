Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Helena Capital girls, Helena High boys earn crosstown cross country team victories
HELENA — For the first time in their high school cross country careers, the seniors on Helena Capital’s girls team captured a crosstown victory. It came on the back of senior Emma Compton’s race win, which was, according to her, her first crosstown victory. “It felt pretty...
406mtsports.com
Notebook: New conference, same success as Flint Creek closes in on league title
MISSOULA — New place, same success for the Flint Creek football team. The Drummond-Philipsburg co-op was switched from the Western 8-Man Conference to the South Central 8-Man Conference this season but hasn’t stopped its winning ways. The Titans are off to a 7-0 start this year, are 29-1 since the start of the 2020 season and have won three of the past five state titles.
406mtsports.com
Ellie Denny, sister of Christine, becomes Carroll's first 2023 signee; Helena High standout Alex Bullock gives commitment
HELENA — Carroll’s women’s basketball team jump-started its 2023 recruiting class in the last two weeks, signing a player with a familiar last name and picking up a verbal commitment from another. Ellie Denny, younger sister of former Saints All-American Christine Denny, signed on the final day...
406mtsports.com
Griz recruiting roundup: UM coaches make offers during bye week
MISSOULA — Following the Montana Grizzlies’ 28-20 Week 5 football victory over Idaho State, it was the consensus that their Week 6 bye couldn’t have come at a better time. It’d offer the opportunity to heal up and watch film following an underwhelming performance. But when...
406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies football delivers thoughts on FCS playoff format
MISSOULA – A debate that’s been going on forever in college football: Do you prefer the FCS or FBS postseason format?. For those unfamiliar, the FBS plays in bowl games following the season. Based upon their regular-season records, schools are invited to a single game sponsored by a corporate company with a monetary payout going to the winner. As for the FCS, it’s a bracket format with 24 teams playing to win a championship. Win and move on, lose and go home.
406mtsports.com
Helena High, still unbeaten in Western AA play, and Capital primed for crosstown Round Two
HELENA — Thursday night presents an opportunity for the Helena High Bengals to sweep a second straight regular-season crosstown volleyball series. For the Bengals’ six seniors (Morin Blaise, Alex Bullock, Lauren Heuiser, Kim Feller, Emma Stilson, Danee Lieberg) it’s also a chance to close their crosstown careers with a home victory on the hardwood, a win that would improve Helena High’s conference record to a Western AA-best 10-0.
406mtsports.com
Bobby Hauck could become winningest head coach in Idaho-Montana rivalry history
MISSOULA — Eric Taber has been the sports information director for Montana Grizzlies football since 2015. In that time, he’s become the right-hand man for head coach Bobby Hauck in regards to all Griz info. At Monday’s press conference, though, Hauck was alerted to a statistic he hadn’t...
406mtsports.com
Curt’s Replays: Looking back at Capital and Helena High's state golf team titles
The Capital High boy’s recent State golf championship is just the fifth title on the links in local AA history. This week Replays takes a look back at those five preps crowns, all of which were guys’ teams. 1980 Helena High. “It’s now or never,” HHS golf coach...
KULR8
Montana Tech announced 2022 Oredigger Hall of Fame Class
BUTTE – Montana Tech Director of Athletics Matt Stepan announced the 2022 Oredigger Hall of Fame Class today. The newest members to the Tech Hall of Fame are Neil “Tony” Butori, Lori (Stamy) Quinn, Melissa (Ritter) Swanson, and the 1988 Volleyball Team. Hall of Fame Weekend is...
406mtsports.com
A Badger in Butte, America
Just six months ago, I was a college student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (Go Badgers!). At UW, I studied at the School of Journalism and Mass Communication while writing for the student newspaper, The Badger Herald. I covered various sports for the Herald, including football, basketball and wrestling and took on the Sports Editor role my senior year. Covering football games at the legendary Camp Randall stadium was a dream come true and inspired me to continue my sports reporting journey beyond college.
My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
Montana Reporter Finds Bear in His Apartment Building
A Montana sports reporter found out there was a bear INSIDE his apartment building in Missoula, and the play by play coverage ensued. Zach Kaplan is a sports reporter for ABC Fox Montana TV. As his colleagues at ABC Fox reported, he had a very interesting Monday. Kaplan: You know,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Fairfield Sun Times
Iconic Irish store closes in Uptown Butte
BUTTE, Mont. -- Just like an Irish honey cream ale, the feeling is bittersweet--that's the only way to describe the closing of Uptown Butte's most iconic Irish store: Cavanaugh's County Celtic. For the last 22 years, Cavanaugh's County Celtic has provided the Mining City with much of the Irish charm...
Historic Butte Mansion is Most Haunted in the State of Montana
According to House Beautiful, the most haunted house in Montana is located in Butte: the Copper King Mansion, which is now a bed and breakfast. According to some visitors, they've experienced a "ghostly presence" in the home's ballroom. The home was built by William Andrews Clark, who, at the time,...
Fairfield Sun Times
Mullan Rd. in Missoula reopened after accident
MISSOULA, Mont. - An alert from Missoula County says eastbound traffic on Mullan Rd. is being turned around and westbound traffic is being diverted onto Great Northern. The Missoula Police Department reports there is a vehicle v. motorcycle accident in the area of Great Northern Ave. First responders are on...
NBCMontana
Missoula's smoky air caused by prescribed burn
MISSOULA, MT — Smoke is in the air in northeast Missoula due to a prescribed burn in the Upper Rattlesnake area, according to the Missoula Fire Department. Missoula City Fire Battalion Chief Kip Knapstad said the prescribed burn is located in Woods Gulch and burning started today. The USDA...
‘New Tenant': Bear Enters Missoula Apartments, Residents Forced to Stay Inside
We've all been trapped in our house when we didn't want an unwanted visitor to know we weren't home. Usually, that visitor isn't 250-pounds, furry, hungry, and packing big teeth. That's what happened at a Missoula apartment complex Monday when a black bear decided to take up residence at an...
Photos Show Large Bear 'Hanging' Outside Doors in Montana Apartment Hallway
The 250-pound animal was able to stroll right into the complex due to its lack of doors on the ground floor, eventually settling down in a hallway.
Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says
The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
