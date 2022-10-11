Sewanee’s executive salaries eat more revenue compared to peer institutions as of 2020; professorial salaries trail behind peer institutions, slumping since 2018.

Read full article on original website
MTSU opens new building to house its high-demand concrete management program
School Director Kelly Strong says this new building will solidify the school's reputation as a talent pipeline for Middle Tennessee construction companies.
thesewaneepurple.org
Hospitality shop faces potential relocation
Sewanee may soon lose the Hospitality Shop (Hop Shop), or the secondhand store will be relocated, as the administration faces strategic planning questions. Lacking volunteers and building maintenance has led the University administration to rethink the store’s future on University Avenue. Questions remain about whether the Hop Shop will disintegrate with new campus planning initiatives.
wgnsradio.com
White supremacists intended Confederate memorials to shape future generations,' UNC historian tells MTSU audience
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The people who built monuments, renamed streets and created a children’s campaign to tout the “Lost Cause” of the Confederacy have never hidden their intent, historian Karen L. Cox says. “Southerners in the early part of the 20th century didn't build these monuments...
theutcecho.com
UTC Student becomes the Victim of a Hit and Run
In the late evening of September 16, 2022, news broke that a pedestrian was hit downtown by a truck. The vehicle took off and the unknown pedestrian was taken to the hospital. Recently, it has come out that the victim was UTC student Heather Kounthapanya. Heather suffered many injuries in the accident. Her family has set up a go fund me to assist with Heather’s bills.
'We're facing a crisis:' Bedford County low-cost medical, dental clinic in need
The only low cost medical and dental clinic in Bedford County is in danger of running out of money, while the waiting list of clients needing help continues to grow.
earnthenecklace.com
Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?
There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
WTVC
Retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy to join Hamilton County Mayor's Office
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp announced that retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy will join his office. Roddy will serve as a special advisor to the Mayor, and the county's Chief of Staff, Claire McVay. Roddy spent 26 years with the Chattanooga Police Department. He served...
WAFF
Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue is back in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, TN. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - For one weekend, one of the smallest towns in Tennessee becomes the biggest spot for BBQ. The Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue is happening in Lynchburg, October 14-15. More than 40,000 pitmasters and bbq lovers from across the world are coming together...
'American Idol' finalist Willie Spence dies in crash near Chattanooga
A finalist on "American Idol" has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee. Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer.
Middle TN landfill operator denies responsibility for pollution, blames city
The general manager of the landfill that takes most of Middle Tennessee's trash filed two motions to dismiss the City of Murfreesboro's federal suit against it.
WTVC
Celebration of life, candlelight vigil held for Chattanooga drag pioneer Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On Sunday night, friends and family gathered at Ross's Landing to honor the life of a pivotal member of the Drag Community in Chattanooga. Fannie Mae Charles, also known as Mama Charles, was found dead of a heart attack in a vehicle on Thursday, October 6th according to her friends.
tennesseelookout.com
Middle Point operators say city, county the source of toxins found at landfill, not them
In their ongoing dispute with the city of Murfreesboro, operators of the Middle Point Landfill are now blaming toxic pollutants found in runoff from the landfill and in nearby waterways on a city-run wastewater treatment plant and a landfill operated by Rutherford County. In August, the city of Murfreesboro filed...
walkercountyga.gov
Nearly 3,400 Walker County Customers to be Equipped for Fiber Internet
LaFayette, GA – Nearly 3,400 homes and businesses in unserved and underserved parts of Walker County will, for the first time, be equipped for high-speed fiber internet. The nearly $11.3 million project to provide fiber internet to LaFayette, Kensington, Noble, Villanow and nearby parts of Walker County is expected to be completed by 2024. It is the result of a public–private partnership between the county and Kinetic.
‘I am Sadie Baker’: The mysterious life and public death of an alleged Coffee County witch
A Coffee County cemetery is said to be haunted by the ghost of a witch.
WTVC
Woman from Chattanooga charged with TennCare fraud in Georgia
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who moved from the Chattanooga area across the state line to Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIC). They say that Tuesday, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Sara Crawford was...
Northcott vs Amacher; District Attorney wants Tullahoma Alderman to Resign before Legal Action
Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott made a plea to Alderman Jenna Amacher on Monday night at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting in Tullahoma. Northcott requested Amacher resign as an alderman after he said he received a letter of complaint signed by around 270 people. The complaint questions her residency on Ledford Mill Rd.
Madison County murder convict found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the 60-year-old inmate was found unresponsive by correctional staff in a communal area. The coroner's office said there are no signs of foul play in the inmate's death.
WDEF
New 178 I-24 East exit now open
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – If you do much driving in downtown Chattanooga, you are no stranger to roadwork and having to navigate around it. TDOT now wants to make motorists aware of a newly completed exit that will help maneuvering around the Scenic City be a little easier. As...
Man struck by double-locomotive while walking near railroad tracks in Murfreesboro
CSX is investigating a crash involving a double-locomotive that left a 24-year-old man injured Tuesday morning in Murfreesboro.
WDEF
Chattanooga Police Make Shooting Arrest
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police make an arrest in a shooting from nearly a month ago. Police say they’re charging 30-year-old Ronald Spence with Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Domestic Assault. The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on September 9, in the 2000 of South...
