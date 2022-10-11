ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sewanee, TN

Sewanee’s executive salaries eat more revenue compared to peer institutions as of 2020; professorial salaries trail behind peer institutions, slumping since 2018.

By thesewaneepurple
thesewaneepurple.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
thesewaneepurple.org

Hospitality shop faces potential relocation

Sewanee may soon lose the Hospitality Shop (Hop Shop), or the secondhand store will be relocated, as the administration faces strategic planning questions. Lacking volunteers and building maintenance has led the University administration to rethink the store’s future on University Avenue. Questions remain about whether the Hop Shop will disintegrate with new campus planning initiatives.
SEWANEE, TN
theutcecho.com

UTC Student becomes the Victim of a Hit and Run

In the late evening of September 16, 2022, news broke that a pedestrian was hit downtown by a truck. The vehicle took off and the unknown pedestrian was taken to the hospital. Recently, it has come out that the victim was UTC student Heather Kounthapanya. Heather suffered many injuries in the accident. Her family has set up a go fund me to assist with Heather’s bills.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Sewanee, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Washington State
Sewanee, TN
Education
earnthenecklace.com

Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?

There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carleton College#Kenyon College#Macalester College#Carleton University#Furman University#Linus College#Amelia Leaphart Data#Iped#Bates College#Centre College#Colby College#Colgate University#Davidson College#Denison University#Dickinson College#Gettysburg College#Hamilton College#Rhodes College#Lee University#Whitman College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
walkercountyga.gov

Nearly 3,400 Walker County Customers to be Equipped for Fiber Internet

LaFayette, GA – Nearly 3,400 homes and businesses in unserved and underserved parts of Walker County will, for the first time, be equipped for high-speed fiber internet. The nearly $11.3 million project to provide fiber internet to LaFayette, Kensington, Noble, Villanow and nearby parts of Walker County is expected to be completed by 2024. It is the result of a public–private partnership between the county and Kinetic.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Woman from Chattanooga charged with TennCare fraud in Georgia

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who moved from the Chattanooga area across the state line to Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIC). They say that Tuesday, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Sara Crawford was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

New 178 I-24 East exit now open

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – If you do much driving in downtown Chattanooga, you are no stranger to roadwork and having to navigate around it. TDOT now wants to make motorists aware of a newly completed exit that will help maneuvering around the Scenic City be a little easier. As...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Police Make Shooting Arrest

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police make an arrest in a shooting from nearly a month ago. Police say they’re charging 30-year-old Ronald Spence with Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Domestic Assault. The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on September 9, in the 2000 of South...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy