Barton County, KS

Hutch Post

McPherson Police, Crime Stoppers looking for truck

MCPHERSON, Kan. — A McPherson nursery is missing one of its trucks. According to McPherson County Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:09 p.m., the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of West Northview Road in reference to a stolen pickup truck with a dump bed.
MCPHERSON, KS
WIBW

Hit-and-run crash kills woman in Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Great Bend woman was killed in a three vehicle hit-and-run crash Saturday in Sedgwick County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at around 12:15 p.m., an unknown white Chevy pickup truck was driving east on Kansas Highway 96, just west of 279th St. Two Harley Davidson motorcycles were driving east in the lane next to the truck. When the pickup attempted to switch lanes, one of the motorcycles made an avoidance maneuver to avoid a collision. The driver of the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll and strike the other motorcycle.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Police arrest Kan. felon after hours long stand-off in Hays

ELLIS COUNTY —An hours-long standoff in Hays Wednesday ended with a suspect identified as 33-year-old Brenon Johnson transported from the scene via ambulance. At 5:29 p.m. Wednesday, the Hays Communication Center received a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance at 332 W. Eighth in Hays. The caller reported they were able to hear yelling and a physical disturbance in the basement apartment at that address. Officers from the Hays Police Department responded to the domestic disturbance.
HAYS, KS
tigermedianet.com

Standoff unfolds near FHSU as students watch

A standoff near the Fort Hays State University campus lasted nearly four hours Wednesday night after a man barricaded himself inside a home on Eighth Street. Refusing to cooperate with police, several roadblocks went up to prevent vehicles in the area from driving into the scene. FHSU sent out a...
HAYS, KS
KSNT News

Kansas police use ‘chemical irritant’ in standoff

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hays man was arrested on Wednesday after barricading himself in a house in Hays. Brenon Johnson, 33, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, domestic battery, criminal threat, and interference with a law enforcement officer. A news release from the Hays Police Department (HPD) says on Wednesday at […]
HAYS, KS
Salina Post

Kan. felon held on $100,000 bond for allegedly selling meth

BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new drug charges after an arrest,. Just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a patrol sergeant with the Barton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the 10 block of Southwest 110 Avenue for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Steven Anderson

More than two months have passed since a central Kansas man was reported missing. Steven Anderson, 30, was last seen on Aug. 9, 2022, at a friend’s house in Bushton – a small town in Rice County. His mom said Steven has a speech impediment. STEVEN ANDERSON. Missing...
RICE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Free laundry service again this Saturday in Great Bend

There is water, snacks and good conversation lined up for Saturday’s Laundry Love in Great Bend hosted by the United Way of Central Kansas. The mission of Laundry Love is to wash the clothes and bedding of low- and no-income families and individuals. With no questions asked, anyone can stop by and receive up to five loads of laundry done for free.
GREAT BEND, KS
KSN News

Kansas to auction off surplus bison

CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
CANTON, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County Tax Sale next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Tax Sale will be held next Tuesday, October 18th at 9:00 a.m. in Memorial Hall located at 101 South Walnut in Hutchinson. Properties will be auctioned off at the tax sale and all bidders must register in person the day of the sale. If you would like to bid on properties bring photo ID with you to the sale.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

The Center staff gather new information at statewide conference

The Center for Counseling & Consultation staff members who participated in a recent conference are incorporating the information they learned into their regular interaction with clients, said Julie Kramp, executive director. The gathering was hosted by the Association of Community Mental Health Centers of Kansas at Wichita. “This conference was...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend bank offering ‘Free Shred Day’

If you have been saving up papers to properly shred and dispose of, Friday, Oct. 14 is the day to get rid of those documents. Landmark National Bank in Great Bend is hosting a free shred day on Friday to dispose of the public’s personal documents. The service will...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Court upholds hard-40 sentence in Kingman County murder

TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court upheld the sentence in a Kingman County killing in a decision handed down Friday. The Kingman County District Court denied a motion by William D. Albright to modify his sentence of life with no possibility of parole for 40 years, a hard-40 sentence, which the district court had imposed for a premeditated first-degree murder that Albright committed in 1999.
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Veterinarian: Pet nutrition key to long-term health

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dr. Randy Smith with Apple Lane Animal Hospital notes that correct nutrition for your pet can be a lifesaver. "If you're looking at what's the best quality of nutrition, you should talk to your veterinarian," Smith said. "The main thing to remember, I tell people all the time is, pets need nutrients, they do not need ingredients. What that means is, don't buy the shiny object. Don't buy what's popular on the internet or what you heard on the TikTok videos. Go to your veterinarian."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Larned woman graduates from 'prestigious' leadership class

Since Jewel Davis realizes the importance of continuing her education, she was eager to participate in a specialized leadership class to enhance her skills for the benefit of patients and colleagues. As clinic office manager at Pawnee Valley Medical Associates (PVMA), Davis recently graduated from the Kansas Hospital Association Leadership...
LARNED, KS
ksal.com

Most Wanted Arrest

A woman on the new list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been caught in McPherson. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Alesha Valentina Martinez-Reavis was apprehended. She was being sought in the Sylvan Grove and Lincoln County areas before ultimately being caught in McPherson. Martinez-Reavis had been wanted on a felony Failure to Appear warrant out of Saline Co. on one count of possession of a weapon by a felon, one count of possession of an opiate, one count of no drug tax stamp, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.
MCPHERSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Royalty at Hoisington High School

Hoisington High School crowned their Homecoming King and Queen prior to a home football game on Sept. 30. Addy Mason was voted Homecoming queen and Kanye Cross was chosen as the king. Last year's king and queen, Legend Robinson and Livvy Brewer, were pictured with the rest of the 2022...
HOISINGTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

