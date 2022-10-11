HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dr. Randy Smith with Apple Lane Animal Hospital notes that correct nutrition for your pet can be a lifesaver. "If you're looking at what's the best quality of nutrition, you should talk to your veterinarian," Smith said. "The main thing to remember, I tell people all the time is, pets need nutrients, they do not need ingredients. What that means is, don't buy the shiny object. Don't buy what's popular on the internet or what you heard on the TikTok videos. Go to your veterinarian."

